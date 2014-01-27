Textbook of Physical Diagnosis

Section I The Art of Interviewing



Chapter 1 The Interviewer’s Questions



Chapter 2 The Patient’s Responses



Chapter 3 Caring for Patients in a Culturally Diverse Society



Chapter 4 Understanding Complementary and Alternative Medicine



Chapter 5 Assessment of Nutritional Status



Chapter 6 Putting the History Together



Section II The Science of the Physical Examination



Chapter 7 The Physical Examination



Chapter 8 The Skin



Chapter 9 The Head and Neck



Chapter 10 The Eye



Chapter 11 The Ear and Nose



Chapter 12 The Oral Cavity and Pharynx



Chapter 13 The Chest



Chapter 14 The Heart



Chapter 15 The Peripheral Vascular System



Chapter 16 The Breast



Chapter 17 The Abdomen



Chapter 18 Male Genitalia and Hernias



Chapter 19 Female Genitalia



Chapter 20 The Musculoskeletal System



Chapter 21 The Nervous System



Chapter 22 Putting the Examination Together



Section III Evaluation of Specific Patients



Chapter 23 The Pregnant Patient



Chapter 24 The Pediatric Patient



Chapter 25 The Geriatric Patient



Chapter 26 The Acutely Ill Patient



Section IV Putting the Data to Work



Chapter 27 Diagnostic Reasoning in Physical Diagnosis



Chapter 28 The Clinical Record



Chapter 29 Focusing on the Focused History and Physical Examination



Epilogue



Appendix A Commonly Abused Drugs



Appendix B Signs and Symptoms in Deficiency States



Appendix C Conversion Tables