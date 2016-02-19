The Alkaloids: Chemistry and Physiology, Volume V: Pharmacology deals with the chemistry and pharmacology of the alkaloids.

This book discusses the general pharmacology of morphine, cryptopine-like compounds, toad poisons, and respiratory stimulants. The appraisal of the utility of alkaloids as antimalarials, uterine stimulants, metabolism of cocaine, and optical isomerism-activity relationship are also elaborated. This publication likewise covers the parasympathetic blocking agents as mydriatics, methods of measuring mydriatic activity, alkaloids exhibiting curariform activity, and minor alkaloids of unknown structure. Other topics include the fate of morphine, tropane group, factors affecting cocaine anesthesia, and sympathomimetic mydriatics.

This volume is intended for chemists and pharmacologists concerned with alkaloids.