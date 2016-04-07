The Academic Librarian as Blended Professional
1st Edition
Reassessing and Redefining the Role
Description
The Academic Librarian as Blended Professional employs a model that allows for individual and managerial reconceptualization of the librarian's role, also helping to mitigate obstacles to professional development both internal and external to the library.
Using traditional and personal narrative, the book extends Whitchurch’s blended professional model, designed to consider the merging of academicians’ roles across several spheres of professional and academic influence in a higher education setting, to academic librarians.
The book is significant due to its use of higher education theory to examine the professional identity of academic librarians and the issues impacting librarian professional development. The work offers a constructive, replicable research design appropriate for the analysis of librarians in other academic settings, providing additional insights into how these professionals might perceive their roles within the larger context of a higher education environment.
Following the application of the blended professional model, this book contends that academic librarians have similar roles concerning research, instruction, and service when compared to an institution’s tenure-track faculty. The scope of professional productivity and the expectation of the librarians, though, are much less regimented. Consequently, the academic librarians find themselves in a tenuous working space where their blended role is inhibited by real and perceived barriers.
Key Features
- Uses a model from the discipline of higher education in order to better conceptualize and understand the academic librarian's role in the institution
- Allows for the analysis and understanding of the librarian's identity and role in a context familiar to those outside of the academic library system
- Provides a unique understanding of both the library system and its librarians, explaining the nuances of the greater higher education collective
Readership
Academic and research librarians in HE institutions, library administrators, academic deans, university administrators and upper management, postgraduate students and faculty on library and information science programs.
Table of Contents
- Series Page
- Dedication
- Biography
- Foreword
- Prologue
- 1. Introduction
- 1.1. Background of the study
- 1.2. Conclusion
- 2. Purpose of the study and research questions
- 2.1. Purpose of the study
- 2.2. Significance of the study
- 2.3. Conclusion
- 3. Historical roles
- 3.1. Role of academic faculty
- 3.2. Role of academic librarians
- 3.3. Perception versus actuality of the librarian role
- 3.4. Women in higher education
- 3.5. Female faculty and administration
- 3.6. Faculty identity and historical narrative critique
- 3.7. Conclusion
- 4. Methodology
- 4.1. Into the weeds
- 4.2. Conclusion
- 5. Academic librarians versus tenure-track faculty at St. Jerome
- 5.1. Role comparison: academic librarians versus tenure-track faculty
- 5.2. Conclusion
- 6. The academic librarian as blended professional
- 6.1. Spaces
- 6.2. Knowledges
- 6.3. Relationships
- 6.4. Legitimacies
- 6.5. Conclusion
- 7. Obstacles to professional success
- 7.1. Time and money
- 7.2. Gender
- 7.3. Organization
- 7.4. Conclusion
- 8. Analysis and possible resolutions
- 8.1. Place within the literature
- 8.2. Modifying the blended professional
- 8.3. Additional pragmatic implications
- 8.4. Conclusion
- 9. Concluding thoughts
- 9.1. Future research
- 9.2. Conclusion
- Appendix A
- Appendix B
- Appendix C
- Epilogue
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 170
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 7th April 2016
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081010150
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081009277
About the Author
Michael Perini
Michael Perini is currently the Reference, Research, and Instruction Specialist in Fenwick Library’s Research Department at George Mason University, USA.
Michael received a Bachelor of Arts in Classics and History, summa cum laude, from the State University of New York at Buffalo in 2003, graduating Phi Beta Kappa and Phi Alpha Theta, as well as a Master of Arts in History from the State University of New York at Buffalo in 2006. He additionally was inducted into Phi Kappa Phi and completed the requirements for the Master of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies for Higher Education Administration at George Mason University in 2011. Michael received his Doctor of Arts in Community College Education from George Mason University in spring 2015.
Affiliations and Expertise
Fenwick Library’s Research Department, George Mason University, USA