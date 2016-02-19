The Alkaloids: Chemistry and Physiology, Volume XI focuses on alkaloids and their structures.

This book discusses the distribution of indole alkaloids in plants, ajmaline-sarpagine alkaloids, cinchophyllamine and isocinchophyllamine, and Voacanga alkaloids. The alkaloids of Vinca rosea L, eburnamine-vincamine alkaloids, heteroyohimbane group, and dimeric alkaloids of calabash curare are also elaborated. This publication likewise covers the alkaloids lacking the tryptamine bridge, alkaloids of undetermined structure, and chemistry of colchicine alkaloids. Other topics include the monoterpenoid alkaloids containing a pyridine or piperidine ring, tobacco alkaloids, alkaloids of Astrocasia phyllanthoides, and aspidospermtidine group.

This volume is beneficial to chemists and researchers concerned with alkaloid chemistry.