Textbook of Remedial Massage - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780729543347

Textbook of Remedial Massage

2nd Edition

Authors: Sandra Grace Jane Graves
Paperback ISBN: 9780729543347
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 29th June 2012
Page Count: 444
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
444
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780729543347

About the Author

Sandra Grace

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Osteopathic Medicine, Southern Cross University Adjunct Research Associate, The Education for Practice Institute, Charles Sturt University

Jane Graves

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.