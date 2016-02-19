The Adaptive Brain I - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444701176, 9780080866963

The Adaptive Brain I, Volume 42

1st Edition

Cognition, Learning, Reinforcement, and Rhythm

Series Editors: Stephen Grossberg
eBook ISBN: 9780080866963
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1987
Page Count: 496
No. of pages:
496
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080866963

About the Series Editors

Stephen Grossberg Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Boston University, USA

