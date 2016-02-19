The ACT Guide to Ethical Conflicts in Finance - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855732568, 9781855739741

The ACT Guide to Ethical Conflicts in Finance

1st Edition

Editors: Andreas Prindl Bimal Prodhan
eBook ISBN: 9781855739741
Paperback ISBN: 9781855732568
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1994
Page Count: 272
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
77.50
65.88
96.95
82.41
140.00
119.00
130.00
110.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
96.95
82.41
130.00
110.50
77.50
65.88
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book provides, for the first time, a broad analysis of the whole range of potential conflicts in finance, based on both academic research and the views of professionals on how these issues are faced in practice. It will be essential reading for students of finance and banking, as well as for finance professionals.

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781855739741
Paperback ISBN:
9781855732568

About the Editor

Andreas Prindl

Bimal Prodhan

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.