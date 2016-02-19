The Acquisition of Logging Data, Volume 15A
1st Edition
Part A
- No. of pages:
- 422
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1984
- Published:
- 1st March 1984
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080868691
@qu:Serra has written a major reference work which is unusually well-organized, well-illustrated, and information-rich... If volume 2 is as thorough and exacting in detail as volume 1, it will do much toward furthering geologists' knowledge of well logging. @source: AAPG Bulletin @qu:A truly magnificent exposition of the current state-of-the-art in well logging... I have never seen anything like it in terms of completeness, clarity of explanation, illustration, and ease of locating all of the necessary details of information. It is a must for anyone working in this field or for any company using logs in its operations... In other words, if you are dealing with logs, this is it. Highly recommended. @source: Geophysics @from:T.E. Owne @qu:This Volume 1 is no doubt a useful part of the two volume set on the subject of fundamentals of well log interpretation. The present limited access to such a collection of information on the combined subjects of logging measurements and log analysis justifies its acquisition by students and those entering the profession at any level. @source:Journal of Petroleum Science and Engineering
Former Chef du Service Dhgraphies Differkes a la Direction Exploration de la SNEA (P), Pau, France Geological Interpretation Development Manager, Schlum berger Technical Services Inc., Singapore