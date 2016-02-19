The Alkaloids: Antitumor Bisindole Alkaloids from Catharanthus roseus (L.) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124695375, 9780080865614

The Alkaloids: Antitumor Bisindole Alkaloids from Catharanthus roseus (L.), Volume 37

1st Edition

Editors: Arnold Brossi Matthew Suffness
eBook ISBN: 9780080865614
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1990
Page Count: 249
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
231.00
196.35
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
249
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080865614

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Arnold Brossi Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

National Institutes of Health

Matthew Suffness Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.