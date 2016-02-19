The Alkaloids
1st Edition
Chemistry and Physiology
The Alkaloids: Chemistry and Physiology, Volume XI focuses on alkaloids and their structures.
This book discusses the distribution of indole alkaloids in plants, ajmaline-sarpagine alkaloids, cinchophyllamine and isocinchophyllamine, and Voacanga alkaloids. The alkaloids of Vinca rosea L, eburnamine-vincamine alkaloids, heteroyohimbane group, and dimeric alkaloids of calabash curare are also elaborated. This publication likewise covers the alkaloids lacking the tryptamine bridge, alkaloids of undetermined structure, and chemistry of colchicine alkaloids. Other topics include the monoterpenoid alkaloids containing a pyridine or piperidine ring, tobacco alkaloids, alkaloids of Astrocasia phyllanthoides, and aspidospermtidine group.
This volume is beneficial to chemists and researchers concerned with alkaloid chemistry.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1. The Distribution of Indole Alkaloids in Plants
I. Introduction
II. Indole Alkaloids of Plant Origin
References
Chapter 2. The Ajmaline-Sarpagine Alkaloids
I. The Ajmaline Group
II. The Sarpagine Group
References
Chapter 3. The 2,2′-Indolylquinuclidine Alkaloids
I. Cinchomamine
II. Cinchophyllamine and Isocinchophyllamine
References
Chapter 4. The Iboga and Voacanga Alkaloids
I. The Iboga Alkaloids
II. The Voacanga Alkaloids
References
Chapter 5. The Vinca Alkaloids
I. The Alkaloids of Vinca rosea L
II. The Alkaloids of Vinca minor L
III. The Alkaloids of Other Vinca Species
References
Chapter 6. The Eburnamine-Vincamine Alkaloids
I. Canthine Derivatives
II. The Eburnamine-Vincamine Alkaloids
III. The Hunteria Alkaloids
IV. The Alkaloids of Schizozygia caffeoides (Boj.) Baill
References
Chapter 7. Yohimbine and Related Alkaloids
I. Introduction and Stereochemistry
II. The Yohimbane Group
III. The Corynane Group
IV. The Heteroyohimbane Group
V. The Oxindole Group
VI. Other Bases
VII. Syntheses
VIII. Addendum
References
Chapter 8. Alkaloids of Calabash Curare and Strychnos Species
I. Introduction
II. The C20 Alkaloids
III. The Dimeric Alkaloids of Calabash Curare
References
Chapter 9. The Alkaloids of Aspidosperma, Ochrosia, Pleiocarpa, Melodinus, and Related Genera
I. Introduction
II. The Aspidospermine Group
III. The Meloscine Group
IV. The Aspidofractinine Group
V. Cyclic Ethers and Lactones
VI. The Aspidospermtidine Group
VII. Alkaloids Lacking the Tryptamine Bridge
VIII. Some Miscellaneous Alkaloids
IX. Double Alkaloids
References
Chapter 10. The Amaryllidaceae Alkaloids
I. Introduction and Occurrence
II. Lucorine-Type Alkaloids
III. Lycorenine-Type Alkaloids
IV. Galanthamine-Type Alkaloids
V. Crinine-Type Alkaloids
VI. Montanine, Coccinine, and Manthine
VII. Tazettine-Type Alkaloids
VIII. Unclassified Alkaloids and Other Substances
IX. Alkaloids of Undetermined Structure
X. Biosynthesis
References
Chapter 11. Colchicine and Related Compounds
I. Introduction
II. Distribution in Nature
III. Chemistry of Colchicine Alkaloids
IV. Photoisomers
V. Minor Alkaloids
VI. Synthesis
VII. Biosynthesis
References
Chapter 12. The Pyridine Alkaloids
I. Introduction
II. The Pepper Alkaloids
III. The Alkaloids of Pomegranate Root
IV. Lobelia and Sedum Alkaloids
V. The Alkaloids of Hemlock
VI. The Tobacco Alkaloids
VII. The Biogenesis of Nicotine, Anabasine, and Ricinine
VIII. Alkaloids of Withania somnifera Dunal
IX. Gentianine
X. The Pinus Alkaloids
XI. Alkaloids of Tripterygium wilfordii Hook and Evonymus europaeus L
XII. Alkaloids of Adenocarpus spp
XIII. Carpaine, Cassine, Prosopine, and Prosopinine
XIV. The Alkaloids of Astrocasia phyllanthoides
XV. Nudiflorine
XVI. Homostachydrine
XVII. Anibine
XVIII. Julocrotine
XIX. Halfordia Alkaloids
XX. Monoterpenoid Alkaloids Containing a Pyridine or Piperidine Ring
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 566
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483221960
R. H. F. Manske
Dominion Rubber Research Laboratory, Guelph, Ontario