Textiles in Sport
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 Current sportswear market: Market overview; Key trends in sportswear design; Material requirements for the design of performance sportswear; Functional sport footwear. Part 2 Innovative fibres and fabrics in sport: High performance and high functional fibres and textiles; Smart and intelligent textiles and fibres; Coated and laminated textiles in sportswear. Part 3 Sportswear and comfort: Physiological comfort of sportswear; Elastic textiles. Part 4 Protection: Is protection part of the game? Protection against impact using clothing and personal equipment; Protection against cold; Water resistance and water vapour transfer. Part 5 Specific applications: Textile composites in sports products; Textiles in sailing; Textile use in sport shoes.
Description
The technical developments in the sports clothing industry has resulted in the use of functional textiles for highly-specialised performances in different sports. Developments include thermal and functional properties and coated and laminated clothes. With bio- and smart materials providing such a strong focus in the textile industry generally, companies are going for ‘value-added’ textiles, such as in-built sensors which monitor performance. In-built wear comfort is a growing market trend and includes clothing which improves the skin’s performance. Written by a distinguished editor and a team of authors from the cutting edge of textile research, Textiles in sport discusses high-performance, high-function and intelligent textiles for sportswear.
Key Features
- Invaluable for a broad range of readers
- Discusses high-performance, high-function and intelligent textiles for sportswear
Readership
Scientists, designers and technical staff at academic institutions; Material buyers, designers and product development staff working in companies that manufacture sportswear
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2005
- Published:
- 29th August 2005
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845690885
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855739222
Reviews
This book provides a well-balanced and extremely useful account of textiles in sport., Textile Month
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Roshan Shishoo Editor
Professor Roshan Shishoo is Director of Shishoo Consulting, Sweden, and former Director of the Swedish Institute for Polymers and Fibres (IFP). A Honorary Fellow of the Textile Institute, he has over 40 years' experience in textile research and development, and is an active member of many scientific organisations and committees.
Affiliations and Expertise
Shishoo Consulting, Sweden