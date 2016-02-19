The Aims and Organization of Liberal Studies provides an insight into the contributions of the Departments of Liberal Studies to educational thinking, to ensure the achievement of a proper balance between the acquisition of specialized knowledge and skill; and the development of breadth of outlook; and of personal expression in speech and writing. The book sets to present the importance of liberal education in the personal and social development of a person despite the rapid and profound changes brought about by technological advances. The text tackled the status of liberal studies in the international and local levels; in technical colleges and universities; and in adult education and in industry. Teachers, school administrators, scientists, students, and educators will find this book invaluable.