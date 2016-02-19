The Alkaloids: Chemistry and Pharmacology, Volume 41
1st Edition
Serial Volume Editors: Arnold Brossi Geoffrey A Cordell
eBook ISBN: 9780080865652
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th March 1992
Page Count: 251
Details
- No. of pages:
- 251
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 16th March 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080865652
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Arnold Brossi Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
National Institutes of Health
Geoffrey A Cordell Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Pharmacy, University of Illinois at Chicago
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.