The Alkaloids: Chemistry and Pharmacology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124695436, 9780080865676

The Alkaloids: Chemistry and Pharmacology, Volume 43

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Geoffrey A Cordell
eBook ISBN: 9780080865676
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd March 1993
Page Count: 300
No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080865676

Geoffrey A Cordell

College of Pharmacy, University of Illinois at Chicago

