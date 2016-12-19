Textbook of Veterinary Internal Medicine Expert Consult

Section 1: The Real Basics of Veterinary Medicine

1. The Medical History

2. The Physical Examination of the Dog and Cat

3. Basic Genetics

4. Clinical Genomics

5. Evidence-Based Medicine

6. Biomedical Statistics: Selected Topics

7. Euthanasia

Section 2: Differential Diagnosis for Chief Complaints

General

8. ADR

9. Distinguishing Behavioral Disorders from Medical Disorders

10. Dermatologic Manifestations of Systemic Disease

11. Ophthalmic Manifestations of Systemic Disease

12. Neurologic Manifestations of Systemic Disease

13. Intoxication Versus Acute, Nontoxicologic Illness: Differentiating the Two

14. Orthopedic Manifestations of Systemic Disease

15. Swollen Joints and Joint Pain

16. Weight Gain

17. Abdominal Enlargement

18. Peripheral Edema

19. Weight Loss as a Chief Complaint

20. Failure to Grow

21. Weakness

22. Restlessness

23. Anorexia

24. Polyphagia

25. Body Odors

Cardiorespiratory

26. Coughing

27. Sneezing and Nasal Discharge

28. Tachypnea, Dyspnea, and Respiratory Distress

29. Epistaxis and Hemoptysis

30. Syncope

Neurologic

31. Movement Disorders

32. Tremors

33. Ataxia, Paresis, Paralysis

34. Stupor and Coma

35. Seizures

Gastrointestinal

36. Halitosis and Ptyalism

37. Gagging

38. Dysphagia

39. Vomiting and Regurgitation

40. Diarrhea

41. Melena and Hematochezia

42. Constipation, Tenesmus, Dyschezia, and Fecal Incontinence

43. Flatulence

Urogenital

44. Vulvar and Preputial Discharge

45. Polyuria and Polydipsia

46. Pollakiuria, Stranguria, and Urinary Incontinence

47. Hematuria and Other Conditions Causing Discolored Urine

Section 3: Differential Diagnosis for Physical Examination Abnormalities

48. Fever

49. Hypothermia

50. Pallor

51. Hyperemia

52. Cyanosis

53. Jaundice

54. Petechiae and Ecchymoses

55. Abnormal Heart Sounds and Heart Murmurs

56. Pulse Alterations

Section 4: Differential Diagnosis for Clinicopathologic Abnormalities

57. Anemia, Erythrocytosis

58. Leukopenia, Leukocytosis

59. Thrombocytopenia, Thrombocytosis

60. Hypo-/Hyperproteinemia

61. Hypo-/Hyperglycemia

62. Blood Urea Nitrogen and Creatinine

63. Cholesterol, Triglycerides

64. Amylase, Lipase

65. Liver Enzymes

66. Creatine Kinase

67. Sodium, Chloride

68. Potassium, Magnesium

69. Calcium, Phosphorus

70. Lactate

71. Ammonia

72. Urinalysis

73. Urinary Electrolyte Concentrations

74. Fluid Analysis: Thoracic, Abdominal, Joint

Section 5: Techniques

General

75. Venous and Arterial Puncture

76. Jugular Catheterization and Central Venous Pressure Measurement

77. Intraosseous Catheters

78. Constant Rate Infusions

79. Ear Vein Blood Glucose Monitoring

80. Buccal Mucosal Bleeding Time

81. Fecal Examination

82. Nasoesophageal, Esophagostomy, Gastrostomy, and Jejunal Tube Placement Techniques

83. Care of Endoscopic Equipment

84. Hyperbaric Medicine

Skin

85. Otoscopy, Ear Flushing, and Myringotomy

86. Scrapings, Fine-Needle Aspirations, and Biopsies of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissues

87. Cytology of the Skin and Subcutaneous Tissues

Abdomen

88. Abdominal Ultrasonography

89. Abdominal Ultrasound: Aspirations and Biopsies

90. Abdominocentesis and Diagnostic Peritoneal Lavage

91. Laparoscopy

General Centesis and Biopsy

92. Bone Marrow Aspiration and Biopsy

93. Cytology of Internal Organs

94. Arthrocentesis and Arthroscopy

95. Lymph Node Aspiration and Biopsy

96. Rhinoscopy, Nasal Flush, and Biopsy

Respiratory/Cardiovascular

97. Respiratory and Inhalant Therapy

98. Pulse Oximetry

99. Blood Pressure Measurement

100. Chest Tube Placement

101. Transtracheal Wash and Bronchoscopy

102. Thoracocentesis/Pericardiocentesis

103. Electrocardiography

104. Echocardiography

Renal/Urinary/Prostatic

105. Urine Collection

106. Management of Urinary Catheters

107. Unblocking of the Urethra

108. Cystoscopy and Urethroscopy

109. Peritoneal Dialysis

110. Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy/Hemodialysis

111. Prostatic Diagnostic Techniques

Gastrointestinal

112. Gastric Intubation and Lavage

113. Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

114. Enemas and Deobstipation

Neurologic

115. Cerebrospinal Fluid Collection, Analysis, and Myelography

116. Muscle and Nerve Biopsy

117. Electromyography, Nerve Conduction Velocity

Reproductive

118. Artificial Insemination in the Dog

119. Vaginoscopy and Vaginal Cytology

Section 6: Minimally-Invasive Interventional Therapies

120. Overview of Interventional Medicine

121. Respiratory Interventional Therapies

122. Cardiovascular Interventional Therapies

123. Gastrointestinal Interventional Therapies

124. Urologic Interventional Therapies

125. Neoplastic Interventional Therapies

Section 7: Critical Care

126. Pain Physiology, Identification and Management in the Acute Care Setting

127. Shock

128. Acid-Base, Oximetry, and Blood Gas Analysis

129. Crystalloid and Colloid Fluid Therapy

130. Blood Transfusions, Component Therapy, and Oxygen-Carrying Solutions

131. Oxygen Therapy

132. Sepsis and the Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome

133. The Endocrine Response to Critical Illness

134. Heatstroke

135. Hemorrhage

136. 136. Status Epilepticus

137. 137. Systemic Anaphylaxis

138. 138. Sedation and Anesthesia in Critical Care

139. 139. Initial Evaluation of Respiratory Emergencies

140. Cardiopulmonary Arrest and CPR

141. Cardiac Emergencies

142. Diabetic Ketoacidosis and Hyperglycemic Hyperosmolar Syndrome

143. Acute Abdomen

144. Gastrointestinal Emergencies

145. Hepatic and Splenic Emergencies

146. Reproductive Emergencies

147. Global Approach to the Trauma Patient

148. Head Trauma

149. Thoracic Trauma

150. Urinary Tract Trauma

Section 8: Toxicology

151. Toxin Exposure Therapy/Decontamination

152. Chemical Toxicoses

153. Prescription and Over-the-Counter Drug Toxicoses

154. Recreational Drug Toxicoses

155. Plant Toxicoses

156. Venomous Bites and Stings (Zootoxicoses)

Section 9: Blood Pressure

157. Pathophysiology and Clinical Features of Systemic Hypertension

158. Treatment of Systemic Hypertension

159. Systemic Hypotension

Section 10: Therapeutic Considerations in Medicine and Disease

160. Principles of Drug Disposition and Pharmacokinetics

161. Antibacterial Drug Therapy

162. Antifungal and Antiviral Therapy

163. Antiparasitic Therapy

164. Anti-inflammatory Therapy

165. Immunosuppressive Therapy

166. Analgesic Therapy

167. Antioxidants, Nutraceuticals, Probiotics, and Nutritional Supplements

168. Compounding Drugs

169. Adverse Drug Reactions

Section 11: Dietary Considerations of Systemic Problems

170. Nutritional Assessment

171. Neonatal and Pediatric Nutrition

172. Nutrition for Healthy Adult Dogs

173. Nutritional Management of the Canine Performance Athlete

174. Nutrition for Healthy Adult Cats

175. Nutrition in Healthy Geriatric Cats and Dogs

176. Obesity

177. Cachexia and Sarcopenia

178. Nutritional Management of GI Disease

179. Nutritional Management of Exocrine Pancreatic Disease

180. Nutritional Management of Hepatobiliary Disease

181. Nutritional Management of Endocrine and Metabolic Diseases

182. Dietary and Medical Considerations in Hyperlipidemia

183. Nutritional Management of Heart Disease

184. Nutritional Management of Renal Disease

185. Nutritional Management of Lower Urinary Tract Disease

186. Nutritional Management of Dermatologic Disease

187. Nutritional-Related Skeletal Disorders

188. Nutritional Management of Cancer

189. Critical Care Nutrition

190. Nutritional Uses of Fiber

191. Adverse Reactions to Food: Allergies versus Intolerance

192. Unconventional Diets (homemade, vegetarian, and raw)

193. Pet Food Safety and Regulatory Aspects of Pet Foods

194. Immunology and Nutrition

Section 12: Hematologic and Immunologic Diseases

195. Immunologic and Hematologic Diseases: Intro and Drug Therapy <new>

196. Coagulation Testing

197. Hyper- and Hypocoagulable States

198. Immune-Mediated Hemolytic Anemia and Other Regenerative Anemias

199. Nonregenerative Anemia

200. Primary Polycythemia and Erythrocytosis

201. Immune-Mediated Thrombocytopenia, von Willebrand Disease, and Other Platelet Disorders

202. Immune-Mediated and Other Nonneoplastic White Blood Cell Disorders

203. Immune-Mediated Polyarthritis and Other Nonneoplastic Joint Disorders

204. Immune-Mediated Dermatologic Disorders

205. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

206. Nonneoplastic Diseases of the Spleen

Section 13: Infectious Diseases

General

207. Laboratory Dx of Infectious Dz

208. Companion Animal Vaccinations

209. Antimicrobial Resistance, Surveillance, and Nosocomial Infections

210. Zoonoses

Bacterial Diseases

211. Lyme Disease

212. Mycobacterial Infections, Actinomycosis, and Nocardiosis

213. Brucellosis

214. Tetanus and Botulism

215. Bartonella - canine

216. Bartonella - feline

217. Leptospirosis

218. Ehrlichiosis, Anaplasmosis, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, and Neorickettsia

219. Erythrocytic Parasites

220. Enteric Bacterial Diseases

Protozoal Dzs

221. Protozoal Diseases

Viral Dzs

222. Feline Immunodeficiency Virus Infection

223. Feline Leukemia Virus Infection

224. Coronavirus Infections, including Feline Infectious Peritonitis

225. Canine and Feline Parvovirus

226. Rabies

227. Canine Infectious Airway Disease

228. Canine Distemper and Other Canine Viral Infections

229. Feline Upper Respiratory Infections

230. Other Feline Viral Infections

Fungal Dzs

231. Cryptococcosis

232. Coccidioidomycosis

233. Blastomycosis and Histoplasmosis

234. Aspergillosis - Canine

235. Aspergillosis - Feline

236. Miscellaneous Fungal Infections (Sporotrichosis, Pythiosis, Candidiasis, Lagenidiosis, Opportunistic Fungal Infections)

Section 14: Diseases of the Ears, Nose, and Throat

237. Diseases of the Ear

238. Diseases of the Nose, Sinuses, and Nasopharynx

239. Diseases of the Larynx

Section 15: Respiratory Disease

240. Clinical Evaluation of the Respiratory Tract

241. Diseases of the Trachea and Small Airways

242. Diseases of the Pulmonary Parenchyma

243. Pulmonary Hypertension and Pulmonary Thromboembolism

244. Diseases of the Pleural Space

245. Diseases of the Mediastinum, Chest Wall, and Diaphragm

Section 16: Cardiovascular Disease

246. Pathophysiology of Heart Failure

247. Congestive Heart Failure: Clinical Management

248. Cardiac Arrhythmias

249. Cardiac Pacing

250. Congenital Heart Disease

251. Adult-Onset Valvular Heart Disease

252. Myocardial Disease: Canine

253. Myocardial Disease: Feline

254. Pericardial Disease

255. Feline and Canine Heartworm Disease

256. Arterial Thromboembolic Disease

257. Venous and Lymphatic Diseases

Section 17: Neurologic Disease

258. Neurophysiology

259. Neurologic Exam and Neuroanatomic Diagnosis

260. Brain Diseases: Congenital, Vascular, Neoplastic, and Idiopathic Epilepsy

261. Brain Diseases: Inflammatory, Infectious, and Other Multifocal

262. Sleep Disorders

263. Cognitive Dysfunction in Aged Dogs

264. Cranial Neuropathies

265. Vestibular Disease

266. Spinal Cord Diseases: Congenital (Developmental), Inflammatory, and Degenerative Disorders

267. Spinal Cord Diseases: Traumatic, Vascular, and Neoplastic Disorders

268. Peripheral Neuropathies

269. Neuromuscular Junction Disorders

270. Unique Feline Neurologic Disorders

Section 18: Gastrointestinal Disease

271. Laboratory Evaluation of the Gastrointestinal Tract

272. Oral and Salivary Gland Disorders

273. Diseases of the Pharynx and Esophagus

274. Host-Microbial Interactions in Gastrointestinal Health

275. Diseases of the Stomach

276. Diseases of the Small Intestine

277. Diseases of the Large Intestine

278. Rectoanal Diseases

279. Peritonitis

Section 19: Hepatobiliary Disease

280. History, Clinical Signs, and Physical Findings in Hepatobiliary Disease

281. General Principles in the Treatment of Liver Disease

282. Canine Inflammatory/Infectious Hepatic Disease

283. Feline Inflammatory/Infectious Hepatic Disease

284. Hepatic Vascular Anomalies

285. Metabolic Liver Diseases

286. Toxic Liver Diseases

287. Neoplasms of the Liver

288. Diseases of the Gallbladder and Extrahepatic Biliary System

Section 20: Pancreatic Disease

289. Pancreatitis: Etiology and Pathophysiology

290. Canine Pancreatitis: Dx and Tx

291. Feline Pancreatitis: Dx and Tx

292. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency

293. Exocrine Pancreatic Neoplasia

Section 21: Endocrine Disease

294. Feline Growth Hormone Disorders

295. Canine Growth Hormone Disorders

296. Diabetes Insipidus

297. Primary Hyperparathyroidism

298. Primary Hypoparathyroidism

299. Canine Hypothyroidism

300. Feline Hypothyrodism

301. Feline Hyperthyroidism

302. Canine Hyperthyroidism

303. Insulin-Secreting Tumors

304. Canine Diabetes Mellitus

305. Feline Diabetes Mellitus

306. Canine Hyperadrenocorticism

307. Feline Hyperadrenocorticism

308. Non-Cortisol-Secreting Adrenocortical Tumors and Incidentalomas

309. Hypoadrenocorticism

310. Gastrointestinal Endocrinology

311. Pheochromocytoma

Section 22: Reproductive Diseases

312. Reproductive Endocrinology and Breeding Husbandry of the Bitch

313. Effect of Age at the Time of Spay or Castration on Long-Term Health of Dogs and Cats

314. Clinical Feline Reproduction

315. Pregnancy, Parturition, and Periparturient Problems in Dogs and Cats

316. Pyometra and Cystic Endometrial Hyperplasia

317. Other Infectious Causes of Infertility and Subfertility in Dogs and Cats

318. Breeding Soundness Examination and Disorders of Reproduction in Male Dogs

319. Reproductive Disorders in the Neutered Male or Female Dog

320. Pediatric Care During the Post-Partum Period

Section 23: Renal Diseases

321. Clinical Approach and Laboratory Evaluation of Renal Disease

322. Acute Kidney Injury/Acute Uremia

323. Renal Transplantation

324. Chronic Kidney Disease

325. Glomerular Diseases

326. Renal Tubular Disorders

327. Pyelonephritis

328. Familial and Congenital Renal Diseases of Cats and Dogs

Section 24: Diseases of the Lower Urinary Tract

329. Ureteral Disorders

330. Lower Urinary Tract Infections

331. Lower Urinary Tract Urolithiasis - Dogs

332. Lower Urinary Tract Urolithiasis - Cats

333. Diseases of Abnormal Micturition

334. Feline Idiopathic Cystitis

335. Urethral Disorders

336. Congenital Lower Urinary Tract Diseases

337. Prostatic Diseases

Section 25: Cancer

338. The Hallmarks/Origin of Cancer

339. Principles and Practice of Chemotherapy

340. Principles and Practice of Radiation Oncology

341. Cancer Immunotherapy/Vaccinology

342. Molecular Targeted Therapy

343. Adverse Effects of Cancer Therapy

344. Hematopoietic Tumors

345. Tumors of the Skin

346. Soft-Tissue Sarcomas

347. Hemangiosarcoma

348. Bone and Joint Tumors

349. Mast Cell Disease

350. Canine and Feline Histiocytic Diseases

351. Urogenital and Mammary Gland Tumors

352. Paraneoplastic Syndromes

Section 26: Musculoskeletal Diseases

353. Skeletal Disorders

354. Muscular Disorders

355. Rehabilitation Therapy

356. Chronic Pain Management

Section 27: Comorbidities

357. Heart Disease and Kidney Disease

358. Diabetes Mellitus and Corticosteroid-Responsive Disease

359. Obesity and Exercise-Limiting Disorders

360. Concurrent Infection and Immune Suppression