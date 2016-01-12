The Alkaloids, Volume 75
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One. Simple Indolizidine and Quinolizidine Alkaloids
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Indolizidine Alkaloids from Fungal and Microbial Sources
- 3. Hydroxylated Indolizidine Alkaloids
- 4. Plant Indolizidine and Quinolizidine Alkaloids Bearing Alkyl, Functionalized Alkyl, or Alkenyl Substituents
- 5. Plant Indolizidine and Quinolizidine Alkaloids Bearing Aryl or Heteroaryl Substituents
- 6. Indolizidine and Quinolizidine Alkaloids from Terrestrial Animals
- 7. Indolizidine and Quinolizidine Alkaloids from Marine Sources
- Cumulative Index of Titles
- Index
Description
For more than 60 years, The Alkaloids has been the leading book series in the field of alkaloid chemistry. In more than 70 volumes all aspects of alkaloids, including chemistry, biology and pharmacology, have been covered in high-quality timeless reviews written by renowned experts in the field.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 12th January 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128034439
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128034347
Hans-Joachim Knolker Serial Editor
Hans-Joachim Knolker Serial Editor
10.1978 - 02.1983 Chemistry studies at the Universities of Göttingen and Hannover; diploma thesis on “Regioselective Transformations of Bicyclo[3.3.0]octanes” in the research group of Prof. Dr. E. Winterfeldt, University of Hannover
03.1983 - 05.1985 Ph.D. thesis on "Stereoselective Cyclopentanone Annulations" with Prof. E. Winterfeldt at the University of Hannover
12.1985 - 12.1986 Postdoctoral studies with Prof. K. P. C. Vollhardt at the Department of Chemistry, University of California, Berkeley, USA, working on "Cobalt-Mediated [2+2+2] Cycloadditions of Imidazoles"
01.1987 - 02.1990 Habilitation at the University of Hannover on "Transition Metal-Mediated Syntheses of Heterocycles"
03.1990 ADUC award 1989 of the German Chemical Society
07.1990 Lecturer award of the Fund of German Chemical Industry
01.1991 Gerhard-Hess award of the Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)
02.1991 Offer of a professorship for Organic Chemistry at the University of Münster
02.1991 Offer of a chair for Organic Chemistry at the University of Karlsruhe
04.1991 Offer of a professorship for Organic Chemistry at the University of Bonn
05.1991 Offer of a chair for Organic Chemistry at the University of Marburg
08.1991 - 11.2001 Full professor of Organic Chemistry at the University of Karlsruhe
10.1995 - 09.1997 Chairman of the Chemistry Department at the University of Karlsruhe
10. - 11.1998 Visiting professor at the University of Tsukuba, Japan, as fellow of the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science (JSPS)
01.2000 Visiting professor in India on invitation of the Indian National Science Academy (INSA)
11.2000 Offer of a chair of Organic Chemistry at the Technical University of Dresden
02.2001 Offer of the Regius Chair of Chemistry at the University of Glasgow
07.2001 Offer of a chair in Synthetic Organic Chemistry at the University of Oslo
since 12.2001 Professor of Organic Chemistry at the Technical University of Dresden
03.2006 Election as an Ordinary Member of the Saxon Academy of Sciences
12.2006 Admission as “Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry (FRSC)”
10. - 11.2007 Visiting professor at Kyushu University, Japan, as fellow of the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science (JSPS)
01.2008 - 12.2011 Member of the presidium of the Saxon Academy of Sciences
since 01.2011 Editor-in-Chief of “The Alkaloids” (Academic Press, London)
Research Publications: more than 230 scientific articles, reviews and patents
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Technical University of Dresden, Germany