Bridging the gap between basic and clinical science concepts, the Textbook of Veterinary Physiological Chemistry, Third Edition offers broad coverage of biochemical principles for students and practitioners of veterinary medicine. The only recent biochemistry book written specifically for the veterinary field, this text covers cellular-level concepts related to whole-body physiologic processes in a reader-friendly, approachable manner. Each chapter is written in a succinct and concise style that includes an overview summary section, numerous illustrations for best comprehension of the subject matter, targeted learning objectives, and end of the chapter study questions to assess understanding.

With new illustrations and an instructor website with updated PowerPoint images, the Textbook of Veterinary Physiological Chemistry, Third Edition, proves useful to students and lecturers from diverse educational backgrounds. Sectional exams and case studies, new to this edition, extend the breadth and depth of learning resources.