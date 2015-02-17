The Alkaloids, Volume 74
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One. The Securinega Alkaloids
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Occurrence
- 3. Securinine-type Alkaloids
- 4. Neosecurinane Alkaloids
- 5. Norsecurinine-type Alkaloids
- 6. Neonorsecurinane Alkaloids
- 7. Norsecurinine-Derived Oligomeric Alkaloids
- 8. Synthesis
- 9. Biosynthesis
- 10. Biological Activities—Pharmacological Activities
- 11. Summary and Conclusions
- Chapter Two. The Homalium Alkaloids: Isolation, Synthesis, and Absolute Configuration Assignment
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Homaline and Hopromine
- 3. Hoprominol and Hopromalinol
- 4. Conclusion
- Chapter Three. The Alkaloids of the Madangamine Group
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Isolation and Characterization
- 3. Biogenesis
- 4. Biological Activity
- 5. Synthesis
- 6. Summary
- Chapter Four. The Veratrum and Solanum Alkaloids
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Structures of Veratrum and Solanum Alkaloids
- 3. Chemistry of Veratrum and Solanum Alkaloids
- 4. Biological and Medicinal Properties of Veratrum and Solanum Alkaloids
- 5. Summary
- Chapter Five. Alkaloids of the Annonaceae: Occurrence and a Compilation of Their Biological Activities
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Botanical Features of the Annonaceae
- 3. Alkaloids of the Annonaceae
- 4. Organization of the Data
- 5. Classification of the Alkaloids of the Annonaceae
- 6. Conclusions
- Cumulative Index of Titles
- Index
Description
For more than 60 years, The Alkaloids has been the leading book series in the field of alkaloid chemistry. In more than 70 volumes all aspects of alkaloids, including chemistry, biology and pharmacology, have been covered in high-quality timeless reviews written by renowned experts in the field.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 438
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 17th February 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128023563
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128021583
