The Agronomy and Economy of Turmeric and Ginger
1st Edition
The Invaluable Medicinal Spice Crops
Turmeric has been used as a medicine, a condiment, and a dye since at least 600 B.C., while ginger has been used extensively throughout history for its medicinal purposes. The Agronomy and Economy of Turmeric and Ginger brings these two important plants together in one reference book, explaining their history, production techniques, and nutritional and medicinal properties in detail.
This book is intuitively organized by plant and use, allowing quick access to information. It puts the uniquely Indian use and history of turmeric and ginger plants into a global context of production and economic aspects. It explores the plants from a botanical perspective, and goes into details of their chemical composition as well. Rounding out the book are chapters on disease and pest control issues.
The book is a valuable resource for those involved in the production and marketing of these plants, as well as those looking for more information on the medicinal and nutritional properties of turmeric and ginger.
- The first book to bring together extensive information about turmeric and ginger
- Incorporates medicinal, nutritional and agricultural aspects of the two plants
- Offers a global perspective
Students and researchers in agriculture, industry, policy planners and those involved in global pharmacopoeia.
Dedication
Acknowledgments
1. Turmeric: Origin and History
Area and Production
Global Turmeric Scenario
References
2. The Botany of Turmeric
Origin and Distribution
Turmeric Taxonomy
Taxonomic Investigations in Curcuma
Use of Isoenzymes
Molecular Markers
Morphology of Turmeric
Germination of Seed and Establishment of Seedling Progenies
The Curcuma Cytology
The Curcuma Karyomorphology
The Curcuma Meiotic Investigations
The Curcuma Nuclear DNA Content
Chromosome Number in Curcuma Seedling Progenies
Turmeric Crop Improvement
Clonal Selection in Turmeric
Turmeric Improvement by Seedling Selection
Mutation and Selection Induced Crop Improvement in Turmeric
Hybridization and Selection in Turmeric
References
3. Genetics of Turmeric
The Diversity of Turmeric Species
Curcuma spp.—Its Characterization
Molecular Characterization
The Diversity in Turmeric Cultivars
Genetic Variability in Turmeric
The Conservation and Management of Turmeric Genetic Resources
Biodiversity and GIS Technology
Turmeric and Intellectual Property Rights
Controversial Patent Cases Involving Turmeric and Traditional Knowledge
References
4. The Chemistry of Turmeric
Turmeric Oil
Turmeric Oleoresin
Turmeric Turmerones
Turmeric Curcuminoids
Specific Beneficial Properties of Curcuminoids
Extraction and Estimation of Curcumin
Biosynthesis of Curcuminoids
References
5. The Biotechnology of Turmeric
Tissue Culture
Explants and Media
Callus Induction
In Vitro Screening
Exchange of Turmeric Germplasm and In Vitro Conservation
Cryopreservation
In Vitro Mutagenesis
In Vitro Pollination
Microrhizomes
Molecular Markers
Early Flowering
Genetic Transformation
References
6. The Agronomy of Turmeric
Soil and Climate Suitability
Propagation of the Crop
Transplantation
Crop Season
Planting
Plant Geometry
Intercultivation Practices
Harvesting
Storage of Seed Rhizome
References
7. Nutrition and Nutrient Management in Turmeric
Soil Tests and Nutrient Availability
Nutrient Requirement and Uptake
Manuring of Turmeric
Effect of Micronutrients on Turmeric Production
The Role of Organic Manures in Turmeric Production
Organic Farming
Biofertilizers
The Role of Growth Regulators in Turmeric Production
References
8. Turmeric Entomology
Major Insect Pests
Rhizome Scale (Aspidiella hartii Ckll.)
Other Insect Pests
Storage Pests of Turmeric
Other Insect Pests
References
9. Turmeric Nematology
Nematode Pests of Turmeric
Symptoms of Nematode Infestation
Economic Consequences of Nematode Infestation
Field Management of Nematode Infestation
Preventive Measures
Planting Nematode-Resistant Lines
Chemical Control of Nematodes
Biological Control of Turmeric Nematodes
References
10. Diseases of Turmeric
Major Diseases of Turmeric
Minor Diseases of Turmeric
Bacterial Diseases of Turmeric
Storage Diseases of Turmeric
References
11. Harvesting and Postharvest Management of Turmeric
Harvesting of Turmeric
Washing the Rhizomes
Processing of the Rhizomes
Grading of Turmeric
Storage of Turmeric Rhizomes
General Composition
Quality Specifications of Turmeric
Value Additions in Turmeric
Newer Methods of Value Addition to Turmeric
References
12. Neutraceutical Properties of Turmeric
The Principal Compounds in Turmeric
Medicinal Properties of Turmeric
Antioxidant Property
Chemopreventive and Bioprotectant Properties
Additional Therapeutic Properties of Turmeric
Additional Curative Properties of Turmeric
References
13. The Ornamental Curcuma
Description of Species
Genetic Diversity
Breeding
Cultural Investigations in Curcuma
Growth Regulators
Photoperiodic Studies
Nutrition of Ornamental Curcuma
Tissue Culture in Ornamental Curcuma
Storage of Ornamental Curcuma Rhizome
Postharvest Physiology of Ornamental Curcuma
References
14. Turmeric in Ayurveda
Nomenclature of Turmeric
Turmeric Varieties Used in Ayurveda
Pharmacological Properties of Turmeric
Use of Turmeric in Ayurveda
Excellent Turmeric-Based Ayurvedic Formulations
The Multifaceted Uses of Turmeric in Ayurveda
Corroboration with Scientific Evidence
References
15. The Agronomy and Economy of Ginger
Introduction—A Peek into the History of Ginger
India and Ginger
Global Centers of Ginger Cultivation
Uses of Ginger
Botany of Ginger
The Morphology and Anatomy of Ginger
Rhizome Anatomy
Root Apical Organization
Ontogeny of Buds, Roots, and Phloem
Anatomical Features of Ginger in Comparison to Related Taxa
Microscopic Features of Ginger Powder
Floral Anatomy
Floral Biology
Self-Incompatibility
Embryology
Cytology, Cytogenetics, and Palynology
Physiology of Ginger
Genetic Resources
Crop Improvement
Evaluation and Selection for Quality
Breeding Strategies
References
16. The Chemistry of Ginger
The Composition of Ginger Rhizome
Extraction, Separation, and Identification Methods
Analytical and Isolation Methods
Chemical Ionization Technique
Miscellaneous Methods
Oleoresins: Gingerols, Shogaols, and Related Compounds
Synthesis and Biosynthesis of Pungent Compounds of Ginger Rhizomes
Essential Oils of Ginger
Characteristic Flavor and Odor in Ginger
Properties of Ginger
Processing of Ginger
Formulations and Uses
References
17. Ginger Physiology
Growth
Carbon Assimilation and Photosynthesis
Light and Physiological Processes
Water Stress and Mulching
Growth Regulators
References
18. Cropping Zones and Production Technology
Climatic Requirements
Soil Requirements
Cropping Zones
Production Technology
References
19. The Biotechnology of Ginger
Tissue Culture
Direct Regeneration for Aerial Stem
Anther Culture
Inflorescence Culture and In Vivo Development of Fruit
Microrhizomes
Plant Regeneration from Callus Culture
Suspension Culture
Protoplast Culture
In Vitro Selection/Induction of Systemic Resistance
Somaclonal Variation
Production of Secondary Metabolites
In Vitro Polyploidy
Field Evaluation of Tissue-Cultured Plants
Germplasm Conservation
Synthetic Seeds
Molecular Markers and Diversity Studies
Molecular Phylogeny of Zingiber
Application of Molecular Markers
Genetic Transformation
References
20. Ginger Nutrition
Uptake and Requirement
Organic and Integrated Nutrient Management
References
21. The Diseases of Ginger
Diseases Caused by Oomycetes and True Fungi
Diseases Caused by Bacterial Pathogens
Diseases Caused by Viruses
Diseases Caused by Nematodes
References
22. The Insect Pests of Ginger and Their Control
Shoot Borer (Conogethes punctiferalis Guen.)
Rhizome Scale (Aspidiella hartii Ckll.)
White Grubs (Holotrichia spp.)
Minor Insect Pests
Nematode Pests of Ginger
References
23. The Postharvest and Industrial Processing of Ginger
Harvest Maturity
Processing
The Incidence of Aflatoxin
Chemical Composition of Ginger
Ginger Powder
Distillation of the Volatile Oil
Composition of ginger oil
Organoleptic Properties
Oil of Green (Fresh) Ginger
Ginger Oil from Scrapings
Oleoresin Ginger
Preserved Ginger
Uses of Ginger and Ginger Products
Uses of Ginger Oil and Oleoresin
References
24. Production, Marketing, and Economics of Ginger
Area Expansion
Yield
India
China
Australia
Thailand
Marketing
World Trade
Export
Imports
Market Opportunities
Competitiveness of Indian Ginger Industry
Risks and Uncertainty
References
25. Pharmacology and Nutraceutical Uses of Ginger
Antimicrobial Property of Ginger
Antifungal Activity of Ginger
Larvicidal Activity of Ginger
Anthelmintic Activity of Ginger
Insecticidal Property of Ginger
Pharmacological Studies on Ginger Extracts and Active Components
Medicinal Uses of Ginger
Ginger in Indian System of Medicine
Experimental and Clinical Investigations
Other Properties
Ginger in Chinese and Japanese Systems of Medicine
Ginger in Traditional Medical Care in Other Countries
References
26. Ginger as a Spice and Flavorant
Forms of Ginger Used in Cooking
Ginger as a Flavorant
Ginger as a Deodorizing Agent
Frequency Patterning Analysis of Ginger
Ginger as a Flavorant
Ginger as an Antioxidant
Antimicrobial Activity
References
27. Additional Economically Important Ginger Species
General Features
Wild Ginger
References
No. of pages: 544
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 1st March 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123948243
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123948014
K.P. Prabhakaran Nair
Distinguished Visiting Scientist, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi, India
"This volume examines the spice crops of turmeric and ginger. It delves into the origin, history, botany, genetics, chemistry, biotechnology, agronomy, nutrition and nutrient management, entomology, nematology, diseases, harvesting and postharvest management, and nutraceutical properties…"--Reference and Research Book News, August 2013