Textbook of Psychiatry - 3rd Edition

Textbook of Psychiatry

3rd Edition

Authors: Basant Puri I. Treasaden
eBook ISBN: 9780702048234
eBook ISBN: 9780702056321
Paperback ISBN: 9780702031571
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 31st May 2011
Page Count: 464
Key Features

  • New edition of a well established text with a strongly pedagogic approach to the subject of psychiatry
  • Logical writing style gives ready access to key information
  • Includes many illustrations
  • Contains practical examples throughout to demonstrate the importance of psychiatry to all areas of medicine
  • Ideal for medical students and junior doctors
  • Suitable as a ‘primer’ for specialist trainees entering the discipline for the first time

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. The life net
    3. Classification, aetiology, management and prognostic factors.
    4. The doctor-patient communication.
    5. History taking and clinical examination
    6. Organic psychiatry.
    7. Psychoactive substance use disorders
    8. Schizophrenia and delusional (paranoid disorders)
    9. Mood disorders, suicide and parasuicide.
    10. Neurotic and other stress-related anxiety disorders
    11. The dissociative (conversion) and somatoform disorders
    12. Psychiatry of menstruation and pregnancy
    13. Psychiatry of sexuality
    14. Sleep disorders
    15. Personality disorders
    16. Child and adolescent psychiatry
    17. Psychiatry of disability
    18. Eating disorders
    19. Transcultural psychiatry
    20. Psychiatry of the elderly
    21. Forensic psychiatry
    22. Appendices

About the Author

Basant Puri

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Honorary Consultant in Psychiatry and Imaging, Faculty of Medicine, Imperial College London and Hammersmith Hospital, London, UK

I. Treasaden

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Forensic Psychiatrist, West London Healthcare NHS Trust, London, UK; Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer in Forensic Psychiatry, St. Mary's Hospital, Medical School, London, UK; Clinical and College Tutor (West Sector), Charing Cross Training Scheme, London, UK

