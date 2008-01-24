The Activator Method
2nd Edition
Description
From basic scan protocols to advanced assessment procedures, THE ACTIVATOR METHOD, 2nd Edition discusses the Activator Method Chiropractic Technique (AMCT) in an easy-to-understand, how-to approach. This updated 2nd edition covers all aspects of the controlled low-force analytical and adjusting system, from the history of the technique to in-depth examinations of body structures. It also features expanded content on supportive subjects from seven new contributors, discussing topics such as activator and instrument adjusting history, instrument reliability in the literature, the neurology of pain and inflammation, temporal mandibular disorders, and leg length reactivity.
Key Features
- UNIQUE! As the only Activator Method textbook in the field, it is known as the standard reference in Activator.
- Expert author, Dr. Arlan Fuhr, is a co-founder of the AMCT, bringing his unparalleled expertise to the subject.
- Brand new full-color photos detail assessment procedures, specific anatomical contact points, and lines of drive to clearly show procedures for easier learning.
- Clinical Observations boxes share the author’s knowledge from years of experience and provide tips on analysis of certain conditions and suggestions for atypical cases.
- Summary tables in each clinical chapter allow you to quickly access pertinent information.
- Step-by-step instruction throughout the Instrumentation section helps you understand the principles of the technique.
Table of Contents
Section I: Introduction to the Activator Method
1. History of a Technique System
2. Chiropractic Science: Toward Understanding Spinal Manipulation
3. Variability of Force Magnitude and Force Duration in Manual and Instrument-Based Manipulation Techniques
4. Pain Mechanisms and Control
Section II: Clinical Observations and Advanced Assessment Procedures
5. Leg Length Reactivity
6. The Activator Method Analytical Technique
Section III: Instrumentation
7. The Activator Method Basic Scan Protocol
8. Additional Tests for the Sacrum, Pelvis, and Related Structures
9. Additional Tests for the Hip and Related Structures
10. Additional Lumbar Tests and Adjustments
11. Additional Tests and Adjustments for the Thoracic Vertebrae and Ribs
12. Additional Tests and Adjustments for the Cervical Spine
13. The Temporomandibular Joint
14. Additional Tests and Adjustments for the Knee and Related Structures
15. Additional Tests and Adjustments for the Foot and Ankle
16. Additional Tests and Adjustments for the Shoulder and Related Structures
17. Additional Tests and Adjustments for the Elbow, Wrist, and Hand
Appendix: Activator Quick Notes for Basic and Advanced Protocols
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2008
- Published:
- 24th January 2008
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323168113
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323071451
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323048521
About the Author
Arlan Fuhr
Affiliations and Expertise
President, National Institute of Chiropractic Research; Senior Member, International Society for the Study of the Lumbar Spine; Co-Founder and CEO, Activator Methods, Inc., Phoenix, AZ, USA