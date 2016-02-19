The Adaptive Brain II - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444704146, 9781483292700

The Adaptive Brain II

1st Edition

Vision, Speech, Language, and Motor Control

Editors: Stephen Grossberg
eBook ISBN: 9781483292700
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st February 1988
Description

The Adaptive Brain, II: Vision, Speech, Language, and Motor Control focuses on a unified theoretical analysis and predictions of important psychological and neurological data that illustrate the development of a true theory of mind and brain.

The publication first elaborates on the quantized geometry of visual space and neural dynamics of form perception. Discussions focus on reflectance rivalry and spatial frequency detection, figure-ground separation by filling-in barriers, and disinhibitory propagation of functional scaling from boundaries to interiors. The text then takes a look at neural dynamics of perceptual grouping and brightness perception. Topics include simulation of a parametric binocular brightness study, smoothly varying luminance contours versus steps of luminance change, macrocircuit of processing stages, paradoxical percepts as probes of adaptive processes, and analysis of the Beck theory of textural segmentation.

The book examines the neural dynamics of speech and language coding and word recognition and recall, including automatic activation and limited-capacity attention, a macrocircuit for the self-organization of recognition and recall, role of intra-list restructuring arid contextual associations, and temporal order information across item representations.

The manuscript is a vital source of data for scientists and researchers interested in the development of a true theory of mind and brain.

Table of Contents

The Quantized Geometry of Visual Space: The Coherent Computation of Depth, Form, and Lightness (S. Grossberg). Neural Dynamics of Form Perception: Boundary Completion, Illusory Figures, and Neon Color Spreading (S. Grossberg, E. Mingolla). Neural Dynamics of Perceptual Grouping: Textures, Boundaries, and Emergent Segmentations (S. Grossberg, E. Mingolla). Neural Dynamics of Brightness Perception: Features, Boundaries, Diffusion, and Resonance (M.A. Cohen, S. Grossberg). Adaptation and Transmitter Gating in Vertebrate Photoreceptors (G.A. Carpenter, S. Grossberg). The Adaptive Self-Organization of Serial Order in Behavior: Speech, Language, and Motor Control (S. Grossberg). Neural Dynamics of Word Recognition and Recall: Attentional Priming, Learning, and Resonance (S. Grossberg, G. Stone). Neural Dynamics of Speech and Language Coding: Developmental Programs, Perceptual Grouping, and Competition for Short Term Memory (M. Cohen, S. Grossberg).

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1987
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9781483292700

About the Editor

Stephen Grossberg

Affiliations and Expertise

Boston University, USA

