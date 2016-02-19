The Aesthetic in Education
1st Edition
Description
Features papers presented at one of Exeter University's Annual Creative Arts Summer Schools, together with especially solicited material. Contributors have focussed on the idea of the aesthetic as a special dimension of education, and the volume embraces a wide range of perspectives - philosophical accounts of the arts, aesthetics and creativity, multicultural education, the sociology of art, and the arts in further education.
Readership
Of interest to postgraduates in teacher-training and MA/M\Ed courses in arts-in-education; students in B\Ed courses; education officers; and curriculum development leaders/researchers.
Table of Contents
Contributors. Introduction. A false trail for the arts? J Blacking. Artistic creativity, V Heyfron. Aestheticism and responsibility in art education, P Meeson. The aesthetic in education and in life, H Osborne. Creative development at 14+, R Pring. The aesthetic in the curriculum, L A Reid. The smock-coated researcher, M Ross. Utilitarianism, the arts and education, A Simpson. Questioning the curriculum: arts, education and ideology, J Wolff. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 253
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1985
- Published:
- 31st January 1985
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483296258
About the Editor
M. Ross
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Exeter, UK
Reviews
@qu:...The Aesthetic in Education underlines a number of important considerations and should be read by all educators who are concerned that education cuts will force the development of an education which is concerned purely with narrow, functional and utilitarian issues. @source:Gifted Education International