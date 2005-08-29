Textiles in Sport - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855739222, 9781845690885

Textiles in Sport

1st Edition

Editors: Roshan Shishoo
eBook ISBN: 9781845690885
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855739222
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 29th August 2005
Page Count: 376
Table of Contents

Part 1 Current sportswear market: Market overview; Key trends in sportswear design; Material requirements for the design of performance sportswear; Functional sport footwear. Part 2 Innovative fibres and fabrics in sport: High performance and high functional fibres and textiles; Smart and intelligent textiles and fibres; Coated and laminated textiles in sportswear. Part 3 Sportswear and comfort: Physiological comfort of sportswear; Elastic textiles. Part 4 Protection: Is protection part of the game? Protection against impact using clothing and personal equipment; Protection against cold; Water resistance and water vapour transfer. Part 5 Specific applications: Textile composites in sports products; Textiles in sailing; Textile use in sport shoes.

Description

The technical developments in the sports clothing industry has resulted in the use of functional textiles for highly-specialised performances in different sports. Developments include thermal and functional properties and coated and laminated clothes. With bio- and smart materials providing such a strong focus in the textile industry generally, companies are going for ‘value-added’ textiles, such as in-built sensors which monitor performance. In-built wear comfort is a growing market trend and includes clothing which improves the skin’s performance. Written by a distinguished editor and a team of authors from the cutting edge of textile research, Textiles in sport discusses high-performance, high-function and intelligent textiles for sportswear.

Readership

Scientists, designers and technical staff at academic institutions; Material buyers, designers and product development staff working in companies that manufacture sportswear

No. of pages:
376
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845690885
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855739222

This book provides a well-balanced and extremely useful account of textiles in sport., Textile Month

Roshan Shishoo Editor

Professor Roshan Shishoo is Director of Shishoo Consulting, Sweden, and former Director of the Swedish Institute for Polymers and Fibres (IFP). A Honorary Fellow of the Textile Institute, he has over 40 years' experience in textile research and development, and is an active member of many scientific organisations and committees.

Shishoo Consulting, Sweden

