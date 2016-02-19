The Alkaloids: Antitumor Bisindole Alkaloids from Catharanthus roseus (L.), Volume 37
1st Edition
Editors: Arnold Brossi Matthew Suffness
eBook ISBN: 9780080865614
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1990
Page Count: 249
- No. of pages:
- 249
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 28th January 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080865614
About the Editors
Arnold Brossi Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
National Institutes of Health
Matthew Suffness Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health
