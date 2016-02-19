The Alkaloids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483196930, 9781483221960

The Alkaloids

1st Edition

Chemistry and Physiology

Editors: R. H. F. Manske
eBook ISBN: 9781483221960
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 566
Description

The Alkaloids: Chemistry and Physiology, Volume XI focuses on alkaloids and their structures.

This book discusses the distribution of indole alkaloids in plants, ajmaline-sarpagine alkaloids, cinchophyllamine and isocinchophyllamine, and Voacanga alkaloids. The alkaloids of Vinca rosea L, eburnamine-vincamine alkaloids, heteroyohimbane group, and dimeric alkaloids of calabash curare are also elaborated. This publication likewise covers the alkaloids lacking the tryptamine bridge, alkaloids of undetermined structure, and chemistry of colchicine alkaloids. Other topics include the monoterpenoid alkaloids containing a pyridine or piperidine ring, tobacco alkaloids, alkaloids of Astrocasia phyllanthoides, and aspidospermtidine group.

This volume is beneficial to chemists and researchers concerned with alkaloid chemistry.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Chapter 1. The Distribution of Indole Alkaloids in Plants

I. Introduction

II. Indole Alkaloids of Plant Origin

References

Chapter 2. The Ajmaline-Sarpagine Alkaloids

I. The Ajmaline Group

II. The Sarpagine Group

References

Chapter 3. The 2,2′-Indolylquinuclidine Alkaloids

I. Cinchomamine

II. Cinchophyllamine and Isocinchophyllamine

References

Chapter 4. The Iboga and Voacanga Alkaloids

I. The Iboga Alkaloids

II. The Voacanga Alkaloids

References

Chapter 5. The Vinca Alkaloids

I. The Alkaloids of Vinca rosea L

II. The Alkaloids of Vinca minor L

III. The Alkaloids of Other Vinca Species

References

Chapter 6. The Eburnamine-Vincamine Alkaloids

I. Canthine Derivatives

II. The Eburnamine-Vincamine Alkaloids

III. The Hunteria Alkaloids

IV. The Alkaloids of Schizozygia caffeoides (Boj.) Baill

References

Chapter 7. Yohimbine and Related Alkaloids

I. Introduction and Stereochemistry

II. The Yohimbane Group

III. The Corynane Group

IV. The Heteroyohimbane Group

V. The Oxindole Group

VI. Other Bases

VII. Syntheses

VIII. Addendum

References

Chapter 8. Alkaloids of Calabash Curare and Strychnos Species

I. Introduction

II. The C20 Alkaloids

III. The Dimeric Alkaloids of Calabash Curare

References

Chapter 9. The Alkaloids of Aspidosperma, Ochrosia, Pleiocarpa, Melodinus, and Related Genera

I. Introduction

II. The Aspidospermine Group

III. The Meloscine Group

IV. The Aspidofractinine Group

V. Cyclic Ethers and Lactones

VI. The Aspidospermtidine Group

VII. Alkaloids Lacking the Tryptamine Bridge

VIII. Some Miscellaneous Alkaloids

IX. Double Alkaloids

References

Chapter 10. The Amaryllidaceae Alkaloids

I. Introduction and Occurrence

II. Lucorine-Type Alkaloids

III. Lycorenine-Type Alkaloids

IV. Galanthamine-Type Alkaloids

V. Crinine-Type Alkaloids

VI. Montanine, Coccinine, and Manthine

VII. Tazettine-Type Alkaloids

VIII. Unclassified Alkaloids and Other Substances

IX. Alkaloids of Undetermined Structure

X. Biosynthesis

References

Chapter 11. Colchicine and Related Compounds

I. Introduction

II. Distribution in Nature

III. Chemistry of Colchicine Alkaloids

IV. Photoisomers

V. Minor Alkaloids

VI. Synthesis

VII. Biosynthesis

References

Chapter 12. The Pyridine Alkaloids

I. Introduction

II. The Pepper Alkaloids

III. The Alkaloids of Pomegranate Root

IV. Lobelia and Sedum Alkaloids

V. The Alkaloids of Hemlock

VI. The Tobacco Alkaloids

VII. The Biogenesis of Nicotine, Anabasine, and Ricinine

VIII. Alkaloids of Withania somnifera Dunal

IX. Gentianine

X. The Pinus Alkaloids

XI. Alkaloids of Tripterygium wilfordii Hook and Evonymus europaeus L

XII. Alkaloids of Adenocarpus spp

XIII. Carpaine, Cassine, Prosopine, and Prosopinine

XIV. The Alkaloids of Astrocasia phyllanthoides

XV. Nudiflorine

XVI. Homostachydrine

XVII. Anibine

XVIII. Julocrotine

XIX. Halfordia Alkaloids

XX. Monoterpenoid Alkaloids Containing a Pyridine or Piperidine Ring

References

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Editor

R. H. F. Manske

Affiliations and Expertise

Dominion Rubber Research Laboratory, Guelph, Ontario

