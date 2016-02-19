The Alkaloids
1st Edition
Chemistry and Physiology
Description
The Alkaloids: Chemistry and Physiology, Volume I deals with the chemistry and pharmacology of the alkaloids.
This book discusses the sources of alkaloids and their isolation, alkaloids in grafts, position in nitrogen metabolism, and factors affecting alkaloid formation. The structure of the necic acids, common sources of different senecio alkaloids, alkaloids of hemlock, and chemistry of the tropane alkaloids are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the elucidation of the structure of strychnine and brucine; consequences of alkaloid formation; and structure of the alkaloids.
This volume is a good source for chemists and researchers interested in the field of alkaloid chemistry.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Sources of Alkaloids and their Isolation
I. Natural Occurrence
II. Distribution in the Plant
III. Isolation
IV. Separation and Purification
Alkaloids in the Plant
I. Introduction
II. Distribution
III. Ontogeny
IV. Alkaloids in Grafts
V. Translocation
VI. The Site of Formation
VII. Position in Nitrogen Metabolism
VIII. Biosynthesis
IX. Factors Affecting Alkaloid Formation
X. Metabolic Status
XI. Consequences of Alkaloid Formation
XII. References
The Pyrrolidine Alkaloids
I. The Simple Bases
II. Hygrine
III. Hygroline
IV. Cuscohygrine
V. Carpaine
VI. Stachydrine
VII. Betonicine, Turicine, and 4-Hydroxyhygrinic Acid
VIII. References
Senecio Alkaloids
I. Occurrence and Constitution
II. Extractive and Degradative Procedure
III. Structure of the Necines
IV. Structure of the Necic Acids
V. Structure of the Alkaloids
VI. Common Sources of Different Senecio Alkaloids
VII. References
The Pyridine Alkaloids
I. Introduction
II. The Pepper Alkaloids
III. The Alkaloids of the Areca Nut
IV. Trigonelline
V. The Alkaloids of the Pomegranate Root Bark
VI. Lobelia Alkaloids
VII. The Ricinus Alkaloid
VIII. Leucaenine
IX. The Alkaloids of Hemlock
X. The Tobacco Alkaloids
XI. Tobacco Smoke Alkaloids
XII. Ammodendrine
XIII. References
The Chemistry of the Tropane Alkaloids
I. Introduction
II. Identification and Separation
III. Z-Hyoscyamine and Atropine
IV. Cocaine
V. l-Scopolamine or l-Hyoscine
VI. Dioscorine
VII. Minor Alkaloids
VIII. Table of Physical Constants
IX. References
The Strychnos Alkaloids
I. Isolation and Color Reactions
II. Elucidation of the Structure of Strychnine and Brucine
III. Cacotheline
IV. Vomicine
IV. Tables of Physical Constants
VI. References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 534
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2049
- Published:
- 1st January 1949
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483221953
About the Editor
R. H. F. Manske
Affiliations and Expertise
Dominion Rubber Research Laboratory, Guelph, Ontario
H. L. Holmes
Affiliations and Expertise
University of British Columbia Vancouver, Canada