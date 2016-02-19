The Aims and Organization of Liberal Studies
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Liberal Studies Division
The Aims and Organization of Liberal Studies provides an insight into the contributions of the Departments of Liberal Studies to educational thinking, to ensure the achievement of a proper balance between the acquisition of specialized knowledge and skill; and the development of breadth of outlook; and of personal expression in speech and writing. The book sets to present the importance of liberal education in the personal and social development of a person despite the rapid and profound changes brought about by technological advances. The text tackled the status of liberal studies in the international and local levels; in technical colleges and universities; and in adult education and in industry. Teachers, school administrators, scientists, students, and educators will find this book invaluable.
Foreword
Contributors
Chapter 1. A Liberal Education
Chapter 2. Liberal Studies: an International Perspective
Chapter 3. Liberal Studies in the United States
Chapter 4. Liberal Studies in Technical Colleges
Chapter 5. Liberal Studies in Colleges of Advanced Technology (Technological Universities)
Chapter 6. Liberal Studies in the Sixth Form
Chapter 7. Liberal Studies in Adult Education
Chapter 8. Liberal Studies in Industry
Bibliography
Index
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483164434