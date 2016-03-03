The Administrative Dental Assistant - Text and Workbook Package - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323442558

The Administrative Dental Assistant - Text and Workbook Package

4th Edition

Authors: Linda Gaylor
Paperback ISBN: 9780323442558
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 3rd March 2016
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Paperback ISBN:
9780323442558

About the Author

Linda Gaylor

Affiliations and Expertise

Coordinator, Curriculum and Instruction; San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools; Regional Occupational Program, Career Training, and Support Services; San Bernardino, California

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.