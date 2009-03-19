Textbook of Radiographic Positioning and Related Anatomy
7th Edition
Description
Focusing on one projection per page, Textbook of Radiographic Positioning and Related Anatomy, 7th Edition includes all of the positioning and projection information you need to know in a clear bulleted format. Positioning photos, radiographic images, and anatomical images, along with projection and positioning information, help you visualize anatomy and produce the most accurate images. With over 200 of the most commonly requested projections, this text includes all of the essential information for clinical practice.
Key Features
- Radiographic Critique points out positioning errors to help you produce more accurate images.
- Pathologic Indications list and define common pathologies to help you produce radiographs that make diagnosis easier for the physician.
- Pediatric Applications and Geriatric Applications prepare you to deal with the needs of special populations, with information on exposure factors, positioning and shielding, and more.
- Alternative Modalities or Procedures explain how additional projections or imaging modalities can supplement general radiographic exams best demonstrate specific anatomy or pathology.
- Radiographic Criteria for each projection provide standards for evaluating the quality of each radiograph and help you produce the highest quality images.
- Pathology Demonstrated explains why a projection is needed or what pathology is demonstrated and provides you with a greater understanding of the reasoning behind each projection.
Table of Contents
- General Anatomy, Terminology and Positioning Principles
2. Image Quality, Digital Technology, and Radiation Protection
3. Chest
4. Abdomen
5. Upper Limb –– NEW positions for trauma and orthopedic applications
6. Humerus and Shoulder Girdle –– NEW humerus and shoulder projections
7. Lower Limb –– NEW positions for trauma and orthopedic applications
8. Femur and Pelvic Girdle
9. Cervical and Thoracic Spine
10. Lumbar Spine, Sacrum, and Coccyx
11. Bony Thorax: Sternum and Ribs
12. Skull and Cranial Bones
13. Facial Bones and Paranasal Sinuses
14. Biliary Tract and Upper Gastrointestinal System
15. Lower Gastrointestinal System
16. Urinary System and Venipuncture –– NEW simplified explanation of venipuncture procedure
17. Mammography and Bone Densitometry –– NEW section on bone densitometry
18. Trauma, Mobile, and Surgical Radiography
19. Pediatric Radiography
20. Angiography and Interventional Procedures –– NEW updated vascular and nonvascular procedures
21. Computed Tomography
22. Additional Diagnostic Procedures
23. Additional Diagnostic and Therapeutic Modalities
Appendix A – ARRT Code of Ethics –– NEW
Appendix B – Protocol for Diagnostic Radiographic Procedures –– NEW
Appendix C - Answer Key: Radiographs for Critique
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 864
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 19th March 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323066662
About the Author
Kenneth Bontrager
Kenneth L. Bontrager, MA, RT(R)
Kenneth L. Bontrager, MA, RT(R)
John Lampignano
John Lampignano, MEd, RT(R) (CT), Gateway Community College, Phoenix, AZ
Gateway Community College, Phoenix, AZ