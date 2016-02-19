The Abilities and Achievements of Orientals in North America
The Abilities and Achievements of Orientals in North America is concerned with the study of the abilities, achievements, and personality characteristics of oriental immigrants and their descendants in North America. The book attempts to set a correlation between the cultural background from which the immigrants came and their history in North America, and to discover the implications for psychological theory. The text contains discussions on the problems of heredity, environment, and acculturation; racial and ethnic differences; and a comparison of biological, environmental and cultural differences between orientals and occidentals. Sociologists, psychologists, ethnologists, historians, and people who wish to study oriental character traits will find the book very insightful.
1. The Immigration of Chinese to the United States
Chronology
Sources of Information
Demography
Early Immigration
Sinophobia
Subgroups of Chinese and Their Employment
Clans, Associations, and Tongs
Later Developments
Postwar Changes
The Chinese Family and Culture
Acculturation
2. Tests of Chinese Children in the United States
Introduction
Piagetian and Other Studies
Surveys
Nontechnical Summary and Discussion
Appendix A Results from Jensen's Research in Chinatown Schools, and Jensen and Inouye's Survey in California Schools
3. Immigration of Japanese to the United States
Chronology
Sources of Information
Early History
The Beginnings of Immigration to the United States
Pearl Harbor and Relocation
The Sansei
Defeat, Reform, and Progress in Japan
Postwar Achievements of Japan
4. Japanese Culture, Childrearing, and Personality
Introduction
Hierarchy
Religions
The Family
Caudill's Themes
Japanese and Chinese
5. Tests of Japanese Children
Introduction
Wechsler Intelligence Scales in Japan
Other Intelligence Test Studies in Japan
Comparisons of Scholastic Achievements
Japanese-American Children
Summary
6. Oriental Immigration to Hawaii
Chronology
Sources of Information
Demography
Introduction
Early Immigration
The Japanese
Change in Status of the Oriental Groups
Ethnic and Social Differentiation
Conclusions
7. Tests of Children and Students in Hawaii
The Work of S. D. Porteus
The Work of K. Murdoch
The Works of S. Smith and R. G. Leiter
Studies of High School Seniors in Hawaii
Werner's Work in Kauai
Summary of Chapters 6 and 7
8. Chinese and Japanese Immigrants to Canada
Introduction
Sources of Information
The Chinese
The Japanese
Abilities and Achievements
Study of Chinese Children in Calgary
Summary
9. The Abilities of Chinese Children in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan
Introduction
Education
Research on the Abilities of Hong Kong Children
Singapore
Chinese in Taiwan
Summary
10. Oriental Languages
Chinese
Japanese
Differences between Orientals and Caucasians in Reading Abilities
11. Problems of Bilingualism
Introduction
Early Findings of Adverse Effects of Bilingualism
Later Findings of Positive Effects
Learning of English by Oriental Children
Relevant Research
Implications for Teaching English to Non-English-Speaking Oriental Immigrant Children, Including Indochinese
Summary of Chapters 10 and 11
12. Oriental University Students and Adults
Introduction
More Recent Investigations of College Students
Comparisons of Adult Samples
Factorial Studies of Student and Adult Abilities
13. Academic Preferences and Professional Employment of Orientals
Introduction
Further Analyses of University Degrees
Professional Occupations
Summary of Chapters 12 and 13
14. Personality Studies of Japanese
Introduction
Studies of Neuroticism, Anxiety, and Other Personality Traits in Japan
Studies of National Differences in Personality
Alcoholism
Japanese Americans and Hawaiians
Edwards Personal Preference Schedule
Need for Achievement
Response Sets
Objective Tests
Expression of Emotions
Observational and Interview Studies
15. Japanese Attitudes, Values, and Interests
Introduction
Attitudes
Values
Interests
Summary of Chapters 14 and 15
Appendix B Personality Studies of Japanese
16. Personality Studies of Chinese
Introduction
Edwards Personal Preference Schedule and Need for Achievement
Observational Studies and Interviews
Chinese Identity and Acculturation
Values
Summary
Appendix C Personality Studies of Chinese
17. Epilogue
Glossary
References
Author Index
Subject Index
