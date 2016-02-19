Textbook of Special Pathological Anatomy of Domestic Animals should not be regarded merely as a textbook for students, but rather as one which will also be of assistance to them in their later work, as well as to veterinarians generally working in the various branches of the profession, in the assessment of pathological changes. As many new diseases have become known and much new information relating to pathogenesis and aetiology has been gained since the appearance of the last edition, radical revision of the book has become imperative. The discussions in this book cover the circulatory system, blood-forming organs, reticulo-endothelial system, respiratory system, digestive organs, peritoneum, nervous system, urinary organs, genital organs, organs of locomotion, endocrine glands, and skin.