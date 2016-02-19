The Aims and Organization of Liberal Studies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080119595, 9781483164434

The Aims and Organization of Liberal Studies

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Liberal Studies Division

Editors: D. F. Bratchell Morrell Heald
eBook ISBN: 9781483164434
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 160
Description

The Aims and Organization of Liberal Studies provides an insight into the contributions of the Departments of Liberal Studies to educational thinking, to ensure the achievement of a proper balance between the acquisition of specialized knowledge and skill; and the development of breadth of outlook; and of personal expression in speech and writing. The book sets to present the importance of liberal education in the personal and social development of a person despite the rapid and profound changes brought about by technological advances. The text tackled the status of liberal studies in the international and local levels; in technical colleges and universities; and in adult education and in industry. Teachers, school administrators, scientists, students, and educators will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Contributors

Chapter 1. A Liberal Education

Chapter 2. Liberal Studies: an International Perspective

Chapter 3. Liberal Studies in the United States

Chapter 4. Liberal Studies in Technical Colleges

Chapter 5. Liberal Studies in Colleges of Advanced Technology (Technological Universities)

Chapter 6. Liberal Studies in the Sixth Form

Chapter 7. Liberal Studies in Adult Education

Chapter 8. Liberal Studies in Industry

Bibliography

Index


Details

No. of pages:
160
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483164434

About the Editor

D. F. Bratchell

Morrell Heald

