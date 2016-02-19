The Adolescent
1st Edition
An Educational Perspective
Authors: Eldrie Gouws Nicky Kruger
Published Date: 1st January 1988
Description
The Adolescent: An Educational Perspective covers several aspects of adolescent’s development. The book discusses an adolescent's physical, cognitive, affective, social, conative, and normative development, together with an overview of pedagogic implications. The text also considers other critical aspects (street children, drugs, sexually transmitted disease, abortion, unemployment, and juvenile delinquency) from a sociopedagogical perspective.
Subject specialists in the sciences of criminology, social work, sociology and psychology will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Foreword
1 Introduction
2 The Physical Development of the Adolescent
3 The Cognitive Development of the Adolescent
4 The Affective and Personality Development of the Adolescent
5 The Social Development of the Adolescent
6 The Conative Development of the Adolescent
7 The Normative Development of the Adolescent
About the Author
Eldrie Gouws
Nicky Kruger
