Textbook of Psychiatry
3rd Edition
Authors: Basant Puri I. Treasaden
eBook ISBN: 9780702048234
eBook ISBN: 9780702056321
Paperback ISBN: 9780702031571
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 31st May 2011
Page Count: 464
Key Features
- New edition of a well established text with a strongly pedagogic approach to the subject of psychiatry
- Logical writing style gives ready access to key information
- Includes many illustrations
- Contains practical examples throughout to demonstrate the importance of psychiatry to all areas of medicine
- Ideal for medical students and junior doctors
- Suitable as a ‘primer’ for specialist trainees entering the discipline for the first time
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. The life net
3. Classification, aetiology, management and prognostic factors.
4. The doctor-patient communication.
5. History taking and clinical examination
6. Organic psychiatry.
7. Psychoactive substance use disorders
8. Schizophrenia and delusional (paranoid disorders)
9. Mood disorders, suicide and parasuicide.
10. Neurotic and other stress-related anxiety disorders
11. The dissociative (conversion) and somatoform disorders
12. Psychiatry of menstruation and pregnancy
13. Psychiatry of sexuality
14. Sleep disorders
15. Personality disorders
16. Child and adolescent psychiatry
17. Psychiatry of disability
18. Eating disorders
19. Transcultural psychiatry
20. Psychiatry of the elderly
21. Forensic psychiatry
22. Appendices
About the Author
Basant Puri
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Honorary Consultant in Psychiatry and Imaging, Faculty of Medicine, Imperial College London and Hammersmith Hospital, London, UK
I. Treasaden
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Forensic Psychiatrist, West London Healthcare NHS Trust, London, UK; Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer in Forensic Psychiatry, St. Mary's Hospital, Medical School, London, UK; Clinical and College Tutor (West Sector), Charing Cross Training Scheme, London, UK
