Textile Finishing Chemicals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815512349, 9780815519218

Textile Finishing Chemicals

1st Edition

An Industrial Guide

Authors: Ernest W. Flick
eBook ISBN: 9780815519218
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815512349
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1990
Page Count: 709
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
49.99
42.49
190.00
161.50
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book describes over 3,150 textile finishing chemicals currently available for industrial use. It has been compiled from information received from 74 manufacturers and distributors of these chemicals.

Readership

Textile manufacturers and processors.

Table of Contents

Flame Retardants Softeners Soil Repellents Hand Modifiers Antistatic Agents Biocides Fixatives Scouring Agents Dispersants Defoamers Anticracking Agents Binders Stiffeners Sequestering Agents Company Name Product Category Product Number Product Description

Details

No. of pages:
709
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1990
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815519218
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815512349

About the Author

Ernest W. Flick

Ernest W. Flick, previously a chemical industry quality assurance administrator and technical writer

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.