Textile Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845696467, 9780857092564

Textile Design

1st Edition

Principles, Advances and Applications

Editors: A Briggs-Goode K Townsend
eBook ISBN: 9780857092564
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845696467
Paperback ISBN: 9780081017203
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 15th April 2011
Page Count: 408
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Textiles

Foreword

Introduction

Part I: Principles: fabric construction approaches to textile design

Chapter 1: Fibres, yarns and fabrics: fundamental principles for the textile designer

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Basic principles of fibres, yarns and fabrics

1.3 Main types of fibres, yarns and fabrics, and their production methods

1.4 Main properties and characteristics of fibres, yarns and fabrics

1.5 Future trends

1.6 Conclusion

Chapter 2: Woven textile design

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Weave processes

2.3 Overview of end uses

2.4 Key issues affecting the designer

2.5 Synopsis of different weave processes

2.6 Computer technologies

2.7 Practical design applications

2.8 Future trends

2.9 Conclusion

Chapter 3: Knitted textile design

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Context for knitted fabric design

3.3 The principles of weft knitted textiles

3.4 Practical design applications of knitted textiles

3.5 Future trends

3.6 Sources of further information and advice

3.7 Acknowledgements

Part II: Principles: surface approaches to textile design

Chapter 4: Surface design of textiles

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 What is surface design?

4.3 Applications of surface design

4.4 Future trends

Chapter 5: Printed textile design

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Basic history and principles of applying colour to cloth: methods and types of textile printing

5.3 The relationship between textile printing and design

5.4 Contemporary principles and applications of printed textile design

5.5 Future trends

Chapter 6: Embroidered textile design

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Commercial production methods for embroidered textiles

6.3 Digitising embroidery designs

6.4 Pattern control in embroidered textile designs

6.4 Applications of commercial embroidery production

6.6 Location of embroidery production

6.7 The embroidered textile design process

6.8 Future trends

6.9 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 7: Designing through dyeing and finishing

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Designing through dyeing

7.3 Designing through dyeing techniques

7.4 Designing through garment dyeing

7.5 Designing through finishing

7.6 Future trends

Chapter 8: The use of colour in textile design

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 The perception of colour

8.3 Palette development

8.4 Design

8.5 Culture

8.6 Trend and product

8.7 Communicating colour

8.8 Environmental and commercial issues

8.9 Future trends

8.10 Sources of further information and advice

Part III: Applications and advances

Chapter 9: Colour trend forecasting and its influence on the fashion and textile industry

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Principles of colour forecasting in the fashion and textile industry

9.3 Applications of colour and trend forecasting in the fashion and textile industry

9.4 Future trends

9.5 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 10: Sustainable textile design

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction: key issues affecting textile and fashion design

10.2 Strategies for fashion and textile design

10.3 Strategies for textile and fashion designers: recycling and reuse – beginning to close the loop

10.4 The designer empowered

Chapter 11: Fashion design: the dynamics of textiles in advancing cultural memes

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Key issues: the relationships between fashion houses and textile merchants

11.3 Suitability of different textiles for fashion design

11.4 The ‘apparel-body construct’ (ABC) theory of fashion design

11.5 Applications of CAD/CAM (computer-aided design/ computer-aided manufacturing) in fashion design

11.6 Future trends

Chapter 12: Interior textile design

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Overview

12.3 The key issues and considerations of the design of interior textiles

12.4 New trends and fashions

12.5 Case studies

Chapter 13: The interaction of two and three dimensional design in textiles and fashion

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Triangulation: the body, textile and garment form

13.3 Silhouette

13.4 Spatial garment forms: sculptural, architectural and hybrid

13.5 Different approaches to textile/garment integration

13.6 The garment as canvas

13.7 Sustainable design approaches

13.8 Future trends

Chapter 14: The design of technical textiles

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Sectors using technical textiles

14.3 Recent innovations and directions in technical textiles

14.4 Innovation and commercialization issues in technical textiles

14.5 Technical textiles in education

14.6 Future trends

14.7 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 15: Designing future textiles: new developments in textile structures and surface treatments

Abstract:

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Design of future fibers and yarns

15.3 Design of future fabric structures

15.4 Design of future fabric surface

15.5 Conclusion

15.6 Sources of further information and advice

Index

Description

Textile design is a complex field of practice which operates in a competitive, global industry. Designers need to take into account not only the design but also the manufacture, technological development and application of the final product. Textile design provides a broad overview of the fundamentals of and advances in textile design, as well as practical case studies of relevant industries.

Part one covers the principles of fabric construction as applied to textile design, with chapters on fundamental principles, woven and knitted textile design. Part two discusses surface approaches to textile design, with chapters on such topics as surface design of textiles, printed and embroidered textile design, dyeing and finishing and the use of colour in textile design. Finally, part three focuses on the applications and advances in textile design, including chapters covering colour trend forecasting, sustainable textile design, fashion, interior and 2D to 3D design considerations and new developments in technical and future textiles.

With its distinguished editors and international team of contributors, Textile design is an essential reference for design professionals in the textile and fashion industries, as well as those who specialise in interior textiles and academics with a research interest in the area.

Key Features

  • A broad overview of textile design covering fundamental topics such as principles of fibres and fabrics, knitted fabric design, through to the dyeing, finishing and printing aspects of textile design
  • Explores the design aspects of technical textiles and future textiles
  • An invaluable source of information on textile design and suitable for design professionals in the textile and fashion industries, as well as those in academia

Readership

Design professionals in the textile and fashion industries as well as interior design; Academics with a research interest in the area.

Details

No. of pages:
408
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857092564
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845696467
Paperback ISBN:
9780081017203

About the Editors

A Briggs-Goode Editor

Dr Amanda Briggs-Goode is the Programme Leader for BA Textile Design at Nottingham Trent University.

K Townsend Editor

Dr Katherine Townsend is the Programme Leader for MA Fashion, Knitwear and Textile Design at Nottingham Trent University.

Affiliations and Expertise

Nottingham Trent University, UK

