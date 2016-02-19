The ACT Guide to Ethical Conflicts in Finance
1st Edition
Editors: Andreas Prindl Bimal Prodhan
eBook ISBN: 9781855739741
Paperback ISBN: 9781855732568
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1994
Page Count: 272
Description
This book provides, for the first time, a broad analysis of the whole range of potential conflicts in finance, based on both academic research and the views of professionals on how these issues are faced in practice. It will be essential reading for students of finance and banking, as well as for finance professionals.
About the Editor
Andreas Prindl
Bimal Prodhan
