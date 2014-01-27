Textbook of Physical Diagnosis
7th Edition
History and Examination With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access
Description
Derive the maximum diagnostic information from interviewing and examining patients with Textbook of Physical Diagnosis. Employing a compassionate, humanistic approach, Dr. Swartz explores how cultural differences can influence communication, diet, family relationships, and health practices and beliefs, and demonstrates that your interpersonal awareness is just as essential in physical diagnosis as your level of technical skill. This medical reference book features numerous high-quality color images, an easy-to-use design, and detailed descriptions of exam techniques, making it an essential guide for physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants.
Key Features
- Learn about special considerations related to patient’s unique situations, such as cultural differences, nutritional status, and overall health, which may affect your approach to their treatment.
- Understand the causes of the symptoms you encounter with Pathophysiology explanations.
- Easily review illustrated components with abundant color photographs capturing the true appearance of various diseases.
- Access coverage of complementary and alternative medicine so you can be alerted to the clinical implications of these increasingly popular modalities.
Table of Contents
Section I The Art of Interviewing
Chapter 1 The Interviewer’s Questions
Chapter 2 The Patient’s Responses
Chapter 3 Caring for Patients in a Culturally Diverse Society
Chapter 4 Understanding Complementary and Alternative Medicine
Chapter 5 Assessment of Nutritional Status
Chapter 6 Putting the History Together
Section II The Science of the Physical Examination
Chapter 7 The Physical Examination
Chapter 8 The Skin
Chapter 9 The Head and Neck
Chapter 10 The Eye
Chapter 11 The Ear and Nose
Chapter 12 The Oral Cavity and Pharynx
Chapter 13 The Chest
Chapter 14 The Heart
Chapter 15 The Peripheral Vascular System
Chapter 16 The Breast
Chapter 17 The Abdomen
Chapter 18 Male Genitalia and Hernias
Chapter 19 Female Genitalia
Chapter 20 The Musculoskeletal System
Chapter 21 The Nervous System
Chapter 22 Putting the Examination Together
Section III Evaluation of Specific Patients
Chapter 23 The Pregnant Patient
Chapter 24 The Pediatric Patient
Chapter 25 The Geriatric Patient
Chapter 26 The Acutely Ill Patient
Section IV Putting the Data to Work
Chapter 27 Diagnostic Reasoning in Physical Diagnosis
Chapter 28 The Clinical Record
Chapter 29 Focusing on the Focused History and Physical Examination
Epilogue
Appendix A Commonly Abused Drugs
Appendix B Signs and Symptoms in Deficiency States
Appendix C Conversion Tables
Details
- No. of pages:
- 848
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 27th January 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323221481
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323315289
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323313223
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323225076
About the Author
Mark Swartz
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, State University of New York (SUNY), Downstate College of Medicine, Brooklyn, New York; Adjunct Professor of Medicine, New York Medical College, Valhalla, New York; Professor of Medical Sciences, New York College of Podiatric Medicine, New York, New York; Director, C3NY--Clinical Competence Center of New York, New York, New York