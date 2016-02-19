The Alkaloids: Chemistry and Physiology, Volume VI: Supplement to Volumes I and II updates the chemistry of the alkaloids by linking developments to the content of earlier volumes.

This book discusses the taxonomic position of the alkaloids in plants, external factors governing alkaloid formation, pyrrolidine alkaloids, and structure of the necines. The alkaloids of the pomegranate root bark, alkaloids of Sedum spp, structure of dioscorine, and reactions of morphine and codeine are also elaborated. This publication likewise covers the chemistry of colchicine, alkaloids derived from dibenzofuran, and biological effects of the amaryllidaceae alkaloids.

This volume is a good reference for chemists and specialists conducting work on alkaloids.