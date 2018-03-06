Thalassemia, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 32-2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Erratum
Preface: Thalassemia
The Evolving Spectrum of the Epidemiology of Thalassemia
Molecular Basis and Genetic Modifiers of Thalassemia
Clinical Classification, Screening, and Diagnosis for Thalassemia
Ineffective Erythropoiesis: Anemia and Iron Overload
Clinical Complications and Their Management
Hypercoagulability and Vascular Disease
Interaction of Transfusion and Iron Chelation in Thalassemias
Iron Chelation Therapy as a Modality of Management
MRI for Iron Overload in Thalassemia
Fertility and Pregnancy in Women with Transfusion-Dependent Thalassemia
Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation in Thalassemia
Gene Therapy and Genome Editing
Emerging Therapies
This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics, edited by Dr. Ali Taher, focuses on Thalassemia. Topics include, but are not limited to, Molecular basis and genetic modifiers; Evolving spectrum of epidemiology; Clinical classification; Ineffective erythropoiesis, anemia and iron overload; Hypercoagulability and vascular disease; Clinical complications and their management; Transfusion and iron chelation therapy; Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation in Thalassemia; Gene therapy and genome editing; Emerging therapies; Quality of life; Advances in understanding pathophysiology and treatment of fertility, pregnancy, and prenatal diagnosis in Thalassemia; and MRI for iron overload.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 6th March 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323583091
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323583084
About the Authors
Ali Taher Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Hematology & Oncology Director – Fellowship and Residents Research Program, Faculty of Medicine Associate Chair – Research, Department of Internal Medicine Deputy Director – Naef K. Basile Cancer Institute American University of Beirut Medical Center Beirut – Lebanon Professor of Hematology & Medical Oncology (Adj.) Emory School of Medicine Atlanta – USA