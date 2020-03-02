Master critical thinking, effective communication, and common tasks such as scheduling, record keeping, and insurance processing with The Administrative Dental Assistant, 5th Edition. This complete learning package is used to train dental assistants in a wide variety of settings — from traditional classroom programs to on-the-job training to use as a review tool for practitioners — to become competent administrative assistants in a dental office. As it guides you through the functions of today’s dental business office, you will learn how to organize tasks, complete procedures, and acquire a professional outlook toward dentistry along the way. Supplemented with online study tools, a companion workbook (sold separately), and access to Dentrix, this edition features updated artwork and new content on dental office technology, communication and social media, and more.