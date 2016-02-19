The Actions and Uses of Ophthalmic Drugs
2nd Edition
A Textbook for Students and Practitioners
Description
The Actions and Uses of Ophthalmic Drugs: A Textbook for Students and Practitioners, Second Edition provides pertinent information in relation to concepts in pharmacology, the formulation and application of ophthalmic drugs, and adverse ocular effects of systemic medication. This book discusses the preparations used in contact lens practice. Organized into 17 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the primary systems of drug classification according to their actions or effects, or on the basis of their chemistry. This text then presents a detailed discussion on the actions and uses of ophthalmic autonomic drugs. Other chapters consider the structure and function of the involuntary nervous system in the orbital region. This book discusses as well the two main classifications of ophthalmic drugs, namely, therapeutic and diagnostic. The final chapter deals with the clinical significance of medication-induced ocular adverse effects. This book is a valuable resource for ophthalmologists, students, and practitioners.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface to the Second Edition
Preface to the First Edition
1 General Pharmacological Principles
2 Ocular Autonomic Innervation and Neurohumoral Transmission
3 Introduction to Ophthalmic Drugs—Therapeutic and Diagnostic
4 Cycloplegics—Atropine
5 Other Cycloplegics—Homatropine, Cyclopentolate, Tropicamide and Lachesine
6 Mydriatics
7 Miotics
8 Miscehaneous Drugs
9 Local Anesthetics, Staining Agents, Conjunctival Decongestants and Anti-infective Preparations
10 Poisoning with Ophthalmic Drugs
11 Sterility in Eye Preparations
12 Contact Lens Preparations
13 Ocular First Aid and Emergencies
14 Use and Preparation of Eyedrops, Eye Lotions and Eye Ointments
15 Ophthalmic Formulary
16 Medicines Legislation and the Ophthalmic Optician
17 Adverse Ocular Reactions from Drug Therapy and Drug Interactions
Color Plate Section
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 398
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1981
- Published:
- 10th September 1981
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483192208