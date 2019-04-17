The Accelerating Transport Innovation Revolution
1st Edition
A Global, Case Study-Based Assessment of Current Experience, Cross-Sectorial Effects, and Socioeconomic Transformations
Description
The Accelerating Transport Innovation Revolution: A Global, Case Study-based Assessment of Current Experience, Cross-sectorial Effects and Socioeconomic Transformations, offers a comprehensive view of current state-of-the-art and practices around the world to create innovation on a revolutionary scale and connect research to commercial exploitation of its results. It offers a fascinating new model of the innovation process based on theories of biological ecosystems, general systems theory and basins of attraction (represented through space-time graphs well known in mathematics). Furthermore, it considers – through a number of dedicated chapters - key issues and elements of innovation ecosystems, such as: Causal Factors and system constraints affecting the development and sustainability of innovation ecosystems (Chapter 4); Review of innovation organization and governance in key countries and regions (Chapter 5); the role of technological "Spillovers" (Chapter 6); Collection and use of data for innovation monitoring and benchmarking (Chapter 7); Intellectual Property protection between competing ecosystems (Chapter 8); Economics of innovation (Chapter 9); Public and private sector involvement in Transport innovation creation (Chapter 10); the role of the individual entrepreneur - innovator in energizing change (Chapter 11). Finally, in Chapter 12, there is a thorough summary of key findings.
This book uses a paradigmatic approach to augment the innovation ecosystem model of innovation that integrates beliefs and learning into the innovation ecosystems model. It therefore includes ten case studies from the U.S., Europe and Asia, detailing how innovation is created across continents and different ecosystems and what are the critical lessons to be learned. It does this, effectively, at five different levels of analysis i.e. the individual innovator / entrepreneur level, the organization level (government agency or company), the regional ecosystem level, the nation-state level and the global – systemic or international level. Each level of analysis, reveals unique features of the innovation landscape and the ten case studies allow the reader to assess when and where specific "enablers" are facilitating innovation especially on a revolutionary scale.
The need for the book came from the realization that despite the billions of dollars spent on various research programs over the past 20 years (especially in the public sector), there have been few clear and tangible efforts directed at exploring how innovation production increasingly occurs and the critical factors necessary to sustain large-scale, revolutionary change as the future unfolds. Thus, a primary theme of the book is that understanding how research results translate into market innovation and implementation, especially understanding the nature of revolutionary innovation, is as important as the creation of innovations themselves.
While the focus of the book is on Transportation, the concepts and recommendations presented apply to other fields too.
Key Features
- Formulates and presents a workable and comprehensive new model of innovation
- Defines and analyzes many concepts and notions related to innovation, research and market implementation
- Examines the critical factors affecting innovation production and successful commercial implementation of research results
- Examines organizational models of coordination, governance, data collection, process analysis and use of intellectual property tools
- Includes recent, well-researched and documented case studies of successful innovation ecosystems across the world mainly – but not only – in the Transport field
Readership
Transportation researchers involved in planning, modeling, and economics, and senior undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in transportation programs. Practitioners, analysts, venture capitalists, and consultants employed in private sector transportation interests, such as freight companies, airlines, and equipment manufacturers. Government entities, such as state and federal departments of transportation
Table of Contents
Section A
Understanding Systemic Innovation
1. Introduction—Basic Concepts and Relationships
2. Innovation Ecosystems—A Systems-Based Theory of Innovation
3. The Role of Paradigms in Understanding Transformative Innovation
4. Innovation Organization and Governance Around the World
5. Factors Influencing Innovation Ecosystem Success/Failure
6. The Role and Importance of Innovation Spillovers
7. Innovation Monitoring and Data Collection
8. The Role of Intellectual Property Rights in Promoting Company and Ecosystem-Level Innovation
9. Economic and Financial Aspects of Innovation
10. The Punctuated Transformation of Public and Private Sector Involvement in (Transport) Innovation
11. The Role of Individual Leaders in Innovation Ecosystems
12. Overall Conclusions and Lessons Learned
Section B
Case Studies
CASE STUDY I. Germany—The Berlin/ Adlershof Science and Innovation City: A Case Study of the Structure and Operation in a Major Innovation Ecosystem Element
CASE STUDY II. Germany—The German Aeronautics, Space, and
Transport Center—DLR: A Case of "Technology Marketing" for Innovation Production at Company Level
CASE STUDY III. Greece—The Athens University of Economics and Business: A Case of a Higher Education Institution Acting as Innovation and Entrepreneurial Hub
CASE STUDY IV. Israel—A Case of Market-Driven National Innovation System
CASE STUDY V. P.R. China—A Case of Centrally Driven National Innovation System
CASE STUDY VI. UK—The Transport Catapult: A Case of Government Initiated Company-Level Innovation
CASE STUDY VII. US—Silicon Valley: A Regional Innovation Ecosystem With World Reach and Impact
CASE STUDY VIII. US—Denver, Colorado: A Case of an Emerging Regional Transportation Innovation Ecosystem
CASE STUDY IX. US—The Role of Individuals in the Creation and Sustainability of Innovation Ecosystems
CASE STUDY X. US, EU, China, and Japan—The Role of Public and Private Sector Investment in EVs, AVs, and AI Innovation
Section C
Annexes
ANNEX 1. Summary Descriptions of RTD&I Public Governance and Organizational Regimes in Countries Around the World
ANNEX 2. Inducing Exploitation of Research Results—How to Make Better Use of RTD Project and Program Results?
ANNEX 3. Key Innovations That Formed Important External Spillovers for Transport Related Innovation
ANNEX 4. Results of RTD Evaluation Studies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 385
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 17th April 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128138052
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128138045
About the Author
George Giannopoulos
George Giannopoulos is a transportation planner, professor emeritus of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki and corresponding member of the Academy of Athens. He is the founder and Director for 15 years of the Hellenic Institute of Transport (HIT/CERTH) and has participated in more than 200 studies and research projects in the Transport field in most of which as coordinator. He has served in many positions of responsibility in various international Organizations and the European Union such as: chairing for many years the Transport Advisory Group of the European Commission’s Directorate General for Research Technological Development and Innovation; co-chairing for six years the US TRB’s standing Committee on International Cooperation; chairing for six years the European Conference of Transport Research Institutes (ECTRI); chairing for four years the European Transport Research Alliance (ETRA); and various others. He has also been visiting or adjunct Professor in several Universities outside his home country. His fields of interest include transportation planning, transport policy, research governance, research implementation - innovation, international transport research cooperation. He has published more than 250 articles in scientific journals and Conferences as well as 12 books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Transport Planner, Professor emer. Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, cor. Member Academy of Athens
John Munro
John F. Munro received his PhD in Political Science from the University of California, Los Angeles. He is an associate professor in the Graduate Environmental Management Program at the University of Maryland, University College. His specializations include the role of innovations in promoting environmental sustainability, livability, and resilience; as well as the development of theories of adaption during periods of punctuated biophysical and institutional change. He previously served as a social scientist at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and as the Small Business Innovation Research Program Manager for the Federal Highway Administration and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Volpe National Transportation Center located in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Dr. Munro is a member of the Transportation Research Board’s standing Committee on International Cooperation. He has written multiple articles on the politics of climate change as well as the structural and cognitive dynamics of policy and institutional change within national and international natural resource management systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
MA, PhD (University of California, Los Angeles), Political Scientist and Environmental Planner, Associate Professor, Environmental Management Graduate Program, University of Maryland, University College