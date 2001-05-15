Textbook of Rabbit Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750640022, 9780702038136

Textbook of Rabbit Medicine

1st Edition

Authors: Frances Harcourt-Brown
eBook ISBN: 9780702038136
Paperback ISBN: 9780750640022
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 15th May 2001
Page Count: 436
Description

A comprehensive yet practical handbook on the diagnosis and treatment of the pet rabbit. Deals specifically with rabbit medicine and surgery Contains vital information for the effective treatment of animals that may already be in a critical condition * Written by an acknowledged expert in this specific field of veterinary medicine.

Table of Contents

Biological characteristics of the domestic rabbit; Diet and husbandry; The rabbit consultation and clinical techniques; Therapeutics; Anaesthesia and analgesia; Clinical Pathology; Dental disease; Abscesses; Skin diseases; Digestive disease; Ophthalmic diseases; Neurological and locomotor disorders; Cardiorespiratory disease; Urogenital disease; General surgical principles and neutering; Infectious diseases; Post mortem examination, Index.

Details

About the Author

Frances Harcourt-Brown

Affiliations and Expertise

Veterinary Surgeon, Harrogate, UK

