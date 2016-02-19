The Alkaloids: Chemistry and Physiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124695078, 9780080865317

The Alkaloids: Chemistry and Physiology, Volume 7

1st Edition

Serial Editors: R. H. F. Manske
eBook ISBN: 9780080865317
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1960
Page Count: 558
No. of pages:
558
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1960
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080865317

About the Serial Editors

R. H. F. Manske Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Dominion Rubber Research Laboratory, Guelph, Ontario

