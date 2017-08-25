The 21st Century Academic Library - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081018668, 9780081018675

The 21st Century Academic Library

1st Edition

Global Patterns of Organization and Discourse

Authors: Mary Bolin
eBook ISBN: 9780081018675
Paperback ISBN: 9780081018668
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 25th August 2017
Page Count: 176
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
84.50
71.83
72.95
62.01
62.95
53.51
78.95
67.11
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
62.95
53.51
72.95
62.01
78.95
67.11
110.86
94.23
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Background
3. Academic Library Organization
4. Literature Review
5. Data, Results and Discussion
6. Conclusion
Appendix 1. List of Universities
Appendix 2. Discourse Analysis Instrument

Description

The 21st Century Academic Library: Global Patterns of Organization and Discourse discusses the organization of academic libraries, drawing on detailed research and data.

The organization of the library follows the path of a print book or journal: acquisitions, cataloguing, circulation, reference, instruction, preservation and general administration. Most libraries still have public services and technical services, and are still very print-based in their organization, while their collections and services are increasingly electronic and virtual.

This book gathers information on organizational patterns of large academic libraries in the US and Europe, providing data that could motivate libraries to adopt innovative organizational structures or assess the effectiveness of their current organizational patterns.

Key Features

  • Contributes to the literature on the globalization of information and of library and information science
  • Analyzes and presents data in a way that allows librarians and library administrators to consider what organizational patterns are the most effective for the goals they are pursuing
  • Includes emerging patterns that are not widely seen in the academic library population

Readership

Academic library administrators and librarians, who are seeking solutions to workflow, training, productivity, and user experience. This book could be used as a textbook for an LIS course on academic libraries or on management

Details

No. of pages:
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780081018675
Paperback ISBN:
9780081018668

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Mary Bolin Author

Dr. Mary K. Bolin is Professor, and Catalog and Metadata Librarian, in the Digital Initiatives and Special Collections Department at the University of Nebraska—Lincoln (UNL). She is also an instructor in the School of Information at San José State University. Dr. Bolin has worked at UNL since 2004 and was previously a member of the library faculty at the University of Idaho from 1986 to 2004, and at the University of Georgia from 1981 to 1986.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Nebraska—Lincoln (UNL), USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.