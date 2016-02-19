The Alkaloids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483196923, 9781483221953

The Alkaloids

1st Edition

Chemistry and Physiology

Editors: R. H. F. Manske H. L. Holmes
eBook ISBN: 9781483221953
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1949
Page Count: 534
Description

The Alkaloids: Chemistry and Physiology, Volume I deals with the chemistry and pharmacology of the alkaloids.

This book discusses the sources of alkaloids and their isolation, alkaloids in grafts, position in nitrogen metabolism, and factors affecting alkaloid formation. The structure of the necic acids, common sources of different senecio alkaloids, alkaloids of hemlock, and chemistry of the tropane alkaloids are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the elucidation of the structure of strychnine and brucine; consequences of alkaloid formation; and structure of the alkaloids.

This volume is a good source for chemists and researchers interested in the field of alkaloid chemistry.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Sources of Alkaloids and their Isolation

I. Natural Occurrence

II. Distribution in the Plant

III. Isolation

IV. Separation and Purification

Alkaloids in the Plant

I. Introduction

II. Distribution

III. Ontogeny

IV. Alkaloids in Grafts

V. Translocation

VI. The Site of Formation

VII. Position in Nitrogen Metabolism

VIII. Biosynthesis

IX. Factors Affecting Alkaloid Formation

X. Metabolic Status

XI. Consequences of Alkaloid Formation

XII. References

The Pyrrolidine Alkaloids

I. The Simple Bases

II. Hygrine

III. Hygroline

IV. Cuscohygrine

V. Carpaine

VI. Stachydrine

VII. Betonicine, Turicine, and 4-Hydroxyhygrinic Acid

VIII. References

Senecio Alkaloids

I. Occurrence and Constitution

II. Extractive and Degradative Procedure

III. Structure of the Necines

IV. Structure of the Necic Acids

V. Structure of the Alkaloids

VI. Common Sources of Different Senecio Alkaloids

VII. References

The Pyridine Alkaloids

I. Introduction

II. The Pepper Alkaloids

III. The Alkaloids of the Areca Nut

IV. Trigonelline

V. The Alkaloids of the Pomegranate Root Bark

VI. Lobelia Alkaloids

VII. The Ricinus Alkaloid

VIII. Leucaenine

IX. The Alkaloids of Hemlock

X. The Tobacco Alkaloids

XI. Tobacco Smoke Alkaloids

XII. Ammodendrine

XIII. References

The Chemistry of the Tropane Alkaloids

I. Introduction

II. Identification and Separation

III. Z-Hyoscyamine and Atropine

IV. Cocaine

V. l-Scopolamine or l-Hyoscine

VI. Dioscorine

VII. Minor Alkaloids

VIII. Table of Physical Constants

IX. References

The Strychnos Alkaloids

I. Isolation and Color Reactions

II. Elucidation of the Structure of Strychnine and Brucine

III. Cacotheline

IV. Vomicine

IV. Tables of Physical Constants

VI. References

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Editor

R. H. F. Manske

Affiliations and Expertise

Dominion Rubber Research Laboratory, Guelph, Ontario

H. L. Holmes

Affiliations and Expertise

University of British Columbia Vancouver, Canada

