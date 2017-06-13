The African and Arabian Moringa Species
1st Edition
Chemistry, Bioactivity and Therapeutic Applications
The African and Arabian Moringa Species: Chemistry, Bioactivity and Therapeutic Applications reviews the botany, socioeconomic significance and underlying chemistry of these interesting plants. The book begins by addressing the botanical and socioeconomic aspect of M. stenopetala, one of the most widely cultivated species within the genus. Next, it reviews the chemistry of the plant, with a systematic presentation covering the seed oil, various secondary metabolites, and issues relating to quality control. Final sections address the chemistry behind the reported use of the plant for the management of various diseases, highlighting potential antioxidant, antimicrobial, antidiabetic, anticancer properties and more.
Other African and Arabian Moringa species, from their botany, to their chemical and pharmacological profiles are also included. Drawing on the author’s latest research and the most current literature in the field, this book is an invaluable guide for researchers in medicinal chemistry, herbal medicine, drug discovery/development, and plant derived natural products within both industry and academic environments.
- Outlines the botanical description, traditional uses and socioeconomic significance of the African and Arabian Moringa plants
- Exhaustively discusses the chemistry of these plants to highlight secondary metabolites and methodologies for their isolation, identification and quality control
- Discusses the future potential of the plants and their chemical components for various disease conditions
Medicinal chemists working on the isolation of drug molecules from natural sources; Postgraduate students and lecturers in the fields of natural products, drug discovery/medicinal chemistry and/or pharmacology; pharmaceutical and nutraceutical researchers and traders
Section A - Moringa stenopetala: Botanical, ecological & socioeconomic perspectives
Chapter 1: Moringa stenopetala - botanical and ecological perspectives
Chapter 2: Moringa stenopetala - socioeconomic significance
Section B - The chemistry of Moringa stenopetala
Chapter 3: The chemistry of Moringa stenopetala seed oils
Chapter 4: The chemistry of Moringa stenopetala – non-oil components
Chapter 5: Quality control and chemical profiling of Moringa stenopetala drug preparations
Section C - The science behind the multiuse of Moringa stenopetala
Chapter 6: The pharmacology of Moringa stenopetala: toxicology aspects
Chapter 7: The pharmacology of Moringa stenopetala - antioxidant mechanisms
Chapter 8: The pharmacology of Moringa stenopetala: antimicrobial effects
Chapter 9: The pharmacology of Moringa stenopetala –effects on diabetes and related diseases
Chapter 10: The pharmacology of Moringa stenopetala - potential anticancer effects
Chapter 11: The science behind the use of Moringa stenopetala seeds for water purification
Section D – Other Moringa species indigenous to Africa and the Arabian/Persian region
Chapter 12: The chemistry & pharmacology of other African and Arabian Moringa species
Solomon Habtemariam
Dr. Solomon Habtemariam is a Founder/Owner of Herbal Analysis Services UK & Leader of the Pharmacognosy Research Laboratories at the University of Greenwich, Chatham-Maritime, UK. Dr Habtemariam received his BSc degree in Biology (minor - Chemistry) from the University of Addis Ababa and his Master’s degree (combined-studies) in Pharmacology and Phytochemistry from the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, UK. He stayed on at Strathclyde to study at doctoral level, studying on drug discovery researches and obtained his PhD in this area of research. After a number of years in teaching and post-doctoral research at the Strathclyde Institute for Drug Research and Strathclyde University, he joined the School of Science, University of Greenwich in September 1998. Dr Habtemariam has been a leader of taught programmes and researches on bioassays & natural products-based drug development. The various researches that he has undertaken include the identification of novel compounds of natural-origin with potential antimicrobial, anticancer, anti-inflammatory, antidiabetic and antiobesity applications among others. He has published more than 167 scientific publications in peer reviewed journals and filed over three family of patents. He is also the author of a book entitled “The African and Arabian Moringa Species: Chemistry Bioactivity and Therapeutic Applications”. Details of his research activities and publications are available via his URL: http://www.herbalanalysis.co.uk/
