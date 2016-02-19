The Alkaloids
1st Edition
Chemistry and Physiology
Description
The Alkaloids: Chemistry and Physiology, Volume VI: Supplement to Volumes I and II updates the chemistry of the alkaloids by linking developments to the content of earlier volumes.
This book discusses the taxonomic position of the alkaloids in plants, external factors governing alkaloid formation, pyrrolidine alkaloids, and structure of the necines. The alkaloids of the pomegranate root bark, alkaloids of Sedum spp, structure of dioscorine, and reactions of morphine and codeine are also elaborated. This publication likewise covers the chemistry of colchicine, alkaloids derived from dibenzofuran, and biological effects of the amaryllidaceae alkaloids.
This volume is a good reference for chemists and specialists conducting work on alkaloids.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapters in Volume VI and their Correspondence to Chapters in Volumes I and II
Contents of Volumes I, II, IIKI, and IV
Contents of Volume V
Chapter 1. Alkaloids in the Plant
Supplementary to Volume I, Chapter 2
I. Introduction
II. Taxonomic Position of the Alkaloids in Plants
III. Genetics
IV. The Site of Formation
V. Translocation, Distribution, and Accumulation
VI. Excretion and Degradation
VII. Ontogeny
VIII. Biosynthesis and Breakdown
IX. External Factors Governing Alkaloid Formation
X. Metabolic Status
XI. Consequences of Alkaloid Synthesis
XII. References
Chapter 2. The Pyrrolidine Alkaloids
Supplementary to Volume I, Chapter 3
I. Introduction
II. Hygrine
III. Hygroline
IV. Cuscohygrine
V. Stachydrine
VI. Betonicine, Turicine
VII. References
Chapter 3. Senecio Alkaloids
Supplementary to Volume I, Chapter 4
I. Occurrence and Constitution
II. Extractive and Degradative Procedure
III. Structure of the Necines
IV. Structure of the Necic Acids
V. Structure of the Alkaloids
VI. Biosynthesis and Pharmacology
VII. References
VIII. Addendum
Chapter 4. The Pyridine Alkaloids
Supplementary to Volume I, Chapter 5
I. Introduction
II. The Pepper Alkaloids
III. The Alkaloids of the Pomegranate Root Bark
IV. Lobelia Alkaloids
V. Ricinine
VI. Leucaenine
VII. The Alkaloids of Hemlock
VIII. The Tobacco Alkaloids
IX. Alkaloids of Withania somnifera Dun
X. Gentianine
XI. The Pinus Alkaloids
XII. Alkaloids of Tripterygium wilfordii Hook
XIII. The Alkaloids of Sedum spp
XIV. Ammodendrine
XV. Alkaloids of Adenocarpus spp
XVI. Carpaine
XVII. References
Chapter 5. The Tropane Alkaloids
Supplementary to Volume I, Chapter 6
I. Introduction
II. Stereochemistry
III. Total Syntheses
IV. The Structure of Dioscorine
V. Some New Physiological Aspects of Natural Tropane Bases and of their Synthetic Derivatives
VI. Some New Approaches to the Problem of Biogenesis in the Tropane Field
VII. References
Chapter 6. The Strychnos Alkaloids
Supplementary to Volume I, Chapter 7 and Volume II, Chapter 15
I. Introduction
II. Reactions of Strychnine and its Derivatives
III. Vomicine
IV. Minor Alkaloids
V. Biogenesis
VI. Synthesis
VII. References
Chapter 7. The Morphine Alkaloids
Supplementary to Volume II, Chapter 8
I. Introduction
II. The Reactions of Morphine and Codeine
III. The Reactions of Thebaine
IV. Stereochemistry
V. Synthesis
VI. Biogenesis
VII. References
Chapter 8. Colchicine and Related Compounds
Supplementary to Volume II, Chapter 10
I. Introduction
II. Occurrence and Isolation
III. Chemistry of Colchicine
IV. Lumicolchicines
V. Minor Alkaloids
VI. Biosynthesis and Synthesis
VII. References
Chapter 9. Alkaloids of the Amaryllidaceae
Supplementary to Volume II, Chapter 11
I. General Properties and Occurrence
II. Alkaloids Derived from the Pyrrolo[de]phenanthridine Nucleus
III. Alkaloids Derived from [2]Benzopyrano[3,4g]indole
IV. Alkaloids Derived from Dibenzofuran
V. Alkaloids Derived from [2]Benzopyrano[3,4c]indole
VI. Alkaloids Derived from 5,10b-Ethanophenanthridine
VII. Alkaloids Derived from N-Benzyl-N-(β-Phenethylamine)
VIII. Biological Effects of the Amaryllidaceae Alkaloids
IX. Tables of Physical Constants
X. References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 454
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1960
- Published:
- 1st January 1960
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483221946
About the Editor
R. H. F. Manske
Affiliations and Expertise
Dominion Rubber Research Laboratory, Guelph, Ontario