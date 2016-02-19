Textbook of Special Pathological Anatomy of Domestic Animals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483232843, 9781483282794

Textbook of Special Pathological Anatomy of Domestic Animals

1st Edition

Authors: Paul Cohrs
eBook ISBN: 9781483282794
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 1034
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
56.99
48.44
70.95
60.31
93.95
79.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Textbook of Special Pathological Anatomy of Domestic Animals should not be regarded merely as a textbook for students, but rather as one which will also be of assistance to them in their later work, as well as to veterinarians generally working in the various branches of the profession, in the assessment of pathological changes. As many new diseases have become known and much new information relating to pathogenesis and aetiology has been gained since the appearance of the last edition, radical revision of the book has become imperative. The discussions in this book cover the circulatory system, blood-forming organs, reticulo-endothelial system, respiratory system, digestive organs, peritoneum, nervous system, urinary organs, genital organs, organs of locomotion, endocrine glands, and skin.

Table of Contents


Preface

Circulatory System

The Blood-Forming Organs

Reticulo-Endothelial System 119

Respiratory System

Digestive Organs

Peritoneum

Nervous System

Urinary Organs

Genital Organs

Organs of Locomotion

Endocrine Glands

Skin

Index

Details

No. of pages:
1034
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483282794

About the Author

Paul Cohrs

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.