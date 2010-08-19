Textbook of Practical Analytical Chemistry
1st Edition
Textbook of Practical Pharmaceutical Analytical Chemistry
A pharmaceutical analyst needs to have a clear understanding of the methods used to test a particular sample. This book is a sincere attempt in educating students about the concepts of the various analytical testing methods. The book has been written to cater to the needs of the B. Pharm. students in accordance with the AICTE syllabus. It can also serve as a supplementary text for the Pharm. D., D. Pharm. and the B. Sc. (Analytical Chemistry) students.
- Easy narrative language encasing a student-friendly approach
- Basic theoretical concepts of analytical chemistry for essential understanding of the subject
- Experimental methods and design presented in detailed easy-to-follow formats
- Derivation of equivalent factor of all the drug assays mentioned in the book Coverage of all the parameters like IP limit, theory related to practical, procedure, preparation and standardization of solutions, assay procedure, complete calculations, pharmaceutical use, etc.
- Comprehensive presentation of testing methods and observations in a tabular form for enhanced visualization and learning
- Observation tables, calculations and precautions included for quick reference
Preface ix
1. Analytical Chemistry: An Introduction 01
2. Volumetric Analysis 09
3. Limit Tests 127
4. Qualitative Analysis of Anions and Cations 137
5. Qualitative Analysis of Inorganic and Organic Drugs 147
6. Properties of Liquids 181
7. Properties and Molecular Constitution of Substances 201
8. Solution 236
9. Chemical Kinetics 245
10. Chromatography 261
- 282
- English
- 19th August 2010
- Elsevier
- 9788131232613
- 9788131225363