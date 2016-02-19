The Actinides: Electronic Structure and Related Properties
The Actinides: Electronic Structure and Related Properties, Volume I reviews major advances that have been made concerning the electronic structure and properties of actinide elements, alloys, and compounds. The electronic energy band structure and magnetic properties of the actinides are examined, and results of hyperfine and neutron scattering studies are presented. Comprised of six chapters, this book opens with a historical introduction to actinide research followed by a chapter on crystal field theory that discusses the behavior of 5f electrons in actinide compounds when exposed to strong crystal-field interactions, with emphasis on the strong intra-atomic correlation between electrons. The following chapters discuss the electronic energy band structure of the actinide metals, as derived from energy band theory; the magnetic properties of the actinide compounds in relation to their electronic structure; and the microscopic electronic properties of actinide metals and compounds obtained from nuclear magnetic resonance and neutron scattering studies. The final chapter summarizes the unique contribution by slow neutron-scattering experiments. This volume will be useful to scientists involved in work on the actinides as well as newcomers in the field.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume II
Historical Introduction
References
1. Crystal Field Theory
I. Survey of Theoretical Background
II. The Crystal Field Theory
III. Connection with Experimentally Observable Quantities
IV. Summary
Appendix: Evaluation of Matrix Elements of Spin and Orbital Angular Momentum Operators
References
2. Electronic Energy Band Structure of the Actinide Metals
I. Introduction
II. Energy Bands in Solids: The Relativistic Augmented-Plane-Wave Method
III. Energy-Band Structure of the "Light" Actinides: Itinerant f States?
IV. The "Heavy" Actinides: A Second Rare-Earth Series
References
3. Magnetic Properties of Actinide Compounds
I. Introduction
II. General Considerations
III. Oxides, Halides, and Other Salts
IV. AnX Compounds
V. An3X4 and An2X3 Compounds
VI. AnX2 Compounds
VII. AnX3 Compounds
VIII. Miscellaneous Compounds
References
4. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance and Electronic Structure of the Actinides
I. Introduction
II. Magnetic Resonance Theory
III. Actinide Metals
IV. NaCl-Type Compounds
V. Cubic Laves Phases - U1-xPuxAl2
VI. Hydrides
VII. Survey of Miscellaneous Actinide Compounds
VIII. Survey of Electron Paramagnetic Resonance of Actinide Ions
IX. Summary
References
5. Hyperfine Studies in the Actinide Series Using Mossbauer Resonance and Angular Correlation Techniques
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Methods
III. Hyperfine Interactions
IV. Experimental Results
V. Conclusion
Appendices
References
6. Neutron Scattering Studies of the Actinides
I. Introduction
II. Crystallographic Studies
III. Magnetic Properties of Actinide Compounds
IV. The Magnetic Form Factor
V. Inelastic Neutron Studies
References
Index to Volume I
Index to Volume II
