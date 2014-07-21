Textbook of Veterinary Physiological Chemistry
3rd Edition
Description
Bridging the gap between basic and clinical science concepts, the Textbook of Veterinary Physiological Chemistry, Third Edition offers broad coverage of biochemical principles for students and practitioners of veterinary medicine. The only recent biochemistry book written specifically for the veterinary field, this text covers cellular-level concepts related to whole-body physiologic processes in a reader-friendly, approachable manner. Each chapter is written in a succinct and concise style that includes an overview summary section, numerous illustrations for best comprehension of the subject matter, targeted learning objectives, and end of the chapter study questions to assess understanding.
With new illustrations and an instructor website with updated PowerPoint images, the Textbook of Veterinary Physiological Chemistry, Third Edition, proves useful to students and lecturers from diverse educational backgrounds. Sectional exams and case studies, new to this edition, extend the breadth and depth of learning resources.
Key Features
- Provides newly developed case studies that demonstrate practical application of concepts
- Presents comprehensive sectional exams for self-assessment
- Delivers instructor website with updated PowerPoint images and lecture slides to enhance teaching and learning
- Employs a succinct communication style in support of quick comprehension
Readership
First year students in veterinary programs taking Physiological Chemistry or Veterinary Biochemistry. Additionally, veterinary students taking physiology, graduate students studying animal science, and students in veterinary pharmacy programs.
Table of Contents
- Acknowledgments
- Preface to the First Edition
- Preface to the Second Edition
- Preface to the Third Edition
- Addendum to Section I
- Introduction to Section II
- Sections I and II Examination Questions
- Answers
- Addendum to Section II
- Introduction to Section III
- Section III Examination Questions
- Answers
- Addendum to Section III
- Introduction to Section IV
- Section IV Examination Questions
- Answers
- Addendum to Section IV
- Introduction to Section V
- Addendum to Section V
- Introduction to Section VI
- Sections V and VI Examination Questions
- Answers
- Addendum to Section VI
- Introduction to Section VII
- Section VII Examination Questions
- Answers
- Epilog
- Section I: Amino Acid and Protein Metabolism
- Chapter 1: Chemical Composition of Living Cells
- Abstract
- Nucleic Acids
- Proteins
- Polysaccharides
- Lipids
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 2: Properties of Amino Acids
- Abstract
- Hydrophilic Amino Acids
- Hydrophobic Amino Acids
- Neither Hydrophobic nor Hydrophilic
- Enantiomers
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 3: Amino Acid Modifications
- Abstract
- Modified Amino Acids Found in Protein
- Nonprotein Amino Acids
- Essential and Nonessential Amino Acids
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 4: Protein Structure
- Abstract
- Primary Structure
- Secondary Structure
- Tertiary Structure
- Quaternary Structure
- Protein Misfolding
- Protein Denaturation
- Plasma Proteins
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 5: Properties of Enzymes
- Abstract
- General Properties of Enzymes
- Enzyme Nomenclature
- Coenzymes
- Control of Enzyme Activity
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 6: Enzyme Kinetics
- Abstract
- Substrate Saturation Curves
- Double Reciprocal Plots
- Enzyme Inhibitors
- Reversible, Competitive Inhibitors
- Reversible, Noncompetitive Inhibitors
- Uncompetitive Inhibitors
- Irreversible Inhibitors
- Therapeutic Inhibitors
- Isozymes
- Cofactors and Coenzymes
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 7: Protein Digestion
- Abstract
- Tissue Protein Turnover
- Gastrointestinal Protein Digestion
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 8: Amino Acid Catabolism
- Abstract
- Hepatic Metabolism of Phenylalanine
- The BCAA/AAA Ratio
- Intestine
- Skeletal Muscle
- Kidney
- Liver
- Nitrogen Balance
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 9: Transamination and Deamination Reactions
- Abstract
- Deamination Reactions
- Transamination Reactions
- Other Transaminases
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 10: Urea Cycle (Krebs-Henseleit Ornithine Cycle)
- Abstract
- Carbamoyl Phosphate Formation
- Citrulline Formation
- Argininosuccinate Formation
- Arginine and Fumarate Formation
- Urea Formation
- Abnormalities in Urea Biosynthesis
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 11: Glutamine and Ammonia
- Abstract
- Ammonia Toxicity
- Nitrogen and Carbon Flux Between Liver and Kidney
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 12: Nonprotein Derivatives of Amino Acids
- Abstract
- Tyrosine (Tyr)
- Tryptophan (Trp)
- Histidine (His)
- Glutamate (Glu)
- Glycine (Gly)
- Arginine (Arg)
- Lysine (Lys)
- Aspartate (Asp)
- Serine (Ser)
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Section II: Nucleotide and Nucleic Acid Metabolism
- Chapter 13: Nucleotides
- Abstract
- Nucleotide Structure
- Polynucleotide Structure and Synthesis
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 14: Pyrimidine Biosynthesis
- Abstract
- Pathway Summary
- Pathway Regulation
- Unusual Physical Properties of Relevant Early Stage Mammalian Enzymes
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 15: Purine Biosynthesis
- Abstract
- Phase One - PRPP Biosynthesis
- Phase Two - Formation of IMP (the parent NMP)
- Phase Three - Formation of AMP, GMP, and the Respective 5'-triphosphates
- Formation of NDP and NTP Forms of Adenine and Guanine
- Regulation of Purine Biosynthesis
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 16: Folic Acid
- Abstract
- Folic Acid and its Active Form, Tetrahydrofolate
- Folate Metabolism in Animals vs Bacteria
- THFA-mediated One-carbon Metabolism
- Folate Plasma Concentrations
- Megaloblastic Anemia (MA)
- Formation of Deoxyribonucleotides
- Conversion of dUTP to its 5-methyl Form, dTTP
- Chemotherapeutic Drug Targets in dNTP and Folate Metabolism
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 17: Nucleic Acid and Nucleotide Turnover
- Abstract
- Release of Bases from Nucleic Acids
- Nucleotides and Nucleosides
- Salvage of Purine and Pyrimidine Bases
- Degradation of Pyrimidine Bases
- Degradation of Purine Bases
- Excretion of Purine Degradation Products
- Uric Acid and Health
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Section III: Carbohydrate and Heme Metabolism
- Chapter 18: Carbohydrate Structure
- Abstract
- Complex Carbohydrates
- Monosaccharides
- Pentoses, NAD+ and NADP+, NADH and NADPH
- Hexoses
- Disaccharides and Trisaccharides
- Questions
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 19: Polysaccharides and Carbohydrate Derivatives
- Abstract
- Polysaccharides
- Carbohydrate Derivatives
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 20: Glycoproteins and Glycolipids
- Abstract
- Glycoproteins
- Glycolipids
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 21: Overview of Carbohydrate Metabolism
- Abstract
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 22: Glucose Trapping
- Abstract
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 23: Glycogen
- Abstract
- Glycogenesis
- Glycogenolysis
- Glycogen Storage Diseases
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 24: Introduction to Glycolysis (The Embden-Meyerhoff Pathway (EMP))
- Abstract
- Why is Anaerobic Glycolysis Necessary?
- Historical Perspective
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 25: Initial Reactions in Anaerobic Glycolysis
- Abstract
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 26: Intermediate Reactions in Anaerobic Glycolysis
- Abstract
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 27: Metabolic Fates of Pyruvate
- Abstract
- Questions
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 28: Hexose Monophosphate Shunt (HMS)
- Abstract
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 29: Uronic Acid Pathway
- Abstract
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 30: Erythrocytic Protection from O2 Toxicity
- Abstract
- Oxygen Toxicity
- Cellular Protection Against Free Radicals
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 31: Carbohydrate Metabolism in Erythrocytes
- Abstract
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 32: Heme Biosynthesis
- Abstract
- Harderian Glands
- Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)
- Hemoglobin (Hb)
- Anemias and Polycythemia
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 33: Heme Degradation
- Abstract
- Hepatic Bilirubin Uptake, Conjugation, and Excretion
- Characterization of Plasma Bilirubin
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 34: Tricarboxylic Acid (TCA) Cycle
- Abstract
- Exchange Transporters of the Inner Mitochondrial Membrane
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 35: Leaks in the Tricarboxylic Acid (TCA) Cycle
- Abstract
- TCA Cycle Intermediates are Converted to Other Essential Compounds
- Replenishment of TCA Cycle Intermediates
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 36: Oxidative Phosphorylation
- Abstract
- Movement of Electrons from Cytoplasmic NADH to the Mitochondrial ETC
- Oxidation and Reduction
- Phosphorylation
- Inhibitors and Uncouplers
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 37: Gluconeogenesis
- Abstract
- Gluconeogenic Precursors
- Gluconeogenic Enzymes
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 38: Carbohydrate Digestion
- Abstract
- Salivary α-Amylase (Ptyalin)
- Intestinal Carbohydrate Digestion
- Intestinal Monosaccharide Absorption
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Section IV: Vitamins and Trace Elements
- Chapter 39: Vitamin C
- Abstract
- Water-soluble Vitamins
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 40: Thiamin (B1) and Riboflavin (B2)
- Abstract
- Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
- Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 41: Niacin (B3) and Pantothenic Acid (B5)
- Abstract
- Niacin (Vitamin B3)
- Pantothenic Acid (Vitamin B5)
- Lipoic acid
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 42: Biotin and Pyridoxine (B6)
- Abstract
- Biotin
- Pyridoxine (B6)
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 43: Cobalamin (B12)
- Abstract
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 44: Vitamin A
- Abstract
- Fat-Soluble Vitamins
- Vitamin A
- Vitamin A Toxicity
- Vitamin A and Vision
- Vitamin A Deficiency
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 45: Vitamin D
- Abstract
- Vitamin D Toxicity
- Vitamin D Deficiency
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 46: Vitamin E
- Abstract
- Vitamin E Deficiency
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 47: Vitamin K
- Abstract
- Vitamin K Deficiency
- Vitamin K Toxicity
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 48: Iron
- Abstract
- Trace Elements
- Iron (Fe)
- Iron Toxicity
- Iron Deficiency
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 49: Zinc
- Abstract
- Zinc Toxicity
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 50: Copper
- Abstract
- Copper Deficiency
- Copper Toxicity
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 51: Manganese and Selenium
- Abstract
- Manganese (Mn++)
- Selenium (Se)
- QUESTIONS
- Answers
- Chapter 52: Iodine and Cobalt
- Abstract
- Iodine (I)
- Goitrogens
- Cobalt (Co)
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Section V: Lipid Metabolism
- Chapter 53: Overview of Lipid Metabolism
- Abstract
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 54: Saturated and Unsaturated Fatty Acids
- Abstract
- Essential Fatty Acids
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 55: Fatty Acid Oxidation
- Abstract
- Mitochondrial β-oxidation
- Peroxisomal β-oxidation
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 56: Fatty Acid Biosynthesis
- Abstract
- Fatty Acid Elongation Beyond Palmitate
- NADPH Generation and FattyAcid Biosynthesis
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 57: Triglycerides and Glycerophospholipids
- Abstract
- Triglycerides
- Glycerophospholipids
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 58: Phospholipid Degradation
- Abstract
- Ca++ Signaling
- Phospholipids and the Ca++ Messenger System
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 59: Sphingolipids
- Abstract
- Sphingolipid Degradation
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 60: Lipid Digestion
- Abstract
- Emulsification of Dietary Fat
- Enzymatic Hydrolysis of Dietary Lipids
- Lipid Absorption in the Small Intestine
- Mucosal Resynthesis of Dietary Lipids
- Abnormalities in Lipid Digestion and Absorption
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 61: Cholesterol
- Abstract
- Cholesterol Biosynthesis
- Abnormalities in the Plasma Cholesterol Concentration
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 62: Bile Acids
- Abstract
- Hepatic BA Biosynthesis
- Bile Acid Actions in Bile, and in Luminal Contents of the Intestine
- Intestinal Bile Acid Reabsorption and Enterohepatic Cycling
- Regulation of Hepatic Bile Acid Biosynthesis
- Bile Acid Signaling
- Integration of Bile Acid Signaling, Hepatic Carbohydrate and Lipid Metabolism
- Bile Acids as Therapeutic Agents
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 63: Lipoprotein Complexes
- Abstract
- Apoproteins
- FFA-Albumin Complexes
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 64: Chylomicrons
- Abstract
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 65: VLDL, IDL, and LDL
- Abstract
- Very Low-Density Lipoprotein (VLDL)
- Intermediate-Density (IDL), and Low-Density Lipoprotein (LDL)
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 66: LDL Receptors and HDL
- Abstract
- Nature of the Low-Density Lipoprotein (LDL) Receptor
- High-Density Lipoprotein (HDL)
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 67: Hyperlipidemias
- Abstract
- Treatments for the Secondary Hyperlipidemias
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 68: Eicosanoids I
- Abstract
- Eicosanoid Degradation and Activity
- Thromboxanes
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 69: Eicosanoids II
- Abstract
- Hydroperoxyeicosatetraenoic Acids (HPETEs) and Hydroxyeicosatetraenoic Acids (HETEs)
- Leukotrienes (LTs)
- Prostaglandins (PGs)
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 70: Lipolysis
- Abstract
- Endocrine Control of Lipolysis
- Glyceroneogenesis
- Satiety
- Lipolysis in Brown Adipose Tissue
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 71: Ketone Body Formation and Utilization
- Abstract
- Why Should one Lipid Fuel be Converted to Another in the Liver?
- Ketone Body Utilization
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 72: Fatty Liver Syndrome (Steatosis)
- Abstract
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Section VI: Starvation and Excercise
- Chapter 73: Starvation (Transition into the Postabsorptive Phase)
- Abstract
- The Insulin:Glucagon Ratio
- Glucose Availability
- The Initial Postabsorptive Phase of Starvation
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 74: Starvation (The Early Phase)
- Abstract
- The Gluconeogenic Phase of Starvation
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 75: Starvation (The Intermediate Phase)
- Abstract
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 76: Starvation (The Late Phase)
- Abstract
- Sequence of Body Protein Depletion
- Starvation and Death
- Starvation vs. Cachexia
- The Survivors
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 77: Exercise (Circulatory Adjustments and Creatine)
- Abstract
- Circulatory Adjustments to Exercise
- Cardiac Adjustments to Exercise
- Creatinine and Creatine
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 78: Exercise ( and RQ)
- Abstract
- Oxygen Consumption
- The Respiratory Quotient (RQ)
- Alternative Techniques for Determining Fuel Utilization During Exercise
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 79: Exercise (Substrate Utilization and Endocrine Parameters)
- Abstract
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 80: Exercise (Muscle Fiber Types and Characteristics)
- Abstract
- Skeletal Muscle Fiber Types
- Muscles That Do Not Accumulate an O2 Debt
- Muscle Atrophy during Immobilization
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 81: Exercise (Athletic Animals)
- Abstract
- Muscle Fatigue
- Athletic Animals
- Benefits of Conditioning
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Section VII: Acid-Base Balance
- Chapter 82: The Hydrogen Ion Concentration
- Abstract
- Hydrogen Ion Balance
- Non-volatile Acid Production
- Non-volatile Acid Input and Loss from the Body
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 83: Strong and Weak Electrolytes
- Abstract
- The Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 84: Protein Buffer Systems
- Abstract
- The Hemoglobin (Hb−) Buffer System
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 85: Bicarbonate, Phosphate, and Ammonia Buffer Systems
- Abstract
- The Bicarbonate Buffer System
- The Phosphate Buffer System
- The Ammonia Buffer System
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 86: Anion Gap
- Abstract
- Plasma Anion Gap (AG)
- Urinary Anion Gap (UAG)
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 87: Metabolic Acidosis
- Abstract
- Effects of Chronic Acidemia on Bone
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 88: Diabetes Mellitus (Metabolic Acidosis and Potassium Balance)
- Abstract
- Metabolic Acidosis and K+ Balance
- Endocrine Influences on K+ Balance
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 89: Metabolic Alkalosis
- Abstract
- Metabolic Alkalosis and K+ Balance
- Volume-Resistant Metabolic Alkalosis
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 90: Respiratory Acidosis
- Abstract
- Medullary Chemoreceptors
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 91: Respiratory Alkalosis
- Abstract
- Mixed Acid-base Disturbances
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 92: Strong Ion Difference (SID)
- Abstract
- Plasma Proteins and Phosphates
- Free Water Abnormalities
- Base Excess (BE) and Base Deficit (-BE)
- Example Problem
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 93: Alkalinizing and Acidifying Solutions
- Abstract
- Alkalinizing Solutions
- Acidifying Solutions
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Chapter 94: Dehydration/Overhydration
- Abstract
- Hypertonic Dehydration
- Isotonic Dehydration
- Hypotonic Dehydration
- Indicators of Hypovolemia
- Overhydration
- Expansion of the ECF Volume
- QUESTIONS
- ANSWERS
- Case Studies
- Case Study #1: Ethylene Glycol
- Questions
- Answers
- Case Study #2: Phosphofructokinase (PFK)
- Questions
- Answers
- Ending
- Case Study #3: Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Endocarditis and Cardiac Ischemia
- Questions
- Answers
- Case Study #4: Portosystemic Vascular Shunt (PSS)
- Questions
- Answers
- Ending
- Case Study #5: Diabetes Mellitus (DM)
- Questions
- Answers
- Case Study #6: Feline Lower Urinary Tract Disease (FLUTD)
- Questions
- Answers
- Appendix
- Abbreviations
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 786
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 21st July 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123919106
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123919090
About the Author
Larry Engelking
Larry Engelking holds B.S. and M.S. degrees in biology from Idaho State University, and a Ph.D. degree in physiology from Kansas State University. He has held post-doctoral research positions at the University of Florida Veterinary School and the University of Alabama Medical School, teaching positions at Harvard University, and professorial positions at Tufts University. With over 35 years of teaching and research experience, Dr. Engelking is an expert in the fields of biochemistry and physiology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Physiology, Department of Biomedical Sciences, Tufts Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine & Department of Physiology, Tufts Medical School
Reviews
"...an outstanding reference for anyone who needs to tie physiology, biochemistry, nutrition, and disease together...an excellent textbook that is filled with facts...a strong addition to the veterinary literature." --JAVMA
"Strengths of the book include the concise but thorough coverage of material and excellent, instructive figures and tables." --Doody's