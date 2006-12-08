Textbook of Veterinary Surgical Nursing
1st Edition
Authors: Carole Browne Jo Masters
eBook ISBN: 9780702032677
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 8th December 2006
Page Count: 368
Description
This companion to Textbook of Veterinary Medical Nursing takes an in-depth look at the surgical aspects of both the RCVS VN syllabus and the Diploma in Advanced Veterinary Nursing Surgical. This book provides content specific to the RCVS VN and DAVN curriculum and still offers a strong application of theory to practice throughout.
Key Features
- Excellent layout with numerous line diagrams and photographs ensure quick grasp of essential facts and better understanding of content.
- Edited by two RCVS examiners, the book is designed to fit the students' needs.
- Application of theory to everyday practice makes this an essential resource for all veterinary nurses.
Table of Contents
- Surgical Conditions and Intra-operative Management
2. Ophthalmology Surgery
3. Surgery of the Abdominal Cavity
4. Urogenital Surgery
5. Thoracic Surgery
6. The Cardiovascular System
7. ENT Surgery
8. Orthopedics
9. Pre and Post-Operative Nursing
10. Theatre Practice
11. Instrumentation and Sterilization
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2007
- Published:
- 8th December 2006
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702032677
About the Author
Carole Browne
Affiliations and Expertise
Head Nurse, Clifton Villa Veterinary practice, Truro, Cornwall, UK; RCVS Chief Examiner VN exams; past President, BVNA
Jo Masters
Affiliations and Expertise
Practice Supervisor, Langport Veterinary Centre, Langport, Somerset
