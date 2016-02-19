The Actions and Uses of Ophthalmic Drugs - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780407007994, 9781483192048

The Actions and Uses of Ophthalmic Drugs

3rd Edition

Authors: P. H. O'Connor Davies G. A. Hopkins R. M. Pearson
eBook ISBN: 9781483192048
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 6th November 1989
Page Count: 258
Description

The Actions and Uses of Ophthalmic Drugs, Third Edition discuses the application and discrimination in the use of ophthalmic drugs. The book reviews the general pharmacological principles including drug nomenclature, pharmacological classification, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and the use of these drugs. Ophthalmic drugs (cycloplegics, mydriatics, miotics) directly or indirectly, stimulate or inhibit a part of the autonomic nervous system connected to the intra-ocular muscles. The text investigates in detail the structure and function of this involuntary nervous system in the orbital region as it is affected by these drugs.
The book explains the different drug classifications, their therapeutic and diagnostic purposes, including the ideal properties, indications, contra-indications, mode of action, or adverse effects of cycloplegics, of mydriatics, and of miotics. The book also describes the uses and characteristics of local anesthetics, stains, anti-infective agents, and miscellaneous agents (antihistamines, vasoconstrictors). The text explains the different types of contact lens solutions, application of ocular first aid, as well as, the possible adverse ocular reactions that can occur during ophthalmic drug therapy.
This book is suitable for optometrists, pharmacists, pharmacologists, students and professors related to the discipline of optometry and general medicine.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface to the Third Edition

Preface to the First Edition

1 General Pharmacological Principles

2 Ocular Autonomic Innervation and Neurohumoral Transmission

3 Basic Microbiology

4 Introduction to Ophthalmic Drugs

5 Cycloplegics

6 Mydriatics

7 Miotics

8 Local Anesthetics

9 Stains

10 Anti-Infective Agents

11 Miscellaneous Agents

12 Contact Lens Solutions

13 Ocular First Aid

14 Legal Aspects

15 Drugs Used in Ophthalmology — Anti-Infectives

16 Drugs Used in Ophthalmology — Anti-Inflammatory Agents

17 Drugs Used in Ophthalmology — Anti-Glaucoma Drugs

18 Adverse Ocular Reactions To Drug Therapy

Appendix

Color Plate Section Opposite Page

Index


Details

No. of pages:
258
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483192048

