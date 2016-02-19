The Alaskan Beaufort Sea
1st Edition
Ecosystems and Environments
Description
The Alaskan Beaufort Sea: Ecosystems and Environments provides an interdisciplinary view into almost all aspects of the environment, with a detailed survey of the background literature. This book focuses on the Alaskan Beaufort Shelf environment.
Organized into four parts encompassing 20 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the characteristics and history of the region in which the research took place and defines the objectives of the studies program. This text then examines the subsynoptic meteorological networks along the Beaufort Sea coast and shelf. Other chapters consider the thermally generated mesoscale effects on surface winds and the orographic mesoscale effects on surface winds. This book discusses as well the phytoplankton associations and relative phytoplankton production in the area between the 20-m depth contour and the edge of the ice in summer. The final chapter deals with the characteristics of the ice cover and oil-ice interactions that will affect cleanup activities after blowout.
This book is a valuable resource for scientists and conservationists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Introduction
The Beaufort Sea: Background, History, and Perspective
The Environment
Mesoscale Wind Phenomena along the Alaskan Beaufort Sea Coast
The Beaufort Undercurrent
Observations and Analyses of Sediment-Laden Sea Ice
Beaufort Sea Ice Motions
Structure of First-Year Pressure Ridge Sails in the Prudhoe Bay Region
Fast Ice Sheet Deformation During Ice-Push and Shore Ice Ride-Up
Pack Ice Interaction with Stamukhi Shoal, Beaufort Sea, Alaska
Ice Gouging Characteristics and Processes
Some Probabilistic Aspects of Ice Gouging on the Alaskan Shelf of the Beaufort Sea
Determining Distribution Patterns of Ice-Bonded Permafrost in the U.S. Beaufort Sea from Seismic Data
Acoustic Velocities of Nearshore Materials in the Alaskan Beaufort and Chukchi Seas
Sediment Characteristics of the Lagoons of the Alaskan Beaufort Sea Coast and Evolution of Simpson Lagoon
Biological Interactions
Phytoplankton Abundance, Chlorophyll a, and Primary Productivity in the Western Beaufort Sea
An Annual Carbon Budget for an Arctic Kelp Community
Bacterial Populations of the Beaufort Sea
Trophic Dynamics in an Arctic Lagoon
Trophic Relationships of Vertebrate Consumers in the Alaskan Beaufort Sea
Ecology of Shorebirds in the Alaskan Beaufort Littoral Zone
The Pelagic and Nearshore Birds of the Alaskan Beaufort Sea: Biomass and Trophics
Man's Interaction
Interaction of Oil and Arctic Sea Ice
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 482
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 4th December 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483268392