Prime yourself for a successful career in the modern dental office with The Administrative Dental Assistant, 4th Edition. As it walks through the functions of today’s dental business office, you’ll learn how to master critical thinking, effective communication, and common tasks such as scheduling, patient records, and insurance processing along the way. This new edition also boasts a variety of new features, including: expanded information on the electronic health record (EHR) and the paperless dental office; professional tips and insights; the most recent HIPAA and OSHA guidelines; important soft skills, including Career-Ready Practice exercises; and all the latest technology, equipment, and procedures in use today. Paired with its companion workbook and online learning tools, The Administrative Dental Assistant is the sure fire way to keep you on top of this ever-changing profession.