Textile Finishing Chemicals
1st Edition
An Industrial Guide
This book describes over 3,150 textile finishing chemicals currently available for industrial use. It has been compiled from information received from 74 manufacturers and distributors of these chemicals.
Textile manufacturers and processors.
Flame Retardants Softeners Soil Repellents Hand Modifiers Antistatic Agents Biocides Fixatives Scouring Agents Dispersants Defoamers Anticracking Agents Binders Stiffeners Sequestering Agents Company Name Product Category Product Number Product Description
- No. of pages:
- 709
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1990
- Published:
- 31st December 1990
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815519218
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815512349
Ernest W. Flick
Ernest W. Flick, previously a chemical industry quality assurance administrator and technical writer