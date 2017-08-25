The 21st Century Academic Library
1st Edition
Global Patterns of Organization and Discourse
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Background
3. Academic Library Organization
4. Literature Review
5. Data, Results and Discussion
6. Conclusion
Appendix 1. List of Universities
Appendix 2. Discourse Analysis Instrument
Description
The 21st Century Academic Library: Global Patterns of Organization and Discourse discusses the organization of academic libraries, drawing on detailed research and data.
The organization of the library follows the path of a print book or journal: acquisitions, cataloguing, circulation, reference, instruction, preservation and general administration. Most libraries still have public services and technical services, and are still very print-based in their organization, while their collections and services are increasingly electronic and virtual.
This book gathers information on organizational patterns of large academic libraries in the US and Europe, providing data that could motivate libraries to adopt innovative organizational structures or assess the effectiveness of their current organizational patterns.
Key Features
- Contributes to the literature on the globalization of information and of library and information science
- Analyzes and presents data in a way that allows librarians and library administrators to consider what organizational patterns are the most effective for the goals they are pursuing
- Includes emerging patterns that are not widely seen in the academic library population
Readership
Academic library administrators and librarians, who are seeking solutions to workflow, training, productivity, and user experience. This book could be used as a textbook for an LIS course on academic libraries or on management
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 25th August 2017
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081018675
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081018668
About the Authors
Mary Bolin Author
Dr. Mary K. Bolin is Professor, and Catalog and Metadata Librarian, in the Digital Initiatives and Special Collections Department at the University of Nebraska—Lincoln (UNL). She is also an instructor in the School of Information at San José State University. Dr. Bolin has worked at UNL since 2004 and was previously a member of the library faculty at the University of Idaho from 1986 to 2004, and at the University of Georgia from 1981 to 1986.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Nebraska—Lincoln (UNL), USA