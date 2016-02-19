The Alkaloids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483196916, 9781483221946

The Alkaloids

1st Edition

Chemistry and Physiology

Editors: R. H. F. Manske
eBook ISBN: 9781483221946
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1960
Page Count: 454
Description

The Alkaloids: Chemistry and Physiology, Volume VI: Supplement to Volumes I and II updates the chemistry of the alkaloids by linking developments to the content of earlier volumes.

This book discusses the taxonomic position of the alkaloids in plants, external factors governing alkaloid formation, pyrrolidine alkaloids, and structure of the necines. The alkaloids of the pomegranate root bark, alkaloids of Sedum spp, structure of dioscorine, and reactions of morphine and codeine are also elaborated. This publication likewise covers the chemistry of colchicine, alkaloids derived from dibenzofuran, and biological effects of the amaryllidaceae alkaloids.

This volume is a good reference for chemists and specialists conducting work on alkaloids.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapters in Volume VI and their Correspondence to Chapters in Volumes I and II

Contents of Volumes I, II, IIKI, and IV

Contents of Volume V

Chapter 1. Alkaloids in the Plant

Supplementary to Volume I, Chapter 2

I. Introduction

II. Taxonomic Position of the Alkaloids in Plants

III. Genetics

IV. The Site of Formation

V. Translocation, Distribution, and Accumulation

VI. Excretion and Degradation

VII. Ontogeny

VIII. Biosynthesis and Breakdown

IX. External Factors Governing Alkaloid Formation

X. Metabolic Status

XI. Consequences of Alkaloid Synthesis

XII. References

Chapter 2. The Pyrrolidine Alkaloids

Supplementary to Volume I, Chapter 3

I. Introduction

II. Hygrine

III. Hygroline

IV. Cuscohygrine

V. Stachydrine

VI. Betonicine, Turicine

VII. References

Chapter 3. Senecio Alkaloids

Supplementary to Volume I, Chapter 4

I. Occurrence and Constitution

II. Extractive and Degradative Procedure

III. Structure of the Necines

IV. Structure of the Necic Acids

V. Structure of the Alkaloids

VI. Biosynthesis and Pharmacology

VII. References

VIII. Addendum

Chapter 4. The Pyridine Alkaloids

Supplementary to Volume I, Chapter 5

I. Introduction

II. The Pepper Alkaloids

III. The Alkaloids of the Pomegranate Root Bark

IV. Lobelia Alkaloids

V. Ricinine

VI. Leucaenine

VII. The Alkaloids of Hemlock

VIII. The Tobacco Alkaloids

IX. Alkaloids of Withania somnifera Dun

X. Gentianine

XI. The Pinus Alkaloids

XII. Alkaloids of Tripterygium wilfordii Hook

XIII. The Alkaloids of Sedum spp

XIV. Ammodendrine

XV. Alkaloids of Adenocarpus spp

XVI. Carpaine

XVII. References

Chapter 5. The Tropane Alkaloids

Supplementary to Volume I, Chapter 6

I. Introduction

II. Stereochemistry

III. Total Syntheses

IV. The Structure of Dioscorine

V. Some New Physiological Aspects of Natural Tropane Bases and of their Synthetic Derivatives

VI. Some New Approaches to the Problem of Biogenesis in the Tropane Field

VII. References

Chapter 6. The Strychnos Alkaloids

Supplementary to Volume I, Chapter 7 and Volume II, Chapter 15

I. Introduction

II. Reactions of Strychnine and its Derivatives

III. Vomicine

IV. Minor Alkaloids

V. Biogenesis

VI. Synthesis

VII. References

Chapter 7. The Morphine Alkaloids

Supplementary to Volume II, Chapter 8

I. Introduction

II. The Reactions of Morphine and Codeine

III. The Reactions of Thebaine

IV. Stereochemistry

V. Synthesis

VI. Biogenesis

VII. References

Chapter 8. Colchicine and Related Compounds

Supplementary to Volume II, Chapter 10

I. Introduction

II. Occurrence and Isolation

III. Chemistry of Colchicine

IV. Lumicolchicines

V. Minor Alkaloids

VI. Biosynthesis and Synthesis

VII. References

Chapter 9. Alkaloids of the Amaryllidaceae

Supplementary to Volume II, Chapter 11

I. General Properties and Occurrence

II. Alkaloids Derived from the Pyrrolo[de]phenanthridine Nucleus

III. Alkaloids Derived from [2]Benzopyrano[3,4g]indole

IV. Alkaloids Derived from Dibenzofuran

V. Alkaloids Derived from [2]Benzopyrano[3,4c]indole

VI. Alkaloids Derived from 5,10b-Ethanophenanthridine

VII. Alkaloids Derived from N-Benzyl-N-(β-Phenethylamine)

VIII. Biological Effects of the Amaryllidaceae Alkaloids

IX. Tables of Physical Constants

X. References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
454
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1960
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483221946

About the Editor

R. H. F. Manske

Affiliations and Expertise

Dominion Rubber Research Laboratory, Guelph, Ontario

