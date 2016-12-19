Textbook of Veterinary Internal Medicine Expert Consult
8th Edition
Description
Your days spent fruitlessly scouring textbooks and websites for credible vet information are over! Now you can get the whole story — the accurate story — all in one place. Introducing The Textbook of Veterinary Internal Medicine, Expert Consult, 8th Edition. Still the only comprehensive resource for veterinary internal medical problems, this faculty-and-student-favorite offers unparalleled coverage of pathophysiology, diagnosis, and disease treatments for dogs and cats. In addition to new chapters and discussions on the industry’s most topical issues, this "gold standard in vet medicine" comes with hundreds of original videos, algorithms, and learning tools to really bring all the information to life. There’s no better source to help you unlock the secrets of veterinary medicine than Ettinger’s!
Key Features
- Fully searchable online text offers quick access to the most trusted information in the field.
- Complete library of over 500 original clinical videos you can believe in. Instead of fruitless YouTube searches, each video expertly breaks down veterinary procedures and important signs of diseases and disorders that are difficult or impossible to understand from written descriptions alone.
- In-depth coverage of timely issues includes expert explanations on topics such as the genome, clinical genomics, euthanasia, innocent heart murmurs, hyperbaric medicine, home prepared and raw diets, obesity, botulism, artificial pacing of the heart, and cancer vaccines.
- Thousands of references accessible from the printed book with the click of a QR code.
- 256 all-new client information sheets can be downloaded, customized, and printed as client handouts.
- 214 new and updated clinical algorithms aid in disease identification and decision-making.
- Exclusive access to Expert Consult Online website offers the complete library of original video clips, heart sounds, the full collection of client information sheets, and hyperlinking of references to their source abstracts in PubMed.
Table of Contents
Section 1: The Real Basics of Veterinary Medicine
1. The Medical History
2. The Physical Examination of the Dog and Cat
3. Basic Genetics
4. Clinical Genomics
5. Evidence-Based Medicine
6. Biomedical Statistics: Selected Topics
7. Euthanasia
Section 2: Differential Diagnosis for Chief Complaints
General
8. ADR
9. Distinguishing Behavioral Disorders from Medical Disorders
10. Dermatologic Manifestations of Systemic Disease
11. Ophthalmic Manifestations of Systemic Disease
12. Neurologic Manifestations of Systemic Disease
13. Intoxication Versus Acute, Nontoxicologic Illness: Differentiating the Two
14. Orthopedic Manifestations of Systemic Disease
15. Swollen Joints and Joint Pain
16. Weight Gain
17. Abdominal Enlargement
18. Peripheral Edema
19. Weight Loss as a Chief Complaint
20. Failure to Grow
21. Weakness
22. Restlessness
23. Anorexia
24. Polyphagia
25. Body Odors
Cardiorespiratory
26. Coughing
27. Sneezing and Nasal Discharge
28. Tachypnea, Dyspnea, and Respiratory Distress
29. Epistaxis and Hemoptysis
30. Syncope
Neurologic
31. Movement Disorders
32. Tremors
33. Ataxia, Paresis, Paralysis
34. Stupor and Coma
35. Seizures
Gastrointestinal
36. Halitosis and Ptyalism
37. Gagging
38. Dysphagia
39. Vomiting and Regurgitation
40. Diarrhea
41. Melena and Hematochezia
42. Constipation, Tenesmus, Dyschezia, and Fecal Incontinence
43. Flatulence
Urogenital
44. Vulvar and Preputial Discharge
45. Polyuria and Polydipsia
46. Pollakiuria, Stranguria, and Urinary Incontinence
47. Hematuria and Other Conditions Causing Discolored Urine
Section 3: Differential Diagnosis for Physical Examination Abnormalities
48. Fever
49. Hypothermia
50. Pallor
51. Hyperemia
52. Cyanosis
53. Jaundice
54. Petechiae and Ecchymoses
55. Abnormal Heart Sounds and Heart Murmurs
56. Pulse Alterations
Section 4: Differential Diagnosis for Clinicopathologic Abnormalities
57. Anemia, Erythrocytosis
58. Leukopenia, Leukocytosis
59. Thrombocytopenia, Thrombocytosis
60. Hypo-/Hyperproteinemia
61. Hypo-/Hyperglycemia
62. Blood Urea Nitrogen and Creatinine
63. Cholesterol, Triglycerides
64. Amylase, Lipase
65. Liver Enzymes
66. Creatine Kinase
67. Sodium, Chloride
68. Potassium, Magnesium
69. Calcium, Phosphorus
70. Lactate
71. Ammonia
72. Urinalysis
73. Urinary Electrolyte Concentrations
74. Fluid Analysis: Thoracic, Abdominal, Joint
Section 5: Techniques
General
75. Venous and Arterial Puncture
76. Jugular Catheterization and Central Venous Pressure Measurement
77. Intraosseous Catheters
78. Constant Rate Infusions
79. Ear Vein Blood Glucose Monitoring
80. Buccal Mucosal Bleeding Time
81. Fecal Examination
82. Nasoesophageal, Esophagostomy, Gastrostomy, and Jejunal Tube Placement Techniques
83. Care of Endoscopic Equipment
84. Hyperbaric Medicine
Skin
85. Otoscopy, Ear Flushing, and Myringotomy
86. Scrapings, Fine-Needle Aspirations, and Biopsies of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissues
87. Cytology of the Skin and Subcutaneous Tissues
Abdomen
88. Abdominal Ultrasonography
89. Abdominal Ultrasound: Aspirations and Biopsies
90. Abdominocentesis and Diagnostic Peritoneal Lavage
91. Laparoscopy
General Centesis and Biopsy
92. Bone Marrow Aspiration and Biopsy
93. Cytology of Internal Organs
94. Arthrocentesis and Arthroscopy
95. Lymph Node Aspiration and Biopsy
96. Rhinoscopy, Nasal Flush, and Biopsy
Respiratory/Cardiovascular
97. Respiratory and Inhalant Therapy
98. Pulse Oximetry
99. Blood Pressure Measurement
100. Chest Tube Placement
101. Transtracheal Wash and Bronchoscopy
102. Thoracocentesis/Pericardiocentesis
103. Electrocardiography
104. Echocardiography
Renal/Urinary/Prostatic
105. Urine Collection
106. Management of Urinary Catheters
107. Unblocking of the Urethra
108. Cystoscopy and Urethroscopy
109. Peritoneal Dialysis
110. Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy/Hemodialysis
111. Prostatic Diagnostic Techniques
Gastrointestinal
112. Gastric Intubation and Lavage
113. Gastrointestinal Endoscopy
114. Enemas and Deobstipation
Neurologic
115. Cerebrospinal Fluid Collection, Analysis, and Myelography
116. Muscle and Nerve Biopsy
117. Electromyography, Nerve Conduction Velocity
Reproductive
118. Artificial Insemination in the Dog
119. Vaginoscopy and Vaginal Cytology
Section 6: Minimally-Invasive Interventional Therapies
120. Overview of Interventional Medicine
121. Respiratory Interventional Therapies
122. Cardiovascular Interventional Therapies
123. Gastrointestinal Interventional Therapies
124. Urologic Interventional Therapies
125. Neoplastic Interventional Therapies
Section 7: Critical Care
126. Pain Physiology, Identification and Management in the Acute Care Setting
127. Shock
128. Acid-Base, Oximetry, and Blood Gas Analysis
129. Crystalloid and Colloid Fluid Therapy
130. Blood Transfusions, Component Therapy, and Oxygen-Carrying Solutions
131. Oxygen Therapy
132. Sepsis and the Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome
133. The Endocrine Response to Critical Illness
134. Heatstroke
135. Hemorrhage
136. 136. Status Epilepticus
137. 137. Systemic Anaphylaxis
138. 138. Sedation and Anesthesia in Critical Care
139. 139. Initial Evaluation of Respiratory Emergencies
140. Cardiopulmonary Arrest and CPR
141. Cardiac Emergencies
142. Diabetic Ketoacidosis and Hyperglycemic Hyperosmolar Syndrome
143. Acute Abdomen
144. Gastrointestinal Emergencies
145. Hepatic and Splenic Emergencies
146. Reproductive Emergencies
147. Global Approach to the Trauma Patient
148. Head Trauma
149. Thoracic Trauma
150. Urinary Tract Trauma
Section 8: Toxicology
151. Toxin Exposure Therapy/Decontamination
152. Chemical Toxicoses
153. Prescription and Over-the-Counter Drug Toxicoses
154. Recreational Drug Toxicoses
155. Plant Toxicoses
156. Venomous Bites and Stings (Zootoxicoses)
Section 9: Blood Pressure
157. Pathophysiology and Clinical Features of Systemic Hypertension
158. Treatment of Systemic Hypertension
159. Systemic Hypotension
Section 10: Therapeutic Considerations in Medicine and Disease
160. Principles of Drug Disposition and Pharmacokinetics
161. Antibacterial Drug Therapy
162. Antifungal and Antiviral Therapy
163. Antiparasitic Therapy
164. Anti-inflammatory Therapy
165. Immunosuppressive Therapy
166. Analgesic Therapy
167. Antioxidants, Nutraceuticals, Probiotics, and Nutritional Supplements
168. Compounding Drugs
169. Adverse Drug Reactions
Section 11: Dietary Considerations of Systemic Problems
170. Nutritional Assessment
171. Neonatal and Pediatric Nutrition
172. Nutrition for Healthy Adult Dogs
173. Nutritional Management of the Canine Performance Athlete
174. Nutrition for Healthy Adult Cats
175. Nutrition in Healthy Geriatric Cats and Dogs
176. Obesity
177. Cachexia and Sarcopenia
178. Nutritional Management of GI Disease
179. Nutritional Management of Exocrine Pancreatic Disease
180. Nutritional Management of Hepatobiliary Disease
181. Nutritional Management of Endocrine and Metabolic Diseases
182. Dietary and Medical Considerations in Hyperlipidemia
183. Nutritional Management of Heart Disease
184. Nutritional Management of Renal Disease
185. Nutritional Management of Lower Urinary Tract Disease
186. Nutritional Management of Dermatologic Disease
187. Nutritional-Related Skeletal Disorders
188. Nutritional Management of Cancer
189. Critical Care Nutrition
190. Nutritional Uses of Fiber
191. Adverse Reactions to Food: Allergies versus Intolerance
192. Unconventional Diets (homemade, vegetarian, and raw)
193. Pet Food Safety and Regulatory Aspects of Pet Foods
194. Immunology and Nutrition
Section 12: Hematologic and Immunologic Diseases
195. Immunologic and Hematologic Diseases: Intro and Drug Therapy <new>
196. Coagulation Testing
197. Hyper- and Hypocoagulable States
198. Immune-Mediated Hemolytic Anemia and Other Regenerative Anemias
199. Nonregenerative Anemia
200. Primary Polycythemia and Erythrocytosis
201. Immune-Mediated Thrombocytopenia, von Willebrand Disease, and Other Platelet Disorders
202. Immune-Mediated and Other Nonneoplastic White Blood Cell Disorders
203. Immune-Mediated Polyarthritis and Other Nonneoplastic Joint Disorders
204. Immune-Mediated Dermatologic Disorders
205. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
206. Nonneoplastic Diseases of the Spleen
Section 13: Infectious Diseases
General
207. Laboratory Dx of Infectious Dz
208. Companion Animal Vaccinations
209. Antimicrobial Resistance, Surveillance, and Nosocomial Infections
210. Zoonoses
Bacterial Diseases
211. Lyme Disease
212. Mycobacterial Infections, Actinomycosis, and Nocardiosis
213. Brucellosis
214. Tetanus and Botulism
215. Bartonella - canine
216. Bartonella - feline
217. Leptospirosis
218. Ehrlichiosis, Anaplasmosis, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, and Neorickettsia
219. Erythrocytic Parasites
220. Enteric Bacterial Diseases
Protozoal Dzs
221. Protozoal Diseases
Viral Dzs
222. Feline Immunodeficiency Virus Infection
223. Feline Leukemia Virus Infection
224. Coronavirus Infections, including Feline Infectious Peritonitis
225. Canine and Feline Parvovirus
226. Rabies
227. Canine Infectious Airway Disease
228. Canine Distemper and Other Canine Viral Infections
229. Feline Upper Respiratory Infections
230. Other Feline Viral Infections
Fungal Dzs
231. Cryptococcosis
232. Coccidioidomycosis
233. Blastomycosis and Histoplasmosis
234. Aspergillosis - Canine
235. Aspergillosis - Feline
236. Miscellaneous Fungal Infections (Sporotrichosis, Pythiosis, Candidiasis, Lagenidiosis, Opportunistic Fungal Infections)
Section 14: Diseases of the Ears, Nose, and Throat
237. Diseases of the Ear
238. Diseases of the Nose, Sinuses, and Nasopharynx
239. Diseases of the Larynx
Section 15: Respiratory Disease
240. Clinical Evaluation of the Respiratory Tract
241. Diseases of the Trachea and Small Airways
242. Diseases of the Pulmonary Parenchyma
243. Pulmonary Hypertension and Pulmonary Thromboembolism
244. Diseases of the Pleural Space
245. Diseases of the Mediastinum, Chest Wall, and Diaphragm
Section 16: Cardiovascular Disease
246. Pathophysiology of Heart Failure
247. Congestive Heart Failure: Clinical Management
248. Cardiac Arrhythmias
249. Cardiac Pacing
250. Congenital Heart Disease
251. Adult-Onset Valvular Heart Disease
252. Myocardial Disease: Canine
253. Myocardial Disease: Feline
254. Pericardial Disease
255. Feline and Canine Heartworm Disease
256. Arterial Thromboembolic Disease
257. Venous and Lymphatic Diseases
Section 17: Neurologic Disease
258. Neurophysiology
259. Neurologic Exam and Neuroanatomic Diagnosis
260. Brain Diseases: Congenital, Vascular, Neoplastic, and Idiopathic Epilepsy
261. Brain Diseases: Inflammatory, Infectious, and Other Multifocal
262. Sleep Disorders
263. Cognitive Dysfunction in Aged Dogs
264. Cranial Neuropathies
265. Vestibular Disease
266. Spinal Cord Diseases: Congenital (Developmental), Inflammatory, and Degenerative Disorders
267. Spinal Cord Diseases: Traumatic, Vascular, and Neoplastic Disorders
268. Peripheral Neuropathies
269. Neuromuscular Junction Disorders
270. Unique Feline Neurologic Disorders
Section 18: Gastrointestinal Disease
271. Laboratory Evaluation of the Gastrointestinal Tract
272. Oral and Salivary Gland Disorders
273. Diseases of the Pharynx and Esophagus
274. Host-Microbial Interactions in Gastrointestinal Health
275. Diseases of the Stomach
276. Diseases of the Small Intestine
277. Diseases of the Large Intestine
278. Rectoanal Diseases
279. Peritonitis
Section 19: Hepatobiliary Disease
280. History, Clinical Signs, and Physical Findings in Hepatobiliary Disease
281. General Principles in the Treatment of Liver Disease
282. Canine Inflammatory/Infectious Hepatic Disease
283. Feline Inflammatory/Infectious Hepatic Disease
284. Hepatic Vascular Anomalies
285. Metabolic Liver Diseases
286. Toxic Liver Diseases
287. Neoplasms of the Liver
288. Diseases of the Gallbladder and Extrahepatic Biliary System
Section 20: Pancreatic Disease
289. Pancreatitis: Etiology and Pathophysiology
290. Canine Pancreatitis: Dx and Tx
291. Feline Pancreatitis: Dx and Tx
292. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency
293. Exocrine Pancreatic Neoplasia
Section 21: Endocrine Disease
294. Feline Growth Hormone Disorders
295. Canine Growth Hormone Disorders
296. Diabetes Insipidus
297. Primary Hyperparathyroidism
298. Primary Hypoparathyroidism
299. Canine Hypothyroidism
300. Feline Hypothyrodism
301. Feline Hyperthyroidism
302. Canine Hyperthyroidism
303. Insulin-Secreting Tumors
304. Canine Diabetes Mellitus
305. Feline Diabetes Mellitus
306. Canine Hyperadrenocorticism
307. Feline Hyperadrenocorticism
308. Non-Cortisol-Secreting Adrenocortical Tumors and Incidentalomas
309. Hypoadrenocorticism
310. Gastrointestinal Endocrinology
311. Pheochromocytoma
Section 22: Reproductive Diseases
312. Reproductive Endocrinology and Breeding Husbandry of the Bitch
313. Effect of Age at the Time of Spay or Castration on Long-Term Health of Dogs and Cats
314. Clinical Feline Reproduction
315. Pregnancy, Parturition, and Periparturient Problems in Dogs and Cats
316. Pyometra and Cystic Endometrial Hyperplasia
317. Other Infectious Causes of Infertility and Subfertility in Dogs and Cats
318. Breeding Soundness Examination and Disorders of Reproduction in Male Dogs
319. Reproductive Disorders in the Neutered Male or Female Dog
320. Pediatric Care During the Post-Partum Period
Section 23: Renal Diseases
321. Clinical Approach and Laboratory Evaluation of Renal Disease
322. Acute Kidney Injury/Acute Uremia
323. Renal Transplantation
324. Chronic Kidney Disease
325. Glomerular Diseases
326. Renal Tubular Disorders
327. Pyelonephritis
328. Familial and Congenital Renal Diseases of Cats and Dogs
Section 24: Diseases of the Lower Urinary Tract
329. Ureteral Disorders
330. Lower Urinary Tract Infections
331. Lower Urinary Tract Urolithiasis - Dogs
332. Lower Urinary Tract Urolithiasis - Cats
333. Diseases of Abnormal Micturition
334. Feline Idiopathic Cystitis
335. Urethral Disorders
336. Congenital Lower Urinary Tract Diseases
337. Prostatic Diseases
Section 25: Cancer
338. The Hallmarks/Origin of Cancer
339. Principles and Practice of Chemotherapy
340. Principles and Practice of Radiation Oncology
341. Cancer Immunotherapy/Vaccinology
342. Molecular Targeted Therapy
343. Adverse Effects of Cancer Therapy
344. Hematopoietic Tumors
345. Tumors of the Skin
346. Soft-Tissue Sarcomas
347. Hemangiosarcoma
348. Bone and Joint Tumors
349. Mast Cell Disease
350. Canine and Feline Histiocytic Diseases
351. Urogenital and Mammary Gland Tumors
352. Paraneoplastic Syndromes
Section 26: Musculoskeletal Diseases
353. Skeletal Disorders
354. Muscular Disorders
355. Rehabilitation Therapy
356. Chronic Pain Management
Section 27: Comorbidities
357. Heart Disease and Kidney Disease
358. Diabetes Mellitus and Corticosteroid-Responsive Disease
359. Obesity and Exercise-Limiting Disorders
360. Concurrent Infection and Immune Suppression
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2736
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2017
- Published:
- 19th December 2016
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323312110
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323312394
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323462129
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323312141
About the Author
Stephen Ettinger
Affiliations and Expertise
Pet DRx Corporation, California Animal Hospital Veterinary Specialty Group, Los Angeles, CA
Edward Feldman
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Medicine and Epidemiology, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of California, Davis, CA
Etienne Cote
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Companion Animals, Atlantic Veterinary College, University of Prince Edward Island, Charlottetown, PE, Canada