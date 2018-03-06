Thalassemia, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323583084, 9780323583091

Thalassemia, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 32-2

1st Edition

Authors: Ali Taher
eBook ISBN: 9780323583091
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323583084
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th March 2018
Table of Contents

Erratum

Preface: Thalassemia

The Evolving Spectrum of the Epidemiology of Thalassemia

Molecular Basis and Genetic Modifiers of Thalassemia

Clinical Classification, Screening, and Diagnosis for Thalassemia

Ineffective Erythropoiesis: Anemia and Iron Overload

Clinical Complications and Their Management

Hypercoagulability and Vascular Disease

Interaction of Transfusion and Iron Chelation in Thalassemias

Iron Chelation Therapy as a Modality of Management

MRI for Iron Overload in Thalassemia

Fertility and Pregnancy in Women with Transfusion-Dependent Thalassemia

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation in Thalassemia

Gene Therapy and Genome Editing

Emerging Therapies

Description

This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics, edited by Dr. Ali Taher, focuses on Thalassemia. Topics include, but are not limited to, Molecular basis and genetic modifiers; Evolving spectrum of epidemiology; Clinical classification; Ineffective erythropoiesis, anemia and iron overload; Hypercoagulability and vascular disease; Clinical complications and their management; Transfusion and iron chelation therapy; Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation in Thalassemia; Gene therapy and genome editing; Emerging therapies; Quality of life; Advances in understanding pathophysiology and treatment of fertility, pregnancy, and prenatal diagnosis in Thalassemia; and MRI for iron overload.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323583091
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323583084

About the Authors

Ali Taher Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Hematology & Oncology Director – Fellowship and Residents Research Program, Faculty of Medicine Associate Chair – Research, Department of Internal Medicine Deputy Director – Naef K. Basile Cancer Institute American University of Beirut Medical Center Beirut – Lebanon Professor of Hematology & Medical Oncology (Adj.) Emory School of Medicine Atlanta – USA

