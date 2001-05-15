Textbook of Rabbit Medicine
1st Edition
Description
A comprehensive yet practical handbook on the diagnosis and treatment of the pet rabbit. Deals specifically with rabbit medicine and surgery Contains vital information for the effective treatment of animals that may already be in a critical condition * Written by an acknowledged expert in this specific field of veterinary medicine.
Table of Contents
Biological characteristics of the domestic rabbit; Diet and husbandry; The rabbit consultation and clinical techniques; Therapeutics; Anaesthesia and analgesia; Clinical Pathology; Dental disease; Abscesses; Skin diseases; Digestive disease; Ophthalmic diseases; Neurological and locomotor disorders; Cardiorespiratory disease; Urogenital disease; General surgical principles and neutering; Infectious diseases; Post mortem examination, Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 436
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2002
- Published:
- 15th May 2001
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702038136
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750640022
About the Author
Frances Harcourt-Brown
Affiliations and Expertise
Veterinary Surgeon, Harrogate, UK