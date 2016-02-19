The Alkaloids: Chemistry and Physiology, Volume I deals with the chemistry and pharmacology of the alkaloids.

This book discusses the sources of alkaloids and their isolation, alkaloids in grafts, position in nitrogen metabolism, and factors affecting alkaloid formation. The structure of the necic acids, common sources of different senecio alkaloids, alkaloids of hemlock, and chemistry of the tropane alkaloids are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the elucidation of the structure of strychnine and brucine; consequences of alkaloid formation; and structure of the alkaloids.

This volume is a good source for chemists and researchers interested in the field of alkaloid chemistry.