The Alaskan Beaufort Sea - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120790302, 9781483268392

The Alaskan Beaufort Sea

1st Edition

Ecosystems and Environments

Editors: Peter W. Barnes Donald M. Schell Erk Reimnitz
eBook ISBN: 9781483268392
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th December 1984
Page Count: 482
Description

The Alaskan Beaufort Sea: Ecosystems and Environments provides an interdisciplinary view into almost all aspects of the environment, with a detailed survey of the background literature. This book focuses on the Alaskan Beaufort Shelf environment.

Organized into four parts encompassing 20 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the characteristics and history of the region in which the research took place and defines the objectives of the studies program. This text then examines the subsynoptic meteorological networks along the Beaufort Sea coast and shelf. Other chapters consider the thermally generated mesoscale effects on surface winds and the orographic mesoscale effects on surface winds. This book discusses as well the phytoplankton associations and relative phytoplankton production in the area between the 20-m depth contour and the edge of the ice in summer. The final chapter deals with the characteristics of the ice cover and oil-ice interactions that will affect cleanup activities after blowout.

This book is a valuable resource for scientists and conservationists.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Introduction

The Beaufort Sea: Background, History, and Perspective

The Environment

Mesoscale Wind Phenomena along the Alaskan Beaufort Sea Coast

The Beaufort Undercurrent

Observations and Analyses of Sediment-Laden Sea Ice

Beaufort Sea Ice Motions

Structure of First-Year Pressure Ridge Sails in the Prudhoe Bay Region

Fast Ice Sheet Deformation During Ice-Push and Shore Ice Ride-Up

Pack Ice Interaction with Stamukhi Shoal, Beaufort Sea, Alaska

Ice Gouging Characteristics and Processes

Some Probabilistic Aspects of Ice Gouging on the Alaskan Shelf of the Beaufort Sea

Determining Distribution Patterns of Ice-Bonded Permafrost in the U.S. Beaufort Sea from Seismic Data

Acoustic Velocities of Nearshore Materials in the Alaskan Beaufort and Chukchi Seas

Sediment Characteristics of the Lagoons of the Alaskan Beaufort Sea Coast and Evolution of Simpson Lagoon

Biological Interactions

Phytoplankton Abundance, Chlorophyll a, and Primary Productivity in the Western Beaufort Sea

An Annual Carbon Budget for an Arctic Kelp Community

Bacterial Populations of the Beaufort Sea

Trophic Dynamics in an Arctic Lagoon

Trophic Relationships of Vertebrate Consumers in the Alaskan Beaufort Sea

Ecology of Shorebirds in the Alaskan Beaufort Littoral Zone

The Pelagic and Nearshore Birds of the Alaskan Beaufort Sea: Biomass and Trophics

Man's Interaction

Interaction of Oil and Arctic Sea Ice

Index

Details

No. of pages:
482
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483268392

About the Editor

Peter W. Barnes

Donald M. Schell

Erk Reimnitz

