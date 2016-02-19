The Alaskan Beaufort Sea: Ecosystems and Environments provides an interdisciplinary view into almost all aspects of the environment, with a detailed survey of the background literature. This book focuses on the Alaskan Beaufort Shelf environment.

Organized into four parts encompassing 20 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the characteristics and history of the region in which the research took place and defines the objectives of the studies program. This text then examines the subsynoptic meteorological networks along the Beaufort Sea coast and shelf. Other chapters consider the thermally generated mesoscale effects on surface winds and the orographic mesoscale effects on surface winds. This book discusses as well the phytoplankton associations and relative phytoplankton production in the area between the 20-m depth contour and the edge of the ice in summer. The final chapter deals with the characteristics of the ice cover and oil-ice interactions that will affect cleanup activities after blowout.

This book is a valuable resource for scientists and conservationists.