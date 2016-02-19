The Adolescent - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780409100198, 9781483106267

The Adolescent

1st Edition

An Educational Perspective

Authors: Eldrie Gouws Nicky Kruger
eBook ISBN: 9781483106267
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1988
Page Count: 212
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Adolescent: An Educational Perspective covers several aspects of adolescent’s development. The book discusses an adolescent's physical, cognitive, affective, social, conative, and normative development, together with an overview of pedagogic implications. The text also considers other critical aspects (street children, drugs, sexually transmitted disease, abortion, unemployment, and juvenile delinquency) from a sociopedagogical perspective.
Subject specialists in the sciences of criminology, social work, sociology and psychology will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Foreword

1 Introduction

2 The Physical Development of the Adolescent

3 The Cognitive Development of the Adolescent

4 The Affective and Personality Development of the Adolescent

5 The Social Development of the Adolescent

6 The Conative Development of the Adolescent

7 The Normative Development of the Adolescent

Bibliography


Details

No. of pages:
212
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483106267

About the Author

Eldrie Gouws

Nicky Kruger

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.