The Alkaloids
1st Edition
Chemistry and Physiology
Description
The Alkaloids: Chemistry and Physiology, Volume V: Pharmacology deals with the chemistry and pharmacology of the alkaloids.
This book discusses the general pharmacology of morphine, cryptopine-like compounds, toad poisons, and respiratory stimulants. The appraisal of the utility of alkaloids as antimalarials, uterine stimulants, metabolism of cocaine, and optical isomerism-activity relationship are also elaborated. This publication likewise covers the parasympathetic blocking agents as mydriatics, methods of measuring mydriatic activity, alkaloids exhibiting curariform activity, and minor alkaloids of unknown structure. Other topics include the fate of morphine, tropane group, factors affecting cocaine anesthesia, and sympathomimetic mydriatics.
This volume is intended for chemists and pharmacologists concerned with alkaloids.
Table of Contents
Preface v
Narcotics and Analgesics
I. Introduction
II. General Pharmacology of Morphine
III. Analgesia
IV. Addiction and Withdrawal Phenomena
V. Morphine Derivatives and Related Analgesics
VI. Fate of Morphine
VII. References
Cardioactive Alkaloids
I. Introduction
II. Cinchona Alkaloids
III. Cryptopine-Like Compounds
IV. Sparteine and Related Substances
V. Rauwolfia Alkaloids
VI. Toad Poisons (Bufotoxins)
VII. Erythrophleum Alkaloids
VIII. References
Respiratory Stimulants
I. Introduction
II. Choline Group
III. Veratrine Group
IV. Nicotine Group
V. Tropane Group
VI. Sympathomimetic Group
VII. Purine Bases
VIII. References
Antimalarials
I. Introduction
II. Cinchona Alkaloids
III. Other Alkaloids
IV. Appraisal of the Utility of Alkaloids as Antimalarials
V. References
Uterine Stimulants
I. Introduction
II. Ergot Alkaloids
III. Cinchona Alkaloids
IV. Sparteine and Related Alkaloids
V. Muscarine, Arecoline, Pilocarpine, and Physostigmine
VI. Isoquinoline Alkaloids
VII. Miscellaneous Alkaloids
VIII. Discussion
IX. References
Alkaloids as Local Anesthetics
I. History
II. Derivatives of Cocaine
III. Metabolism of Cocaine
IV. Other Alkaloids
V. Factors Affecting Cocaine Anesthesia
VI. Evolution of Anesthetic Structures
VII. References
Pressor Alkaloids
I. Introduction
II. Aromatic Amines
III. Alkyl Amines
IV. Indolealkyl Amines
V. Synthetic Products of Medicinal Interest
VI. Structure-Activity Relationship
VII. Optical Isomerism-Activity Relationship
VIII. References
Mydriatic Alkaloids
I. Innervation and Musculature of the Eye
II. Methods of Measuring Mydriatic Activity
III. Parasympathetic Blocking Agents as Mydriatics
IV. Sympathomimetic Mydriatics
V. References
Curare-Like Effects
I. Introduction
II. Curariform Activity
III. Alkaloids Exhibiting Curariform Activity
IV. Synthetic Curarizing Agents
V. References
The Lycopodium Alkaloids
I. Occurrence
II. Structure
III. Pharmacology
IV. References
Minor Alkaloids of Unknown Structure
I. Introduction
II. Plants Containing Alkaloids of Unknown Structure
III. References
Author Index—Volume V
Subject Index—Volume V
Subject Index—Volumes I-IV
Details
- No. of pages:
- 398
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1955
- Published:
- 1st January 1955
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483221922
About the Editor
R. H. F. Manske
Affiliations and Expertise
Dominion Rubber Research Laboratory, Guelph, Ontario