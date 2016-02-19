The Alkaloids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483196893, 9781483221922

The Alkaloids

1st Edition

Chemistry and Physiology

Editors: R. H. F. Manske
eBook ISBN: 9781483221922
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1955
Page Count: 398
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Alkaloids: Chemistry and Physiology, Volume V: Pharmacology deals with the chemistry and pharmacology of the alkaloids.

This book discusses the general pharmacology of morphine, cryptopine-like compounds, toad poisons, and respiratory stimulants. The appraisal of the utility of alkaloids as antimalarials, uterine stimulants, metabolism of cocaine, and optical isomerism-activity relationship are also elaborated. This publication likewise covers the parasympathetic blocking agents as mydriatics, methods of measuring mydriatic activity, alkaloids exhibiting curariform activity, and minor alkaloids of unknown structure. Other topics include the fate of morphine, tropane group, factors affecting cocaine anesthesia, and sympathomimetic mydriatics.

This volume is intended for chemists and pharmacologists concerned with alkaloids.

Table of Contents


Preface v

Narcotics and Analgesics

I. Introduction

II. General Pharmacology of Morphine

III. Analgesia

IV. Addiction and Withdrawal Phenomena

V. Morphine Derivatives and Related Analgesics

VI. Fate of Morphine

VII. References

Cardioactive Alkaloids

I. Introduction

II. Cinchona Alkaloids

III. Cryptopine-Like Compounds

IV. Sparteine and Related Substances

V. Rauwolfia Alkaloids

VI. Toad Poisons (Bufotoxins)

VII. Erythrophleum Alkaloids

VIII. References

Respiratory Stimulants

I. Introduction

II. Choline Group

III. Veratrine Group

IV. Nicotine Group

V. Tropane Group

VI. Sympathomimetic Group

VII. Purine Bases

VIII. References

Antimalarials

I. Introduction

II. Cinchona Alkaloids

III. Other Alkaloids

IV. Appraisal of the Utility of Alkaloids as Antimalarials

V. References

Uterine Stimulants

I. Introduction

II. Ergot Alkaloids

III. Cinchona Alkaloids

IV. Sparteine and Related Alkaloids

V. Muscarine, Arecoline, Pilocarpine, and Physostigmine

VI. Isoquinoline Alkaloids

VII. Miscellaneous Alkaloids

VIII. Discussion

IX. References

Alkaloids as Local Anesthetics

I. History

II. Derivatives of Cocaine

III. Metabolism of Cocaine

IV. Other Alkaloids

V. Factors Affecting Cocaine Anesthesia

VI. Evolution of Anesthetic Structures

VII. References

Pressor Alkaloids

I. Introduction

II. Aromatic Amines

III. Alkyl Amines

IV. Indolealkyl Amines

V. Synthetic Products of Medicinal Interest

VI. Structure-Activity Relationship

VII. Optical Isomerism-Activity Relationship

VIII. References

Mydriatic Alkaloids

I. Innervation and Musculature of the Eye

II. Methods of Measuring Mydriatic Activity

III. Parasympathetic Blocking Agents as Mydriatics

IV. Sympathomimetic Mydriatics

V. References

Curare-Like Effects

I. Introduction

II. Curariform Activity

III. Alkaloids Exhibiting Curariform Activity

IV. Synthetic Curarizing Agents

V. References

The Lycopodium Alkaloids

I. Occurrence

II. Structure

III. Pharmacology

IV. References

Minor Alkaloids of Unknown Structure

I. Introduction

II. Plants Containing Alkaloids of Unknown Structure

III. References

Author Index—Volume V

Subject Index—Volume V

Subject Index—Volumes I-IV

Details

No. of pages:
398
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1955
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483221922

About the Editor

R. H. F. Manske

Affiliations and Expertise

Dominion Rubber Research Laboratory, Guelph, Ontario

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.