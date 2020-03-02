The Administrative Dental Assistant
5th Edition
Description
Master critical thinking, effective communication, and common tasks such as scheduling, record keeping, and insurance processing with The Administrative Dental Assistant, 5th Edition. This complete learning package is used to train dental assistants in a wide variety of settings — from traditional classroom programs to on-the-job training to use as a review tool for practitioners — to become competent administrative assistants in a dental office. As it guides you through the functions of today’s dental business office, you will learn how to organize tasks, complete procedures, and acquire a professional outlook toward dentistry along the way. Supplemented with online study tools, a companion workbook (sold separately), and access to Dentrix, this edition features updated artwork and new content on dental office technology, communication and social media, and more.
Key Features
- Ancillary package provides electronic resources that enhance your learning.
- Feature boxes highlight key information and concepts.
- Procedure boxes provide step-by-step instructions on a wide variety of dental office duties.
- Comprehensive coverage and a clear, concise organization provide the information you need to know to manage today’s dental office — in a way that is easy to grasp, regardless of reading level or setting.
Table of Contents
PART I: Introduction to the Dental Profession
1. Orientation to the Dental Profession
2. Dental Basics
PART II: Communication Skills: Principles and Practices
3. Communication Skills and Tools
4. Written Correspondence and Electronic Communication
5. Patient Relations
6. Dental Healthcare Team Communications
PART III: Managing Dental Office Systems
7. Computerized Dental Practice
8. Patient Clinical Records
9. Information Management and Security
10. Dental Patient Scheduling
11. Continuing Care Program (Recall or Re-care Systems)
12. Inventory Management
13. Office Equipment
PART IV: Managing Dental Office Finances
14. Financial Arrangement and Collection Procedures
15. Dental Insurance Processing
16. Bookkeeping Procedures: Accounts Payable
17. Bookkeeping Procedures: Accounts Receivable
PART V: Managing Your Career
18. Employment Strategies
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2021
- Published:
- 2nd March 2020
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323672429
About the Author
Linda Gaylor
Affiliations and Expertise
Coordinator, Curriculum and Instruction; San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools; Regional Occupational Program, Career Training, and Support Services; San Bernardino, California