The Air Transport System
1st Edition
Description
Major operational elements of the world’s air transport system are examined in this important book, which provides a rare overview and an invaluable single information source to managers in all sectors of the air transport industry.
The air transport system considers route structure options in terms of operational impacts and describes the context and boundaries of the industry – the natural, regulatory and operational environments. ‘Systems’ perspectives are introduced to integrate the discussion of aircraft, airlines, airports and airspace issues. The issues faced in ensuring symbiosis of all these elements of the changing scene and the scope for developing balanced strategies to suit all stakeholder requirements are considered in depth to produce a comprehensive text with the potential to influence how well the air transport industry succeeds in meeting its many future challenges.
Key Features
- Examines major operational elements of the world's air transport system
- Considers route structure options in terms of operational impacts
- Examines the natural, regulatory and operational boundaries of the industry
Table of Contents
Part 1 System objectives and environments: More than one answer? The natural environment; The regulatory environment; Operational environment. Part 2 System elements; Aircraft; Airlines; Airports; Airspace management. Part 3 Coping with the future: Coping with change – in the environments; Coping with change – the manufacturer’s challenge; Coping with change – the airline’s challenge; Coping with change – the airport’s challenge; Coping with change – the airspace challenge; Systemic processes – the way ahead. Bibliography.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2008
- Published:
- 24th September 2008
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845695224
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845693251
About the Author
M Hirst
Mike Hirst is a Senior Associate with Airport Planning and Development Ltd, Leeds, UK. He is a chartered engineer and aviation systems specialist with some 40 years’ experience in civil aviation, including flight testing, air traffic control and systems, airport design, and operations training, education and research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Airport Planning and Development Ltd, UK
Reviews
…an excellent and well-written book. ...with a contents that is accurately represented by this title. Anyone involved in air transport as a specialist professional could be interested in reading it., The Aerospace Professional