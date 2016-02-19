The Actions and Uses of Ophthalmic Drugs - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780407932722, 9781483192208

The Actions and Uses of Ophthalmic Drugs

2nd Edition

A Textbook for Students and Practitioners

Authors: P. H. O'Connor Davies
eBook ISBN: 9781483192208
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 10th September 1981
Page Count: 398
Description

The Actions and Uses of Ophthalmic Drugs: A Textbook for Students and Practitioners, Second Edition provides pertinent information in relation to concepts in pharmacology, the formulation and application of ophthalmic drugs, and adverse ocular effects of systemic medication. This book discusses the preparations used in contact lens practice. Organized into 17 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the primary systems of drug classification according to their actions or effects, or on the basis of their chemistry. This text then presents a detailed discussion on the actions and uses of ophthalmic autonomic drugs. Other chapters consider the structure and function of the involuntary nervous system in the orbital region. This book discusses as well the two main classifications of ophthalmic drugs, namely, therapeutic and diagnostic. The final chapter deals with the clinical significance of medication-induced ocular adverse effects. This book is a valuable resource for ophthalmologists, students, and practitioners.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface to the Second Edition

Preface to the First Edition

1 General Pharmacological Principles

2 Ocular Autonomic Innervation and Neurohumoral Transmission

3 Introduction to Ophthalmic Drugs—Therapeutic and Diagnostic

4 Cycloplegics—Atropine

5 Other Cycloplegics—Homatropine, Cyclopentolate, Tropicamide and Lachesine

6 Mydriatics

7 Miotics

8 Miscehaneous Drugs

9 Local Anesthetics, Staining Agents, Conjunctival Decongestants and Anti-infective Preparations

10 Poisoning with Ophthalmic Drugs

11 Sterility in Eye Preparations

12 Contact Lens Preparations

13 Ocular First Aid and Emergencies

14 Use and Preparation of Eyedrops, Eye Lotions and Eye Ointments

15 Ophthalmic Formulary

16 Medicines Legislation and the Ophthalmic Optician

17 Adverse Ocular Reactions from Drug Therapy and Drug Interactions

Color Plate Section

Index


