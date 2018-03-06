Thalassemia, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 32-2

This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics, edited by Dr. Ali Taher, focuses on Thalassemia. Topics include, but are not limited to, Molecular basis and genetic modifiers; Evolving spectrum of epidemiology; Clinical classification; Ineffective erythropoiesis, anemia and iron overload; Hypercoagulability and vascular disease; Clinical complications and their management; Transfusion and iron chelation therapy; Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation in Thalassemia; Gene therapy and genome editing; Emerging therapies; Quality of life; Advances in understanding pathophysiology and treatment of fertility, pregnancy, and prenatal diagnosis in Thalassemia; and MRI for iron overload.