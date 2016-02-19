The Alkaloids: Chemistry and Pharmacology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124695412, 9780080865652

The Alkaloids: Chemistry and Pharmacology, Volume 41

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Arnold Brossi Geoffrey A Cordell
eBook ISBN: 9780080865652
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th March 1992
Page Count: 251
No. of pages:
251
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080865652

About the Serial Volume Editors

Arnold Brossi Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

National Institutes of Health

Geoffrey A Cordell Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

College of Pharmacy, University of Illinois at Chicago

