Textbook of Radiographic Positioning and Related Anatomy - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323054102, 9780323066662

Textbook of Radiographic Positioning and Related Anatomy

7th Edition

Authors: Kenneth Bontrager John Lampignano
eBook ISBN: 9780323066662
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 19th March 2009
Page Count: 864
Description

Focusing on one projection per page, Textbook of Radiographic Positioning and Related Anatomy, 7th Edition includes all of the positioning and projection information you need to know in a clear bulleted format. Positioning photos, radiographic images, and anatomical images, along with projection and positioning information, help you visualize anatomy and produce the most accurate images. With over 200 of the most commonly requested projections, this text includes all of the essential information for clinical practice.

Key Features

  • Radiographic Critique points out positioning errors to help you produce more accurate images.
  • Pathologic Indications list and define common pathologies to help you produce radiographs that make diagnosis easier for the physician.
  • Pediatric Applications and Geriatric Applications prepare you to deal with the needs of special populations, with information on exposure factors, positioning and shielding, and more.
  • Alternative Modalities or Procedures explain how additional projections or imaging modalities can supplement general radiographic exams best demonstrate specific anatomy or pathology.
  • Radiographic Criteria for each projection provide standards for evaluating the quality of each radiograph and help you produce the highest quality images.
  • Pathology Demonstrated explains why a projection is needed or what pathology is demonstrated and provides you with a greater understanding of the reasoning behind each projection.

Table of Contents

  1. General Anatomy, Terminology and Positioning Principles

    2. Image Quality, Digital Technology, and Radiation Protection

    3. Chest

    4. Abdomen

    5. Upper Limb –– NEW positions for trauma and orthopedic applications

    6. Humerus and Shoulder Girdle –– NEW humerus and shoulder projections

    7. Lower Limb –– NEW positions for trauma and orthopedic applications

    8. Femur and Pelvic Girdle

    9. Cervical and Thoracic Spine

    10. Lumbar Spine, Sacrum, and Coccyx

    11. Bony Thorax: Sternum and Ribs

    12. Skull and Cranial Bones

    13. Facial Bones and Paranasal Sinuses

    14. Biliary Tract and Upper Gastrointestinal System

    15. Lower Gastrointestinal System

    16. Urinary System and Venipuncture –– NEW simplified explanation of venipuncture procedure

    17. Mammography and Bone Densitometry –– NEW section on bone densitometry

    18. Trauma, Mobile, and Surgical Radiography

    19. Pediatric Radiography

    20. Angiography and Interventional Procedures –– NEW updated vascular and nonvascular procedures

    21. Computed Tomography

    22. Additional Diagnostic Procedures

    23. Additional Diagnostic and Therapeutic Modalities


    Appendix A – ARRT Code of Ethics –– NEW

    Appendix B – Protocol for Diagnostic Radiographic Procedures –– NEW

    Appendix C - Answer Key: Radiographs for Critique

    Index

About the Author

Kenneth Bontrager

Kenneth L. Bontrager, MA, RT(R)

Affiliations and Expertise

Kenneth L. Bontrager, MA, RT(R)

John Lampignano

John Lampignano, MEd, RT(R) (CT), Gateway Community College, Phoenix, AZ

Affiliations and Expertise

Gateway Community College, Phoenix, AZ

