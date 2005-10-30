Textiles for Protection - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855739215, 9781845690977

Textiles for Protection

1st Edition

Editors: Richard A. Scott
eBook ISBN: 9781845690977
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855739215
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 30th October 2005
Page Count: 784
Table of Contents

Part 1 Materials and design: Overview of protective clothing; Standards for protective textiles; Fashion and function – factors affecting the design and use of protective clothing; Steps in the selection of protective clothing materials; Fibres and fabrics for protective textiles; Technical textiles for protection; Intelligent textiles for protection; Surface treatments for protective textiles; Evaluation of protective clothing systems using manikins; Interactions between protection and thermal comfort; Modelling thermal burn injury protection. Part 2 General protection requirements and applications: Civilian protection and protection of industrial workers from chemicals; Textiles for UV protection; Textiles for protection against cold; Thermal (Heat and fire) protection; Microorganism protection; Textiles for respiratory protection; Electrostatic protection; Ballistic protection; Chemical and biological protection. Part 3 Case studies: Military protection; Fire fighters protective clothing; Protection against knives and other weapons; Flight suits for military aviators; Protection for workers in the oil and gas industry; Motorcyclists.

Description

In today’s climate there is an increasing requirement for protective textiles, whether for personal protection, protection against the elements, chemical, nuclear or ballistic attack. This comprehensive book brings together the leading protective textiles experts from around the world. It covers a wide variety of themes from materials and design, through protection against specific hazards, to specific applications. This is the first book of its kind to give a complete coverage of textiles for protection.

Key Features

  • Covers a wide variety of themes from materials and design, through protection against specific hazards, to specific applications
  • The first book of its kind to give a complete coverage of textiles for protection
  • Written by leading protective textiles experts from around the world

Readership

All those working in the safety and protective fabrics industry and all concerned in health and safety in a wide variety of industries; Health and safety workers in the departments of defense, police and fire service.

Details

No. of pages:
784
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845690977
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855739215

Reviews

This is, without doubt, the most important textbook published on protective textiles and clothing., International Dyer

About the Editors

Richard A. Scott Editor

Richard A. Scott worked as the Chief Scientist at the Research and Technology Group of the Defence Clothing and Textiles Agency (DCTA) at the MOD for 27 years, concentrating on R&D in combat and specialist protection for future fighting forces. Prior to that he worked for ICI Fibres Ltd. On developments in man-made fibres. In 2003 Dr Scott set up his own consultancy company, RASCOTEX which concentrates on military technical textiles and protective clothing.

Affiliations and Expertise

RASCOTEX, UK

