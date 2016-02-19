The Aesthetic in Education - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080318431, 9781483296258

The Aesthetic in Education

1st Edition

Editors: M. Ross
eBook ISBN: 9781483296258
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 31st January 1985
Page Count: 253
Description

Features papers presented at one of Exeter University's Annual Creative Arts Summer Schools, together with especially solicited material. Contributors have focussed on the idea of the aesthetic as a special dimension of education, and the volume embraces a wide range of perspectives - philosophical accounts of the arts, aesthetics and creativity, multicultural education, the sociology of art, and the arts in further education.

Readership

Of interest to postgraduates in teacher-training and MA/M\Ed courses in arts-in-education; students in B\Ed courses; education officers; and curriculum development leaders/researchers.

Table of Contents

Contributors. Introduction. A false trail for the arts? J Blacking. Artistic creativity, V Heyfron. Aestheticism and responsibility in art education, P Meeson. The aesthetic in education and in life, H Osborne. Creative development at 14+, R Pring. The aesthetic in the curriculum, L A Reid. The smock-coated researcher, M Ross. Utilitarianism, the arts and education, A Simpson. Questioning the curriculum: arts, education and ideology, J Wolff. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
253
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483296258

About the Editor

M. Ross

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Exeter, UK

Reviews

@qu:...The Aesthetic in Education underlines a number of important considerations and should be read by all educators who are concerned that education cuts will force the development of an education which is concerned purely with narrow, functional and utilitarian issues. @source:Gifted Education International

Ratings and Reviews

