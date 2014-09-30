Textiles and Fashion
1st Edition
Materials, Design and Technology
Table of Contents
- The Textile Institute and Woodhead Publishing
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Textiles
- Preface
- Acknowledgements
- How to Use this Book
- Part 1. Fibre Types
- Chapter 1. Understanding Textile Fibres and Their Properties: What is a Textile Fibre?
- Learning Objectives
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Types of Textile Fibres
- 1.3. Fibres, Yarns and Fabrics
- 1.4. Fibre Properties
- 1.5. Fibre Length, Shape and Diameter
- 1.6. Fibre Colour and Lustre
- 1.7. Fibre Fineness
- 1.8. Fibre Strength, Flexibility and Abrasion Resistance
- 1.9. Moisture Absorbency
- 1.10. Electrical Properties of Fibres
- 1.11. Thermal Properties of Fibres
- 1.12. Chemical Reactivity and Resistance
- 1.13. Case Studies: From Fibre Properties to Textile Products
- 1.14. Summary
- 1.15. Project Ideas
- 1.16. Revision Questions
- Chapter 2. Natural Textile Fibres: Vegetable Fibres
- Learning Objectives
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Cotton
- 2.3. Other Seed Fibres
- 2.4. Bast Fibre
- 2.5. Other Bast Fibres
- 2.6. Sustainability Issues/Eco Issues
- 2.7. Case Studies
- 2.8. Future Trends
- 2.9. Summary
- 2.10. Project Ideas
- 2.11. Revision Questions
- Chapter 3. Natural Textile Fibres: Animal and Silk Fibres
- Learning Objectives
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Wool Fibres
- 3.3. Silk Fibres
- 3.4. Other Specialty Hair Fibres
- 3.5. Applications of Natural Protein Fibres
- 3.6. Sustainability and Ecological Issues
- 3.7. Future Trends
- 3.8. Summary
- 3.9. Project Ideas
- 3.10. Revision Questions
- Chapter 4. Synthetic Textile Fibers: Regenerated Cellulose Fibers
- Learning Objectives
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Viscose Rayon
- 4.3. Lyocell Rayon
- 4.4. Cellulose Acetate
- 4.5. Applications
- 4.6. Case Study
- 4.7. Future Trends
- 4.8. Summary
- 4.9. Project Ideas
- 4.10. Revision Questions
- Chapter 5. Synthetic Textile Fibres: Polyamide, Polyester and Aramid Fibres
- Learning Objectives
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Classification of Fibres
- 5.3. Polyamide Fibres
- 5.4. Polyester Fibres
- 5.5. Aramid Fibres
- 5.6. Blended Fibres: Key Issues
- 5.7. Case Study: Polyester Fibres for Apparel and Clothing Applications
- 5.8. Future Trends
- 5.9. Summary
- 5.10. Project Ideas
- 5.11. Revision Questions
- 5.12. Sources of Further Information and Advice
- Chapter 6. Synthetic Textile Fibres: Polyolefin, Elastomeric and Acrylic Fibres
- Learning Objectives
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Polypropylene (PP) Fibres
- 6.3. Other Polyolefin Fibres
- 6.4. Acrylic Fibres
- 6.5. Modacrylic Fibres
- 6.6. Elastomeric Fibres
- 6.7. Case Study: Why are There So Many End-Uses for Polypropylene (PP) Fibres, but So Few in Apparel?
- 6.8. Future Trends
- 6.9. Summary
- 6.10. Project Ideas
- 6.11. Revision Questions
- 6.12. Sources of Further Information and Advice
- Chapter 7. Synthetic Textile Fibres: Non-polymer Fibres
- Learning Objectives
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Carbon Fibres
- 7.3. Glass Fibres
- 7.4. Metallic Fibres
- 7.5. Ceramic Fibres
- 7.6. Case Study: The Use of CFRP in Sporting Goods
- 7.7. Future Trends
- 7.8. Summary Points
- 7.9. Project Ideas
- 7.10. Revision Questions
- Part 2. Manufacturing Textiles: Yarn to Fabric
- Chapter 8. Conversion of Fibre to Yarn: An Overview
- Learning Objectives
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Classification of Yarns
- 8.3. Staple-Fibre Yarns
- 8.4. Filament Yarns
- 8.5. Fancy Yarns
- 8.6. Staple-Fibre Yarn Manufacturing
- 8.7. Future Trends
- 8.8. Summary
- 8.9. Project Ideas
- 8.10. Revision Questions
- Chapter 9. Fibre to Yarn: Staple-Yarn Spinning
- Learning Objectives
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Preparation of Cotton and Other Short Staple Fibres
- 9.3. Preparation of Wool and Other Long Staple Fibres: The Woollen System
- 9.4. Preparation of Wool and Other Long Staple Fibres: The Worsted System
- 9.5. Spinning Techniques for Staple Fibres
- 9.6. Wrap-Spinning Techniques
- 9.7. Future Trends
- 9.8. Summary Points
- 9.9. Project Ideas
- 9.10. Revision Questions
- Chapter 10. Fibre to Yarn: Filament Yarn Spinning
- Learning Objectives
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Fibre-Extrusion Spinning
- 10.3. Yarn Texturing
- 10.4. Bulk Continuous Fibre (BCF) Technology
- 10.5. Properties of CF Yarns
- 10.6. Adding Functionality to Yarn
- 10.7. Applications
- 10.8. Future Trends
- 10.9. Project Ideas
- 10.10. Revision Questions
- Chapter 11. Yarn to Fabric: Weaving
- Learning Objectives
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Looms
- 11.3. Making a Warp and Dressing the Loom
- 11.4. Documentation
- 11.5. Pattern Drafting
- 11.6. Weave Structures
- 11.7. Derivative-Weave Structures
- 11.8. Starting to Weave
- 11.9. Designing for Woven Textiles
- 11.10. Designing for the Jacquard Loom
- 11.11. Tapestry Weaving
- 11.12. Case Study: Honeycomb Woven Structures
- 11.13. Finishing
- 11.14. Tips for Weaving
- 11.15. Future Trends
- 11.16. Summary
- 11.17. Revision Questions
- 11.18. Sources of Further Information and Advice
- Chapter 12. Yarn to Fabric: Knitting
- Learning Objectives
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Loop Formation
- 12.3. Knitting Terminology
- 12.4. Weft-Knitted Structures
- 12.5. Warp Knitted Structures
- 12.6. Knitting Developments
- 12.7. The Impact of Computers in Design and Technology
- 12.8. Quality Control
- 12.9. Case Study
- 12.10. Future Trends
- 12.11. Summary
- 12.12. Project Ideas
- 12.13. Revision Questions
- 12.14. Sources of Further Information and Advice
- Chapter 13. Fibre to Fabric: Nonwoven Fabrics
- Learning Objectives
- 13.1. Introduction
- 13.2. Technologies for the Formation of Nonwoven Fabrics
- 13.3. Characteristics of Nonwoven Fabric Structure and Properties
- 13.4. Properties and Performance of Nonwoven Fabrics
- 13.5. Methods for the Evaluation of Nonwoven Fabric Structure, Properties and Performance
- 13.6. Nonwoven Fabrics and Their Applications
- 13.7. Nonwoven Fabrics in Fashion
- 13.8. Future Trends
- 13.9. Project Ideas
- 13.10. Revision Questions
- 13.11. Sources of Further Information
- Chapter 14. Yarn to Fabric: Specialist Fabric Structures
- Learning Objectives
- 14.1. Introduction
- 14.2. Triaxial Fabrics
- 14.3. Pile Fabrics
- 14.4. Knotted Fabrics
- 14.5. Braided Fabrics
- 14.6. Three-Dimensional Fabrics And Future Developments
- 14.7. Summary
- 14.8. Project Ideas
- 14.9. Revision Questions
- Chapter 15. Yarn to Fabric: Intelligent Textiles
- Learning Objectives
- 15.1. Introduction
- 15.2. What Are Intelligent Textiles Used For?
- 15.3. Case Study: Biomimetics and Intelligent Textiles
- 15.4. Future Trends
- 15.5. Summary
- 15.6. Project Ideas
- 15.7. Revision Questions
- 15.8. Sources of Further Information And Advice
- Part 3. Fabric Finishing and Applications
- Chapter 16. Fabric Finishing: Joining Fabrics Using Stitched Seams
- Learning Objectives
- 16.1. Introduction
- 16.2. The Stitch
- 16.3. The Seam
- 16.4. Sewing Machines
- 16.5. Seam Quality Problems
- 16.6. Future Trends
- 16.7. Summary
- 16.8. Case Study and Project Idea
- 16.9. Revision Questions
- Chapter 17. Joining Fabrics: Fastenings
- Learning Objectives
- 17.1. Introduction
- 17.2. Zips
- 17.3. Buttons
- 17.4. Hook-and-Loop FastenERS
- 17.5. Press Fasteners
- 17.6. Cords, Ties and Belts
- 17.7. Hook-and-Eye Fasteners
- 17.8. Hook-and-Bar Fasteners
- 17.9. Buckles and Adjustable Fasteners
- 17.10. Summary
- 17.11. Project Ideas
- 17.12. Revision Questions
- 17.13. Sources of Further Information
- Chapter 18. Fabric Finishing: Pretreatment/Textile Wet Processing
- Learning Objectives
- 18.1. Introduction
- 18.2. Processing Methods
- 18.3. Fabric Preparation Processes
- 18.4. Quality Control in Fabric Preparation
- 18.5. Environmental Impact and Sustainability of Fabric Preparation
- 18.6. Research and Future Trends
- 18.7. Summary
- 18.8. Case Study
- 18.9. Project Ideas
- 18.10. Revision Questions
- 18.11. Sources of Further Information
- Chapter 19. Fabric Finishing: Dyeing and Colouring
- Learning Objectives
- 19.1. Introduction
- 19.2. Colour Theory
- 19.3. Selection of Dyes
- 19.4. The Dyeing Process
- 19.5. Classes of Dye for Different Fibre Types
- 19.6. Strengths and Weaknesses of Natural and Synthetic Dyes
- 19.7. Ensuring Quality and Effectiveness of Dyeing
- 19.8. Environmental Impact of Dyeing
- 19.9. Research and Future Trends
- 19.10. Summary
- 19.11. Case Study: Reactive Dyeing of Knitted Cotton Garments
- 19.12. Project Ideas
- 19.13. Revision Questions
- 19.14. Sources of Further Information
- Chapter 20. Fabric Finishing: Printing Textiles
- Learning Objectives
- 20.1. Introduction
- 20.2. Direct Printing
- 20.3. Other Printing Techniques
- 20.4. Traditional Printing Methods
- 20.5. Screen Printing
- 20.6. Transfer Printing
- 20.7. Digital Inkjet Printing
- 20.8. Impact of CAD/CAM on the Design of Printed Textiles
- 20.9. Research and Future Trends
- 20.10. Summary
- 20.11. Case Study
- 20.12. Project Ideas
- 20.13. Revision Questions
- 20.14. Sources of Further Information and Advice
- Chapter 21. Applications of Textile Products
- Learning Objectives
- 21.1. Introduction
- 21.2. Apparel
- 21.3. Furnishing or Interior Textiles, Including Household Products
- 21.4. Technical Textiles
- 21.5. Textile Art
- 21.6. Textile Industry
- 21.7. Case Study: Traditional Bedouin al Sadu Hand-Woven Products and Contemporary Digital Applications
- 21.8. Future Trends
- 21.9. Summary
- 21.10. Revision Questions
- 21.11. Sources of Information
- Chapter 22. Sustainable Textile Production
- Learning Objectives
- 22.1. Introduction
- 22.2. Key Issues in Sustainability
- 22.3. The Textile Supply Chain
- 22.4. Assessing the Environmental Impact of the Textile Supply Chain
- 22.5. Minimising the Environmental Impact of the Textile Supply Chain
- 22.6. Case Study: Creating Sustainable and Socially Responsible Fashion
- 22.7. Summary and Project Ideas
- 22.8. Sources of Further Information and Advice
- Part 4. Developing Textile Products: The Case of Apparel
- Chapter 23. Material Culture: Social Change, Culture, Fashion and Textiles in Europe
- Learning Objectives
- 23.1. Introduction
- 23.2. Art and Society
- 23.3. Politics
- 23.4. War
- 23.5. Impact of Culture on Design, Fashion and Textiles
- 23.6. Definitions of Textile Culture and Fashion Culture: Are They the Same?
- 23.7. Project Ideas
- 23.8. Revision Questions
- 23.9. Further Reading
- Chapter 24. Fashion and Culture: Global Culture and Fashion
- Learning Objectives
- 24.1. Introduction
- 24.2. Impact of Culture in European and non-European Arenas
- 24.3. Case Study
- 24.4. Future Trends
- 24.5. Summary Points
- 24.6. Project Ideas
- 24.7. Revision Questions
- 24.8. Further Reading
- Chapter 25. Fashion and the Fashion Industry
- Learning Objectives
- 25.1. Introduction
- 25.2. Emergence, Development and Change in Fashion
- 25.3. The Standard Fashion-Trend Cycle
- 25.4. Why Fashion Changes?
- 25.5. Revision Questions
- 25.6. Summary Points
- Magazines/Periodicals
- Chapter 26. Visual Design Techniques for Fashion
- Learning Objectives
- 26.1. Introduction
- 26.2. Why Consumers Buy New Designs
- 26.3. Market Research Methods for Identifying Emerging Consumer Needs
- 26.4. Finding Inspiration
- 26.5. Aesthetic Qualities in a Good Design
- 26.6. Design Tools
- 26.7. Moving from Sample to Production
- 26.8. Future Trends: Impact of New Technologies/Processes
- 26.9. Case Study: The Development of a Garment
- 26.10. Summary
- 26.11. Project Ideas
- 26.12. Revision Questions
- 26.13. Sources of Further Information and Advice
- Chapter 27. Computer-Aided Design (CAD) and Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) of Apparel and other Textile Products
- Learning Objectives
- 27.1. Introduction
- 27.2. Fashion and Textile Software Programs
- 27.3. Using CAD to Design Fashion Products
- 27.4. Other Uses of CAD in Fashion Design
- 27.5. CAM in Fashion and Textiles
- 27.6. Case Studies: Fashion Designers Interviewed by Sandra Burke
- 27.7. Summary Points and Project Ideas
- 27.8. Revision Questions
- 27.9. Sources of Further Information and Advice
- Chapter 28. Adding Functionality to Garments
- Learning Objectives
- 28.1. Introduction
- 28.2. Factors Affecting Garment Function
- 28.3. Improving Fabric Handle and Tailorability
- 28.4. Reducing Wrinkling
- 28.5. Reducing Pilling
- 28.6. Reducing Bagging
- 28.7. Improving Fabric and Garment Drape
- 28.8. Improving Fabric and Garment Durability
- 28.9. Research and Future Trends
- 28.10. Summary
- 28.11. Project Ideas
- 28.12. Revision Questions
- Chapter 29. Improving the Comfort of Garments
- Learning Objectives
- 29.1. Introduction
- 29.2. Tactile Comfort
- 29.3. Thermo-Physiological (Thermal) Comfort
- 29.4. Measuring Physiological Comfort
- 29.5. Psychological Comfort
- 29.6. Improving Waterproofing and Breathability
- 29.7. Research and Future Trends
- 29.8. Summary
- 29.9. Case Study
- 29.10. Project Ideas
- 29.11. Revision Questions
- Chapter 30. The Marketing of Fashion
- Learning Objectives
- 30.1. Introduction
- 30.2. What Is Marketing?
- 30.3. The Marketing of Fashion
- 30.4. Targeting a Market
- 30.5. Branding
- 30.6. The Traditional Media Channels
- 30.7. New Technologies as Media Channels
- 30.8. The Marketing Plan
- 30.9. Future Trends
- 30.10. Summary Points
- 30.11. Project Ideas and Revision Questions
- 30.12. Sources of Further Information
- Chapter 31. The Care of Apparel Products
- 31.1. Introduction
- 31.2. Wear of Garments
- 31.3. Stains
- 31.4. Laundering
- 31.5. Care Labelling
- 31.6. Clothing Storage
- 31.7. Conclusions and Future Trends
- 31.8. Sources of Further Information
- 31.9. Summary Points
- 31.10. Project Ideas
- 31.11. Revision Questions
- Glossary
- Index
Description
This major textbook is designed for students studying textiles and fashion at higher and undergraduate level, as well as those needing a comprehensive and authoritative overview of textile materials and processes. The first part of the book reviews the main types of natural and synthetic fibres and their properties. Part two provides a systematic review of the key processes involved first in converting fibres into yarns and then transforming yarns into fabrics. Part three discusses the range of range of finishing techniques for fabrics. The final part of the book looks specifically at the transformation of fabric into apparel, from design and manufacture to marketing. With contributions from leading experts in their fields, this major book provides the definitive one-volume guide to textile manufacture.
Key Features
- Provides comprehensive coverage of the types and properties of textile fibres to yarn and fabric manufacture, fabric finishing, apparel production and fashion
- Focused on the needs of college and undergraduate students studying textiles or fashion courses
- Each chapter ends with a summary to emphasise key points, a comprehensive self-review section, and project ideas are also provided
894
894
- 894
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2014
- Published:
- 30th September 2014
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
9780857095619
- 9780857095619
9781845699314
- 9781845699314
Reviews
"...a comprehensive overview of the fundamental topics one might be expected to cover when teaching or researching textiles and fashion…ideal both for college and undergraduate students studying textiles or fashion courses..." --Asian Textile Journal
About the Editors
Rose Sinclair Editor
Rose Sinclair lectures in textile design at Goldsmith’s College, University of London and is a visiting tutor at Central Saint Martin’s College, University of Greenwich, UK. She has undertaken award-winning work in improving the teaching of design and other aspects of textiles in schools and colleges.
Affiliations and Expertise
Goldsmiths, University of London, UK