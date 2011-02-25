The 12-Lead ECG in Acute Coronary Syndromes
3rd Edition
Authors: Tim Phalen Barbara Aehlert
eBook ISBN: 9780323085601
Imprint: Mosby/JEMS
Published Date: 25th February 2011
Page Count: 328
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby/JEMS 2012
- Published:
- 25th February 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby/JEMS
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323085601
About the Author
Tim Phalen
Barbara Aehlert
Barbara J Aehlert, RN, BSPA, Southwest EMS Education Inc., Phoenix, AZ and Pursley, TX, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Southwest EMS Education Inc., Phoenix, AZ and Pursley, TX, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.