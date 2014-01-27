Textbook of Physical Diagnosis - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323221481, 9780323315289

Textbook of Physical Diagnosis

7th Edition

History and Examination With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access

Authors: Mark Swartz
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323221481
eBook ISBN: 9780323315289
eBook ISBN: 9780323313223
eBook ISBN: 9780323225076
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 27th January 2014
Page Count: 848
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Derive the maximum diagnostic information from interviewing and examining patients with Textbook of Physical Diagnosis. Employing a compassionate, humanistic approach, Dr. Swartz explores how cultural differences can influence communication, diet, family relationships, and health practices and beliefs, and demonstrates that your interpersonal awareness is just as essential in physical diagnosis as your level of technical skill. This medical reference book features numerous high-quality color images, an easy-to-use design, and detailed descriptions of exam techniques, making it an essential guide for physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants.

Key Features

  • Learn about special considerations related to patient’s unique situations, such as cultural differences, nutritional status, and overall health, which may affect your approach to their treatment.
  • Understand the causes of the symptoms you encounter with Pathophysiology explanations.
  • Easily review illustrated components with abundant color photographs capturing the true appearance of various diseases.
  • Access coverage of complementary and alternative medicine so you can be alerted to the clinical implications of these increasingly popular modalities.

Table of Contents

Section I The Art of Interviewing

Chapter 1 The Interviewer’s Questions

Chapter 2 The Patient’s Responses

Chapter 3 Caring for Patients in a Culturally Diverse Society

Chapter 4 Understanding Complementary and Alternative Medicine

Chapter 5 Assessment of Nutritional Status

Chapter 6 Putting the History Together

Section II The Science of the Physical Examination

Chapter 7 The Physical Examination

Chapter 8 The Skin

Chapter 9 The Head and Neck

Chapter 10 The Eye

Chapter 11 The Ear and Nose

Chapter 12 The Oral Cavity and Pharynx

Chapter 13 The Chest

Chapter 14 The Heart

Chapter 15 The Peripheral Vascular System

Chapter 16 The Breast

Chapter 17 The Abdomen

Chapter 18 Male Genitalia and Hernias

Chapter 19 Female Genitalia

Chapter 20 The Musculoskeletal System

Chapter 21 The Nervous System

Chapter 22 Putting the Examination Together

Section III Evaluation of Specific Patients

Chapter 23 The Pregnant Patient

Chapter 24 The Pediatric Patient

Chapter 25 The Geriatric Patient

Chapter 26 The Acutely Ill Patient

Section IV Putting the Data to Work

Chapter 27 Diagnostic Reasoning in Physical Diagnosis

Chapter 28 The Clinical Record

Chapter 29 Focusing on the Focused History and Physical Examination

Epilogue

Appendix A Commonly Abused Drugs

Appendix B Signs and Symptoms in Deficiency States

Appendix C Conversion Tables

Details

No. of pages:
848
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323221481
eBook ISBN:
9780323315289
eBook ISBN:
9780323313223
eBook ISBN:
9780323225076

About the Author

Mark Swartz

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, State University of New York (SUNY), Downstate College of Medicine, Brooklyn, New York; Adjunct Professor of Medicine, New York Medical College, Valhalla, New York; Professor of Medical Sciences, New York College of Podiatric Medicine, New York, New York; Director, C3NY--Clinical Competence Center of New York, New York, New York

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.