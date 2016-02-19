The Administration of Civil Justice in England and Wales
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Pergamon Modern Legal Outlines
Description
The Administration of Civil Justice in England and Wales provides information of how both criminal and civil law is administered. This book discusses the jurisdiction and composition of the country courts, civil work of the magistrates' courts, as well as of the High Court of Justice.
Organized into 12 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the historical origins from which the modern courts have emerged. This text then explains the various strata of courts, namely country courts, magistrates' courts, the Court of Justice including its various divisions, and the appeal facilities that are available to litigants. Other chapters consider the different administrative tribunals and inquiries. The final chapter deals with the costs and the availability of legal aid and advice.
This book is a valuable resource for readers who are interested in the administration of civil and criminal justice. Law students and newly qualified practitioners will also find this book useful.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Editorial Foreword
Preface
Table of Courts having Civil Jurisdiction in England and Wales
1. Historical Introduction
Shire Court
Hundred Moot
Norman Courts
King's Courts
Courts of Common Pleas and King's Bench
Assize Courts
Court of Exchequer Chamber
Court of Admiralty
The Writ System
The Growth of Equity
Chancery Procedure
The Ecclesiastical Courts
Divorce
Probate
The Common Law
Statute Law
Construction of Statutes
Doctrine of Judicial Precedent
The Modern Doctrine of Judicial Precedent
The Law Commission
2. Solicitors
The Law Society
Education and Examinations
Articles and Training
Roll
Practising Certificates
Discipline
Duties to Client
Branches of Work
Partnership
Retainers
Compensation Fund
Remuneration of Solicitors
Costs
Commissioner for Oaths and Public Notary
Legal Aid
3. Barristers-at-Law
Origin of Terms "Barrister" and "Bar"
Serjeants-at-Law
Education
Examinations
Inns of Court
Call to the Bar
Pupillage
Chambers
Clerks
Outer Bar
Queen's Counsel
Etiquette
Discipline
Judicial Appointments
4. Magistrates' Courts Civil Jurisdiction
Domestic Courts
Matrimonial
Consent to Marriage of an Infant
Affiliation
Guardianship of Infants
Adult Courts
Civil Debts
Abatement of Nuisance
Ejectment
Juvenile Courts
Adoption
Care, Protection, or Control
Education Act Cases—School Attendance
5. County Courts
County Courts Acts
County Court Judges
Registrars
Jurisdiction of Registrars
Practice and Procedure
Jurisdiction of County Courts
Trial in County Courts
Default Actions
Pleadings in County Court Actions
Right of Appeal
Transfer
From County Court to County Court
From County Court to High Court
Costs
Execution
Judgment Summons
6. The High Court of Justice
Effects of the Judicature Acts
Rules of the Supreme Court
Divisions of the High Court
Divisional Courts
The Judges
Official Referees
Officials of the Court
Masters
Registrars
Mental Health Act, 1959
Restrictive Practices Court
Organization
The Judges
The Masters and Registrars
Jurisdiction
Types of Civil Action
Contract
Tort
Law of Property
Allocation of Business
Table Showing Qualifications for Offices in the High Court
7. Appellate Jurisdiction of the Supreme Court
The Supreme Court
Appeals from Masters and Registrars
Appeals from Official Referees
Appeals from the Judge in Chambers
Queen's Bench Division
Chancery and Probate, Divorce, and Admiralty Divisions
Appeals to Divisional Courts
Queen's Bench Divisional Court
Appeals from Divisional Courts
Appeals to the Court of Appeal
Constitution
Civil Jurisdiction, Powers and Procedure of the Court of Appeal
House of Lords
Hearing of Appeals
Method of Giving Judgment
Security for Costs
Judicial Committee of the Privy Council
Jurisdiction
Law Reports
Shorthand Notes
8. Palatine Court—Liverpool Court of Passage
Chancery Court of the County Palatine of Lancaster
Liverpool Court of Passage
9. High Court Practice and Procedure
The Issue of Proceedings
Interlocutory Proceedings
Applications to the Master
Interlocutory Injunctions
Joinder of Causes of Action and Parties
Infants and Mentally Disordered Patients
Steps in Common Law Action
Writ of Summons
Service of Writ
Defendant's Appearance
Order 14
Pleadings
Statement of Claim
Defence and Counterclaim
Defence
Counterclaim
Reply and Defence to Counterclaim
Reply
Defence to Counterclaim
Close of Pleadings
The Defendant's Case
Striking Out
Further and Better Particulars
Defence and Counterclaim
Third Parties
Security for Costs
Payment into Court
Tender
Discovery of Documents
Summons for Directions
Setting Down
Lists of Actions
10. Trial in the High Court
Final Preparations
Briefing Counsel
Parties to an Action
Opening by Plaintiff
Submission by Defence
Conduct of Defence and Counterclaim
Summing Up and Judgment
Running-Down Actions
Costs
Payment into Court
Trial by Jury
Right of Appeal
Forms of Pleadings
(a) In an Action for Sale of Goods
(b) In an Action Claiming Damages for Negligence
11· Tribunals and Inquiries
Introduction
Ministerial Decisions and Inquiries
Compulsory Purchase
Town and Country Planning
Tribunals
Land
Transport
Industry
Public Service
Social Security
Supervision by the High Court
Powers of Review
Review of Administrative Acts
The Ombudsman or Parliamentary Commissioner
Tribunals of Inquiry
12· Costs of Litigation—Legal Aid
Magistrates' Courts
Quarter Sessions
County Courts
Actions Remitted from High Court
Security for Costs
Taxation
High Court of Justice
Security for Costs
Taxing Masters
Allocatur
House of Lords
Taxation of Costs
Legal Aid
Financial Conditions
Legal Advice
Matters not Involving Litigation
Cost to Exchequer
Solicitors and Counsel
Functions of the Law Society
Regulations
Legal Aid Act, 1964
Table of Statutes
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 302
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483138893